Cardiovascular Diseases: Genetic Susceptibility, Environmental Factors and Their Interaction covers the special heritability characteristics and identifying genetic and environmental contributions to cardiovascular health. This important reference provides an overview of the genetic basis of cardiovascular disease and its risk factors.

Included are important topics, ranging from lifestyle choices, risk factors, and exposure, to pollutants and chemicals. Also covered are the influences of Mendelian traits and familial aggregation and the interactions and interrelationships between genetics and environmental factors which, when compared, provide a sound understanding of the interplay between inherited and acquired risk factors.

The book provides a much needed reference for this rapidly growing field of study. By combining the latest research within the structured chapters of this reference, a better understanding of genetic and environmental contribution to cardiovascular disease is found, helping to substantiate further investigations in the field and design prevention and treatment strategies.