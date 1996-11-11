Carbonate Reservoir Characterization: A Geologic-Engineering Analysis, Part II, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Contributors. 1. Introduction (G.V. Chilingarian, H.H. Rieke, S.J. Mazzullo). 2. Seismic expression of carbonate reservoir systems (C.G.St.C. Kendall, W.E. Full, G.L. Whittle). 3. Core analysis and its application in reservoir characterization (D.P. Murphy, G.V. Chilingarian, S.J. Torabzadeh). 4. Formation evaluation (D.P. Murphy). 5. Performance and classification of carbonate reservoirs (H.H. Rieke III, G.V. Chilingarian, S.J. Mazzullo). 6. Well test analysis in carbonate reservoirs (F. Samaniego V., H. Cinco Ley). 7. Naturally–fractured carbonate reservoirs (T.D. Van Golf–Racht). 8. Chalk reservoirs (G.M. Friedman). 9. Hydrocarbon reservoirs in karsted carbonate rocks (S.J. Mazzullo, G.V. Chilingarian). 10. Factors affecting oil recovery from carbonate reservoirs and prediction of recovery (N.C. Wardlaw). Appendix A. Glossary of selected geologic terms (S. Mazzullo, G.V. Chilingarian). Appendix B. Petroleum engineering glossary (J.O. Robertson Jr., G.V. Chilingarian, S.J. Mazzullo). Appendix C. Fundamentals of surface and capillary forces (G.V. Chilingarian et al.). Appendix D. Sample questions and problems (G.V. Chilingarian, J.O. Robertson Jr., S.J. Mazzullo). Author index. Subject index.
Description
This second volume on carbonate reservoirs completes the two-volume treatise on this important topic for petroleum engineers and geologists. Together, the volumes form a complete, modern reference to the properties and production behaviour of carbonate petroleum reservoirs.
The book contains valuable glossaries to geologic and petroleum engineering terms providing exact definitions for writers and speakers. Lecturers will find a useful appendix devoted to questions and problems that can be used for teaching assignments as well as a guide for lecture development. In addition, there is a chapter devoted to core analysis of carbonate rocks which is ideal for laboratory instruction.
Managers and production engineers will find a review of the latest laboratory technology for carbonate formation evaluation in the chapter on core analysis. The modern classification of carbonate rocks is presented with petroleum production performance and overall characterization using seismic and well test analyses. Separate chapters are devoted to the important naturally fractured and chalk reservoirs.
Throughout the book, the emphasis is on formation evaluation and performance.
This two-volume work brings together the wide variety of approaches to the study of carbonate reservoirs and will therefore be of value to managers, engineers, geologists and lecturers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 993
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 11th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528564
Reviews
@qu:This book is an important reference that will be of great use to both geologists and engineers. Congratulations to the editors and Elsevier for bringing together such vast amounts of information within both parts of Cabonate Reservoir Characterization: A Geologic-Engineering Analysis. Part II should be on everyone's reference shelf. @source:AAPG Bulletin
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.J. Mazzullo Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wichita State University, Wichita, KS, USA
H.H. Rieke Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lafayette, LA, USA
G.V. Chilingarian Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA