Cardiac Resynchronization - A Reappraisal, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 11-1

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Jagmeet P. Singh and Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, focuses on Cardiac Resynchronization. Topics include--but are not limited to--The many faces of heart failure, Economic impact of chronic HF management in today’s cost-conscious environment, Contemporary treatment of HF, Why dyssynchrony matters in HF, Utility of echocardiography in assessing dyssynchrony, Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging as a tool to assess dyssynchrony, Current clinical evidence favoring CRT & When to implant CRT in HF patients, How to implant CRT devices in a busy clinical practice, Tips and tricks for challenging implants, Explanting chronic CS leads, Optimizing CRT devices in follow-up to improve response rates and outcomes, Increasing role of remote monitoring of CRT devices in improving outcomes, CRT in preserved to mildly reduced systolic function, Role of AVJ ablation and CRT in patients with chronic AF, Gender based differences in CRT response, Benefits of multisite/multipoint pacing to improve CRT response, LV endocardial pacing/leadless pacing, and Evolving role of permanent His bundle pacing in conquering dyssynchrony.