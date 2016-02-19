Cardiac Muscle: The Regulation Of Excitation And Contraction
Cardiac Muscle: The Regulation of Excitation and Contraction is a 12-chapter text that covers the research studies on characterizing the ionic and molecular mechanisms that regulate excitation and contraction of cardiac muscle. This book describes first the ionic currents underlying diastolic depolarization and pacing of the heart. The discussions then shift to the mechanisms of action of calcium-channel antagonists; the regulation of calcium influx by indigenous factors, such as voltage- or calcium-mediated inactivation; the identification of fixed negative charges on the surface of the sarcolemma; and the regulation of gating and permeability of ion channels by these charges. These topics are followed by examining the molecular and ionic mechanisms that underlie the electrophysiologic actions of adrenergic and cholinergic neurotransmitters and peptide hormones. This text further explores the theoretical and experimental studies of the sodium-calcium exchange process, its stoichiometry, and how the exchanger might contribute to current flow during or after the action potential. Other chapters consider the mechanism of twitch and tonic tension regulation by cardiac glycosides and intracellular sodium and how toxic concentrations induce cardiac arrhythmias. A chapter highlights the identification of sarcolemmal binding sites for calcium, the likelihood that such binding or the release of calcium from the sarcoplasmic reticulum plays a role in the regulation of contraction and the release of calcium from the sarcoplasmic reticulum. The remaining chapters deal with the structural similarities among calcium-binding proteins of the contractile apparatus and the calcium channel, and the regulation of contraction by calcium-binding proteins. Physiologists, pathophysiologists, clinicians, researchers, and students who are interested in heart’s function will find this book invaluable.
1. Ionic Currents Underlying Cardiac Pacemaker Activity: A Summary of Voltage-Clamp Data from Single Cells
I. Foreword
II. Introduction
III. Methods
IV. Results
V. Summary
References
2. Inactivation and Modulation of Cardiac Ca Channels
I. Introduction
II. Inactivation of Cardiac Calcium Channels: Voltage- and Calcium-Mediated Mechanisms
III. State-Dependent Modulation of Ca-Channel Current
IV. Summary
References
3. Negative Surface Charge: Its Identification and Regulation of Cardiac Electrogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Fixed Negative Charges on the Surface of Cardiac Myocytes
III. Identification of the Negative Surface Charge
IV. Summary
References
4. Mechanisms of β-Adrenergic and Cholinergic Control of Ca and K Currents in the Heart
I. Introduction
II. Action Potential and Membrane Current
III. β-Adrenergic Stimulation
IV. Single-Ca-Channel Activity, Adrenaline, and cAMP
V. Mechanism of Action of Acetylcholine
VI. The Second Muscarinic Response
VII. Summary and Perspectives for Future Research
References
5. Modulation of Cell Electrical Properties by Peptide Hormones
I. Introduction
II. The Brain-Gut Peptides
III. The Polypeptide Growth Factors
IV. Mechanism of Peptide Hormone Action
V. Conclusions and Future Research Directions
References
6. Sodium-Calcium Exchange and Its Role in Generating Electric Current
I. Introduction
II. Equilibrium and Steady-State Theory of the Sodium-Calcium Exchange Process
III. Theory of Transient Changes in the Sodium-Calcium Exchange Process
IV. The Calcium Transient
V. The Sodium-Potassium Exchange Process
VI. Variation of E-NaCa during Activity
VII. How Much Current Should the Carrier Generate?
VIII. Time Constant for Exchange Process
IX. Ionic Currents That Might be Attributed to Sodium-Calcium Exchange
X. Relation between Slow Components of isi and the Transient Inward Current, iT1
XI. Artificially Induced Slow Inward Current
XII. Current-Voltage Relations for [Ca]i-Induced Variations in i-NaCa
XIII. Conclusions
References
7. Some Experimental Studies of Na-Ca Exchange in Heart Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Studies
III. Discussion
IV. Summary
References
8. The Regulation of Tension in Heart Muscle by Intracellular Sodium
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
References
9. Cardiac Glycosides: Regulation of Force and Rhythm
I. Introduction
II. Cardiac Glycosides and the Regulation of Contractile Force
III. Cardiac Glycosides and the Regulation of Rhythm
IV. Conclusions
References
10. Calcium at the Sarcolemma: Its Role in Control of Myocardial Contraction
I. Introduction
II. Extracellular Calcium
III. Sarcolemmal Calcium Binding
IV. Role of Phospholipid in Ca Binding
V. Relationship of Ca Binding to Primary Alteration in Transsarcolemmal Flux
VI. Present Concepts
VII. Conclusions
References
11. Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for and against a Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum during Cardiac Excitation-Contraction Coupling
III. Hypothesis of Calcium-Induced Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
IV. Hypothesis of Depolarization-Induced Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
V. Hypothesis of Sodium-Induced Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
VI. Hypothesis of Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Induced by a Change in pH
VII. Hypothesis of Release of Calcium Induced by Movement of Transverse Tubular or Sarcolemmal Charged Particles Linked Mechanically to Sites in the Sarcoplasmic Reticular Membrane
VIII. Hypothesis of Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Induced by Inositol (1,4,5)-Trisphosphate
References
12. Calcium-Binding Proteins in the Regulation of Muscle Contraction
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Channels
III. Calmodulin and Troponin C
IV. Similarities between the Calcium-Binding Proteins of the Contractile Apparatus (Troponin C and Calmodulin) and the Calcium Channel
V. The Na+ - Ca2+ Antiporter as a Calcium-Binding Protein That Controls Muscle Contraction
VI. Conclusions
References
No. of pages: 340
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 26th August 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155182