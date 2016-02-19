Carnitine Biosynthesis Metabolism, And Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122670602, 9780323153409

Carnitine Biosynthesis Metabolism, And Functions

1st Edition

Editors: Rene Frenkel
eBook ISBN: 9780323153409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Carnitine Biosynthesis, Metabolism, and Functions contains the proceedings of the Virginia Lazenby O'Hara Biochemistry Symposium held in Dallas, Texas, from March 31 to April 1, 1979. The papers explore all aspects of carnitine metabolism, including its biosynthesis, regulation, transport, and functions.
Comprised of 24 chapters divided into four sections, this book opens with a brief review of the situation which led to the discovery of carnitine as a vitamin and its role in acetylation. The discussion then turns to the chemistry and biosynthesis of carnitine in Neurospora crassa, rat kidney, and humans. The purification of enzymes involved in the conversion of trimethyllysine to trimethylaminobutyrate is also considered. The following chapters examine carnitine transport across the plasma membrane; formation and utilization of isobutyrylcarnitine; regulation of blood carnitine and carnitine acyltransferases in the perinatal period; and inhibitors of carnitine transport and metabolism. The final section is devoted to medical and clinical aspects of carnitine, touching on topics such as the possible causes and effects of carnitine deficiency in humans; carnitine deficiency in cirrhosis; protective effects of L-carnitine on ischemic heart; and changes in carnitine-linked metabolism during ischemia, thermal injury, and shock. This monograph will be a useful resource for biochemists and those interested in the physiological roles of carnitine.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Acknowledgments

Greetings

Opening Lecture: The Proposed Vitamin Role of Carnitine

Section I: Chemistry and Biosynthesis

Carnitine Biosynthesis in Neurospora crassa

Synthesis of Carnitine Precursors in Rat Kidney

Purification of the Enzymes Involved in the Conversion of Trimethyllysine to Trimethylaminobutyrate

Hydroxylation of γ-Butyrobetaine

Comparative Aspects of Carnitine Biosynthesis in Microorganisms and Mammals with Attention to Carnitine Biosynthesis in Man

Section II: Regulation and Functions I

Carnitine Transport across the Plasma Membrane

Carnitine Uptake and Stimulation of Carnitine Uptake in the Isolated Beating Adult Rat Heart Myocyte

Regulation of the Carnitine Concentration in Plasma

Extramitochondrial Shortening of Long Chain Fatty Acids and Carnitine-Dependent Fatty Acid Oxidation

Carnitine-Acylcarnitine Translocase-Mediated Transport of Fatty Acids into Mitochondria: Its Involvement in the Control of Fatty Acid Oxidation in Liver

Studies on the Formation and Utilization of Isobutyrylcarnitine

Section III: Regulation and Functions II

Control of Blood Carnitine and Carnitine Acyltransferases in the Perinatal Period

Carnitine and Metabolism in Ruminant Animals

Inhibitors of Carnitine Transport and Metabolism

Carnitine in the Male Reproductive Tract and Its Relation to the Metabolism of the Epididymis and Spermatozoa

Concentration and Uptake of Carnitine in the Rat Epididymis: A Micropuncture Study

The Role of Carnitine and Its Esters in Sperm Metabolism

Section IV: Medical and Clinical Aspects

Possible Causes and Effects of Carnitine Deficiency in Man

Carnitine and Carnitine Palmitoyltransferase in Metabolic Studies

Carnitine Deficiency in Cirrhosis

Changes in Carnitine-Linked Metabolism during Ischemia, Thermal Injury, and Shock

Protective Effects of L-Carnitine on Ischemic Heart

Index

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153409

About the Editor

Rene Frenkel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.