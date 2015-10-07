Cardiac Imaging: The Requisites

Get the essential tools you need to make an accurate diagnosis with Cardiac Imaging, 4th Edition! Edited by Lawrence Boxt, MD and Suhny Abbara, MD, this popular volume in The Requisites series concisely delivers the conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for effective clinical practice in cardiac imaging. Practice-proven tips and excellent problem-solving discussions are accompanied by over 1000 figures and illustrations of the highest quality. The result is an outstanding review source for certification or recertification, as well as a highly user-friendly resource for everyday clinical practice.