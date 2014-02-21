Cardiac Markers, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287104, 9780323287111

Cardiac Markers, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kent Lewandrowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323287111
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287104
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st February 2014
Description

Topics in this clinically focused publication devoted to Cardiac Markers include: Overview of cardiac markers in heart disease; Methodologies for measurement of cardiac markers; Natriuretic peptides in HF and ACS; Tropoinins and high sensitivity troponins; Point-of-care testing for cardiac markers; ST-2 and galectin 3 in patients with heart failure; Cardiac markers following heart surgery and percutaneous coronary intervention; Cholesterol, lipoproteins, high sensitivity CRP and other risk factors for atherosclerosis; Myocarditis and cardiac transplant and rejection; New molecular genetic tests in the diagnosis of heart disease; Biomarkers for cholesterol balance.

About the Authors

Kent Lewandrowski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pathology Associates Massachusetts General Hospital

