Cardiac Arrhythmias in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323529990, 9780323530002

Cardiac Arrhythmias in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 9-2

1st Edition

Authors: Balaji Seshadri Ravi Mandapati Kalyanam Shivkumar
eBook ISBN: 9780323530002
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323529990
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2017
Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Ravi Mandapati, Kalyanam Shivkumar, and Seshadri Balaji, will cover the latest in Cardiac Arrhythmias in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Brady arrhythmia; Supraventricular Tachycardia in Adult Congenital Heart Disease; Atrial defects, Ebsteins; Drug therapy; Devices; and Surgery.

About the Authors

Balaji Seshadri Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Oregon Health & Science University

Ravi Mandapati Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Loma Linda University Health

Kalyanam Shivkumar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

