Cardiac Arrhythmias,An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-5

This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Ali I. Musani MD, FCCP, is devoted to Pulmonary Disease. Articles in this issue include: Interventional Pulmonology; Pulmonary Hypertension; Lung Transplantation; Interstitial Lung Disease; Asthma; COPD; Lung Cancer; Pleural Diseases; Community Acquired Pneumonia; Orphan Lung Diseases; Palliative Care in Pulmonary Diseases; Sarcoidosis and Granulomatous Diseases of Lungs; Occupational Lung Disease; Pulmonary Embolism; Pulmonary Function Testing and Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing; Pulmonary Rehabilitation; Imaging in Pulmonary Diseases (CXR, CT, PET); and Preoperative Pulmonary Evaluation.