Cardiovascular Diseases
1st Edition
Genetic Susceptibility, Environmental Factors and their Interaction
Description
Cardiovascular Diseases: Genetic Susceptibility, Environmental Factors and Their Interaction covers the special heritability characteristics and identifying genetic and environmental contributions to cardiovascular health. This important reference provides an overview of the genetic basis of cardiovascular disease and its risk factors.
Included are important topics, ranging from lifestyle choices, risk factors, and exposure, to pollutants and chemicals. Also covered are the influences of Mendelian traits and familial aggregation and the interactions and interrelationships between genetics and environmental factors which, when compared, provide a sound understanding of the interplay between inherited and acquired risk factors.
The book provides a much needed reference for this rapidly growing field of study. By combining the latest research within the structured chapters of this reference, a better understanding of genetic and environmental contribution to cardiovascular disease is found, helping to substantiate further investigations in the field and design prevention and treatment strategies.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the genetic basis of cardiovascular disease and its risk factors
- Reviews several large population-based studies which indicate that exposure to several environmental factors may increase CVD morbidity and mortality, exploring the plausibility of this association by data from animal studies
- Reflects on future studies to help understanding the role of genes and environmental factors in the development and progression of cardiovascular disease
Readership
Cardiology researchers and scientists, cardiologists, physicians, health care workers, and genetic scientists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Summary
- Chapter 2. Atherosclerosis and Coronary Artery Disease: From Basics to Genetics
- Introduction
- Normal Artery Structures
- Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis
- Initiation of Atheroma
- The Formation of Atherosclerotic Plaque
- Clinical Implications of Atherosclerosis
- Genetics of Coronary Artery Disease
- Atherosclerosis: Therapeutic Options
- Chapter 3. The Role of Genetics in Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Introduction
- Clopidogrel
- Prasugrel
- Ticagrelor
- Genotyping Assays
- Cost-effectiveness of Genotyping
- Genetic Polymorphisms Related to Aspirin
- Future Directions
- Summary: Role of Genotyping in Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Chapter 4. Global Epidemiology and Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease
- Introduction
- Global Burden of Disease: Reporting Metrics
- Measuring the Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease
- Changes in Total Disease Burden Versus CVD
- Global Cardiovascular Mortality
- Global Cardiovascular DALY
- Risk Factors for CVD Globally
- Epidemiological Transition
- Aging Population
- Ethnicity
- Migration
- Urbanization
- Specific CVD Conditions
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Lifestyle Choices, Risk Factors, and Cardiovascular Disease
- Introduction
- Dietary Patterns and CV Risk
- Physical Activity/Fitness and CV Risk
- Obesity and CV Risk
- Smoking and CV Risk
- Psychological Factors and CV Risk
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. The Contribution of Pollutants and Environmental Chemicals in Cardiovascular Disease
- Introduction
- Air Pollutants
- Metal Toxicity
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Genetic Susceptibility to Cardiovascular Diseases: From Mendelian Disorders to Common Variants
- Introduction
- Genetic Studies: A Methodologic Approach
- Genetic Polymorphisms in Cardiovascular Diseases
- Genome-Wide Linkage and Association Studies: Leaps Toward Individualized Cardiovascular Medicine?
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- Chapter 8. Role of Conventional Risk Factors in Genetic Susceptibility to Cardiovascular Diseases
- The Relationship of Risk Factors and Genetics to Disease
- Methods for Assessing Causality
- Randomized Controlled Trials
- Observational Studies
- Genetic Studies and Mendelian Randomization
- Blood Lipids
- Inflammation
- Anthropometric Traits as Risk Factors
- Behavioral and Environmental Risk Factors
- Limitations of Causal Inference Using Genetics
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Genetic Susceptibility in Biochemical and Physiological Traits
- Introduction
- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- Channelopathies
- Connective Tissue Disorders
- Genetic Disorders Leading to Atherosclerosis
- Cardiovascular Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics
- Chapter 10. Interactions–Interrelationships Between Genetics and Environmental Factors in Cardiovascular Disease
- Introduction
- Models of Interaction
- Environmental Factors
- Interactions Between Genotype, Diet, and Coronary Heart Disease
- Interactions Between Alcohol and Coronary Heart Disease
- Interaction Between APOE Genotype, Smoking, and Risk of Coronary Heart Disease
- Environmental Pollutants, Epigenetics, and Cardiovascular Disease
- Drug–Genome Interactions Relevant to Cardiovascular Disease
- Gene–Environmental Interactions and Congenital Heart Disease
- Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033135
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128033128
About the Author
Nikolaos Papageorgiou
Dr. Papageorgiou has completed his basic training in Greece and continued his cardiology training in Dusseldorf, Germany and thereafter in London, UK. He has trained at the London Heart Hospital, University College London and currently at the Barts Heart Centre, St. Bartholomew's Hospital London UK. He has a strong interest in endothelial function and the mechanisms of atherosclerosis. He also has a strong interest in the role of genetics in cardiovascular disease and holds a PhD degree which is related to that. Currently, he focuses on arrhythmias and the therapeutic approaches which aim to them. He is a reviewer of several international journals, member of the EACVI35. Dr. Papageorgiou currently has over 120 publications in peer reviewed journals, all PubMed listed, and has done more than 100 presentations in international conferences where he has been an invited speaker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Barts Heart Centre, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London, United Kingdom