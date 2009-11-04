Carbonates in Continental Settings, Volume 62
1st Edition
Geochemistry, Diagenesis and Applications
Table of Contents
- The geochemistry of continental carbonates; 2. Diagenesis of carbonates in continental settings; 3. Silicification of continental Carbonates; 4. Continental carbonates as indicators of paleoclimate; 5. Continental sequence stratigraphy and continental carbonates; 6. Economic aspects of continental carbonates and carbonates transformed under continental conditions; 7. Continental carbonates – preservation of natural and historic heritage sites
Description
This book provides an up-to-date compilation of the latest research on the petrography, facies, paleonvironmental significance and economic aspects of continental carbonates. The overall organization of the book first emphasizes the descriptive aspects and processes operating on carbonate deposits in greatly varied settings, and then considers applications for basin analysis, as well as economic and historical aspects. This volume will be a valuable tool for graduate and postgraduate students as well as for experienced researchers. The first part (volume 61 in this series) will deal with the facies, environments, and processes of carbonates in continental settings.
Key Features
- Covering the greatly varied aspects of carbonate deposits from continental settings deposits
- Clear and easy to follow organization of the book
- Graduate to postgraduate level
- Up to date information, so readers can find references from the classic literature to the most recent research
Readership
sedimentologists, petroleum geologists, geomorphologists, paleontologists, soil scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 4th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535269
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
A.M. Alonso-Zarza Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dptº Petrología y Geoquímica. Facultad de Ciencias Geológicas, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, 28040, Madrid, Spain
Lawrence Tanner Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for the Study of Environmental Change, Department of Biological Sciences, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, NY 13214, USA