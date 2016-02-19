Cardiovascular Physiology: Heart, Peripheral Circulation and Methodology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 8: Cardiovascular Physiology: Heart, Peripheral Circulation and Methodology presents the proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, held in Budapest, Hungary, on July 13–19, 1980. This book examines some of the significant arterial pressure control mechanisms. Organized into 43 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the origin of the notion of a vasomotor center controlling the arterial blood pressure. This text then discusses the concept of long-term arterial pressure regulation and some of the basic mechanisms of hypertension. Other chapters consider the sites and mechanisms of capillary control. This book discusses as well the performance of the heart during its excitation–contraction cycle, which is influenced by the movements of ions across the cell membrane. The final chapter deals with the interpretation of in vivo NADH fluorescence measurements. This book is a valuable resource for physiologists and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Central Nervous Origin of Vasomotor Tone
A Computer and Experimental Analysis of Arterial Pressure Regulation and Hypertension
Mechanisms of Capillary Recruitment: Relation to Flow, Tissue PO2 and Motor Unit Control of Skeletal Muscle
Cation Regulation in the Myocardium
Introduction to Cation Regulation in the Myocardium
Regulation of the Intracellular Sodium and pH in Mammalian Cardiac Tissue Studied Using Ion-Sensitive Microelectrodes
Cell-to-Cell Coupling in Cardiac Tissue
Intracellular Chloride Activity in Cat Ventricular Muscle
Ca-Dependent Activation of the K Conductance in Ventricular Muscle Fibers
Electrochemical Inhomogeneity in Ungulate Purkinje Fibers: Model of Electrogenic Transport and Electrodiffusion in Clefts
Two Membrane Potential Dependent Processes Concerned in the Generation of the Amphibian Heart Beat
Concluding Remarks on Cation Regulation in the Myocardium
Factors Regulating Myocardial Substrate Metabolism
Free Fatty Acids and Myocardial Metabolism
Factors Regulating Normal and Ischaemic Myocardial Substrate Metabolism
Importance of Ischemia-Induced Myocardial Lipolysis in Dogs
Calcium and the Co-Ordination of Metabolism and Mechanical Performance in Rabbit Papillary Muscle
Effect of Calcium and Nickel Ions on Oxidative and Glycolytic Metabolism in the Perfused Rat Heart
Regulation of Adenine Nucleotide Translocation by Long Chain Fatty Acyl CoA Esters
The Creatine Phosphokinase System - a Further Target of Calcium Ions in Heart Muscle Cells?
Regulation of Lipolysis and Triglyceride-Lipase in the Diabetic Rat Heart
Lactate-Fatty Acid Competition in the Heart during Shock
Concluding Remarks on Factors Regulating Myocardial Substrate Metabolism
Biomechanical Properties of Arteries
Introduction: Contribution of Wall Components to Arterial Mechanical Properties
Mechanical Properties of Vascular Smooth Muscle Related to Its Cellular Components
The Effect of Alterations in Scleroprotein Content on the Static Elastic Properties of the Arterial Wall
Biomechanical Properties of Conduit Arteries In Vivo: Myogenic and Nervous Control
Continuum Mechanical Methods and Models in Arterial Biomechanics
Role of Arterial Mechanics in Circulatory Functions
Arterial Elasticity and Total and Relative Proportion of Wall Constituents are Influenced by Sympathetic Nerve Traffic
Relative Volumes of Structural Components in Ventral Interventricular Branch (VIB) of the Left Coronary Artery in Dogs — Functional Interpretation
Elastic Properties of Coronary Arteries in Conscious Dogs
A New Model for the Static Elastic Properties of the Aging Human Aorta
A Nonlinear Two-Layer Cylindrical Model Describing the Elastic Properties of Carotid Arteries
Concluding Remarks on Biomechanical Properties of Arteries
Cardiovascular Fetal Physiology
Circulatory Consequences of Fetal Nephrectomy
The Distribution of Cardiac Output in Pregnant Sheep
Cardiovascular Responses of the Fetal Pig to Autonomic Stimulation
The Roles of Parasympathetic and ß-Adrenergic Activity in Beat to Beat Fetal Heart Rate Variability (FHRV)
Concluding Remarks on Cardiovascular Fetal Physiology
Non-Invasive Cardiovascular and Metabolic Techniques
Methodology of the Simultaneous, Nondestructive Determination of Metabolism, Blood Flow and Blood Volume within Superficial Micro Areas of the Brain Cortex by Microfluororeflectometry
Applications of Optical Techniques to Brain Physiology
Absolute Reflection Photometry at Organ Surfaces
NMR as a Noninvasive Monitoring Technique in Physiology and Medicine
The Problems of the Correction and Evaluation of In Vivo NADH Fluorescence Measurements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189963