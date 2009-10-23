Carbonates in Continental Settings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530257, 9780080931951

Carbonates in Continental Settings, Volume 61

1st Edition

Facies, Environments, and Processes

Series Volume Editors: A.M. Alonso-Zarza Lawrence Tanner
eBook ISBN: 9780080931951
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530257
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd October 2009
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

  1. Lacustrine carbonates (E.H. Gierlowski-Kordesch); 2. Palustrine carbonates (A.M. Alonso-Zarza, and V.P. Wright); 3. Fluvial and associated carbonate deposits (C. Arenas-Abad, M. Vázquez-Urbez, G. Pardo-Tirapu, and C. Sancho-Marcén); 4. Calcareous spring deposits in continental settings (B. Jones, and R.W. Renaut); 5. Calcretes (A.M. Alonso-Zarza, and V.P. Wright); 6. Karst (S. Frisia, and A. Borsato); 7. Invertebrate and vertabrate trace fossils from continental carbonates (J.F. Genise, R.N. Melchor, E.S. Bellosi, and M. Verde)

Description

This book provides an up-to-date compilation of the latest research on the petrography, facies, paleonvironmental significance and economic aspects of continental carbonates. The overall organization of the book first emphasizes the descriptive aspects and processes operating on carbonate deposits in greatly varied settings, and then considers applications for basin analysis, as well as economic and historical aspects. This volume will be a valuable tool for graduate and postgraduate students as well as for experienced researchers. The second part (volume 62 in this series) will deal with the geochemistry, diagenesis and applications of carbonates in continental settings.

Key Features

  • Covering the greatly varied aspects of carbonate deposits from continental settings deposits
  • Clear and easy to follow organization
  • Up to date information, so readers can find references from the classic literature to the most recent research

Readership

sedimentologists, petroleum geologists, geomorphologists, paleontologists, soil scientists

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931951
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530257

About the Series Volume Editors

A.M. Alonso-Zarza Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dptº Petrología y Geoquímica. Facultad de Ciencias Geológicas, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, 28040, Madrid, Spain

Lawrence Tanner Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for the Study of Environmental Change, Department of Biological Sciences, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, NY 13214, USA

