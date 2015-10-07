Cardiac Imaging: The Requisites - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455748655, 9780323313766

Cardiac Imaging: The Requisites

4th Edition

Authors: Lawrence Boxt Suhny Abbara
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748655
eBook ISBN: 9780323313766
eBook ISBN: 9780323169141
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th October 2015
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Cardiac Anatomy

Chapter 2: Echocardiography

Chapter 3: Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Chapter 4: Cardiac Computed Tomography

Chapter 5: Coronary Heart Disease

Chapter 6: Myocardium, Pericardium and Cardiac Tumor

Chapter 7: Valvular Heart Disease

Chapter 8: Thoracic Aortic Disease

Chapter 9: Congenital Heart Disease

Description

Get the essential tools you need to make an accurate diagnosis with Cardiac Imaging, 4th Edition! Edited by Lawrence Boxt, MD and Suhny Abbara, MD, this popular volume in The Requisites series concisely delivers the conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for effective clinical practice in cardiac imaging. Practice-proven tips and excellent problem-solving discussions are accompanied by over 1000 figures and illustrations of the highest quality. The result is an outstanding review source for certification or recertification, as well as a highly user-friendly resource for everyday clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Master core knowledge of all imaging modalities currently being used (plain film, ultrasound, CT, and MR), and discusses potential future developments.

  • Focus on the essentials needed to pass the boards and ensure accurate diagnoses in clinical practice.

About the Authors

Lawrence Boxt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, Englewood Hospital Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey

Suhny Abbara Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Cardiothoracic Imaging Division; Professor, Department of Radiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA

