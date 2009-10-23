Carbonates in Continental Settings, Volume 61
1st Edition
Facies, Environments, and Processes
Table of Contents
- Lacustrine carbonates (E.H. Gierlowski-Kordesch); 2. Palustrine carbonates (A.M. Alonso-Zarza, and V.P. Wright); 3. Fluvial and associated carbonate deposits (C. Arenas-Abad, M. Vázquez-Urbez, G. Pardo-Tirapu, and C. Sancho-Marcén); 4. Calcareous spring deposits in continental settings (B. Jones, and R.W. Renaut); 5. Calcretes (A.M. Alonso-Zarza, and V.P. Wright); 6. Karst (S. Frisia, and A. Borsato); 7. Invertebrate and vertabrate trace fossils from continental carbonates (J.F. Genise, R.N. Melchor, E.S. Bellosi, and M. Verde)
Description
This book provides an up-to-date compilation of the latest research on the petrography, facies, paleonvironmental significance and economic aspects of continental carbonates. The overall organization of the book first emphasizes the descriptive aspects and processes operating on carbonate deposits in greatly varied settings, and then considers applications for basin analysis, as well as economic and historical aspects. This volume will be a valuable tool for graduate and postgraduate students as well as for experienced researchers. The second part (volume 62 in this series) will deal with the geochemistry, diagenesis and applications of carbonates in continental settings.
Key Features
- Covering the greatly varied aspects of carbonate deposits from continental settings deposits
- Clear and easy to follow organization
- Up to date information, so readers can find references from the classic literature to the most recent research
Readership
sedimentologists, petroleum geologists, geomorphologists, paleontologists, soil scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 23rd October 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931951
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530257
About the Series Volume Editors
A.M. Alonso-Zarza Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dptº Petrología y Geoquímica. Facultad de Ciencias Geológicas, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, 28040, Madrid, Spain
Lawrence Tanner Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for the Study of Environmental Change, Department of Biological Sciences, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, NY 13214, USA