Cardiac Arrhythmias in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 9-2
1st Edition
Authors: Balaji Seshadri Ravi Mandapati Kalyanam Shivkumar
eBook ISBN: 9780323530002
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323529990
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2017
Description
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Ravi Mandapati, Kalyanam Shivkumar, and Seshadri Balaji, will cover the latest in Cardiac Arrhythmias in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Brady arrhythmia; Supraventricular Tachycardia in Adult Congenital Heart Disease; Atrial defects, Ebsteins; Drug therapy; Devices; and Surgery.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530002
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323529990
About the Authors
Balaji Seshadri Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Oregon Health & Science University
Ravi Mandapati Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Loma Linda University Health
Kalyanam Shivkumar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.