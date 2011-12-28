Cardiovascular Review, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 23-4
1st Edition
This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Bobbi Leeper, MN, RN, CNS M-S, CCRN, at Baylor University Medical Center, provides review of Cardiac topics for the practicing nurse. Article topics include: Spectrum of Acute Coronary Syndromes; Mechanical Complications of AMI; Glucose Control in the Cardiovascular Patient; Pulmonary Hypertension; Pulmonary Problems in the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease; Stroke Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery; Surgery on Thoracic Aorta; Heart Valve Surgery; Complications of Cardiac Surgery; Electrolyte Disorders in the Cardiac Patient; and Cardiogenic Shock.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 28th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455706655
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709113
Bobbie Leeper Author
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cardiovascular Services Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, TX