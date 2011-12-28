Cardiovascular Review, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455706655, 9781455709113

Cardiovascular Review, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 23-4

1st Edition

Authors: Bobbie Leeper
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706655
eBook ISBN: 9781455709113
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Description

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Bobbi Leeper, MN, RN, CNS M-S, CCRN, at Baylor University Medical Center, provides review of Cardiac topics for the practicing nurse. Article topics include: Spectrum of Acute Coronary Syndromes; Mechanical Complications of AMI; Glucose Control in the Cardiovascular Patient; Pulmonary Hypertension; Pulmonary Problems in the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease; Stroke Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery; Surgery on Thoracic Aorta; Heart Valve Surgery; Complications of Cardiac Surgery; Electrolyte Disorders in the Cardiac Patient; and Cardiogenic Shock.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455706655
eBook ISBN:
9781455709113

About the Authors

Bobbie Leeper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cardiovascular Services Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, TX

