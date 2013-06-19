Cardiac Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770656, 9781455771585

Cardiac Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Colleen Koch
eBook ISBN: 9781455771585
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770656
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers the latest updates in cardiovascular anesthesia written by the world-leading experts on the topic. Procedurally-focused articles cover best practices in fluid and blood management, mechanical circulation support, anesthesia for robotic surgery, adult congenital heart surgery, transplantation and more. Achieve the best outcomes and keep current on this area of anesthesia practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771585
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770656

About the Authors

Colleen Koch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cleveland Clinic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.