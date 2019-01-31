Careers in Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Careers in Biomedical Engineering offers readers a comprehensive overview of new career opportunities in the field of biomedical engineering. The book begins with a discussion of the extensive changes which the biomedical engineering profession has undergone in the last 10 years. Subsequent sections explore educational, training and certification options for a range of subspecialty areas and diverse workplace settings. As research organizations are looking to biomedical engineers to provide project-based assistance on new medical devices and/or help on how to comply with FDA guidelines and best practices, this book will be useful for undergraduate and graduate biomedical students, practitioners, academic institutions, and placement services.
Key Features
- Explores various positions in the field of biomedical engineering, including highly interdisciplinary fields, such as CE/IT, rehabilitation engineering and neural engineering
- Offers readers informative case studies written by the industry’s top professionals, researchers and educators
- Provides insights into how educational, training and retraining programs are changing to meet the needs of quickly evolving professions
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students considering careers in biomedical engineering; professionals considering a career change or advancement within the biomedical engineering branches or specialties, professionals from different fields who are considering moving into biomedical engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Michael David Levin-Epstein
2. History
David Paul Harrington
3. Database Administration
George Maliakal
4. Biomechanics
Jayme Coates and Takafumi Asaki
5. Clinical Engineering
Frank R. Painter
6. Cybersecurity
Angelique Dawkins
7. Freelance Opportunities
David Braeutigam
8. Resources
Michael David Levin-Epstein
9. Appendices
Michael David Levin-Epstein
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 31st January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148167
About the Editor
Michael Levin-Epstein
Mr. Levin-Epstein is currently the Senior Vice President of Development, Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI), Washington, D.C. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Clinical Engineering. Through his consulting service, he works with biomedical engineers in the AAMI (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) and ACCE (American College of Clinical Engineering). He has also worked at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, St. Anthony’s Publishing, and the Bureau of National Affairs. He received his B.A., from Union College, M.Ed. from American University, and J.D. from the University of Illinois Law School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI), Washington, DC, USA