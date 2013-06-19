Cardiac Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Authors: Colleen Koch
eBook ISBN: 9781455771585
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770656
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2013
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers the latest updates in cardiovascular anesthesia written by the world-leading experts on the topic. Procedurally-focused articles cover best practices in fluid and blood management, mechanical circulation support, anesthesia for robotic surgery, adult congenital heart surgery, transplantation and more. Achieve the best outcomes and keep current on this area of anesthesia practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771585
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770656
About the Authors
Colleen Koch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cleveland Clinic
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.