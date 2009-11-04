Carbonates in Continental Settings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535269, 9780444535276

Carbonates in Continental Settings, Volume 62

1st Edition

Geochemistry, Diagenesis and Applications

Series Volume Editors: A.M. Alonso-Zarza Lawrence Tanner
eBook ISBN: 9780444535276
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535269
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th November 2009
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

  1. The geochemistry of continental carbonates; 2. Diagenesis of carbonates in continental settings; 3. Silicification of continental Carbonates; 4. Continental carbonates as indicators of paleoclimate; 5. Continental sequence stratigraphy and continental carbonates; 6. Economic aspects of continental carbonates and carbonates transformed under continental conditions; 7. Continental carbonates – preservation of natural and historic heritage sites

Description

This book provides an up-to-date compilation of the latest research on the petrography, facies, paleonvironmental significance and economic aspects of continental carbonates. The overall organization of the book first emphasizes the descriptive aspects and processes operating on carbonate deposits in greatly varied settings, and then considers applications for basin analysis, as well as economic and historical aspects. This volume will be a valuable tool for graduate and postgraduate students as well as for experienced researchers. The first part (volume 61 in this series) will deal with the facies, environments, and processes of carbonates in continental settings.

Key Features

  • Covering the greatly varied aspects of carbonate deposits from continental settings deposits
  • Clear and easy to follow organization of the book
  • Graduate to postgraduate level
  • Up to date information, so readers can find references from the classic literature to the most recent research

Readership

sedimentologists, petroleum geologists, geomorphologists, paleontologists, soil scientists

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444535276
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444535269

About the Series Volume Editors

A.M. Alonso-Zarza Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dptº Petrología y Geoquímica. Facultad de Ciencias Geológicas, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, 28040, Madrid, Spain

Lawrence Tanner Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for the Study of Environmental Change, Department of Biological Sciences, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, NY 13214, USA

