Carbonate Reservoir Characterization: A Geologic-Engineering Analysis, Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444821034, 9780080528564

Carbonate Reservoir Characterization: A Geologic-Engineering Analysis, Part II, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: S.J. Mazzullo H.H. Rieke G.V. Chilingarian
eBook ISBN: 9780080528564
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th November 1996
Page Count: 993








Table of Contents

Preface. List of Contributors. 1. Introduction (G.V. Chilingarian, H.H. Rieke, S.J. Mazzullo). 2. Seismic expression of carbonate reservoir systems (C.G.St.C. Kendall, W.E. Full, G.L. Whittle). 3. Core analysis and its application in reservoir characterization (D.P. Murphy, G.V. Chilingarian, S.J. Torabzadeh). 4. Formation evaluation (D.P. Murphy). 5. Performance and classification of carbonate reservoirs (H.H. Rieke III, G.V. Chilingarian, S.J. Mazzullo). 6. Well test analysis in carbonate reservoirs (F. Samaniego V., H. Cinco Ley). 7. Naturally–fractured carbonate reservoirs (T.D. Van Golf–Racht). 8. Chalk reservoirs (G.M. Friedman). 9. Hydrocarbon reservoirs in karsted carbonate rocks (S.J. Mazzullo, G.V. Chilingarian). 10. Factors affecting oil recovery from carbonate reservoirs and prediction of recovery (N.C. Wardlaw). Appendix A. Glossary of selected geologic terms (S. Mazzullo, G.V. Chilingarian). Appendix B. Petroleum engineering glossary (J.O. Robertson Jr., G.V. Chilingarian, S.J. Mazzullo). Appendix C. Fundamentals of surface and capillary forces (G.V. Chilingarian et al.). Appendix D. Sample questions and problems (G.V. Chilingarian, J.O. Robertson Jr., S.J. Mazzullo). Author index. Subject index.

Description

This second volume on carbonate reservoirs completes the two-volume treatise on this important topic for petroleum engineers and geologists. Together, the volumes form a complete, modern reference to the properties and production behaviour of carbonate petroleum reservoirs.

The book contains valuable glossaries to geologic and petroleum engineering terms providing exact definitions for writers and speakers. Lecturers will find a useful appendix devoted to questions and problems that can be used for teaching assignments as well as a guide for lecture development. In addition, there is a chapter devoted to core analysis of carbonate rocks which is ideal for laboratory instruction.

Managers and production engineers will find a review of the latest laboratory technology for carbonate formation evaluation in the chapter on core analysis. The modern classification of carbonate rocks is presented with petroleum production performance and overall characterization using seismic and well test analyses. Separate chapters are devoted to the important naturally fractured and chalk reservoirs.

Throughout the book, the emphasis is on formation evaluation and performance.

This two-volume work brings together the wide variety of approaches to the study of carbonate reservoirs and will therefore be of value to managers, engineers, geologists and lecturers.

Reviews

@qu:This book is an important reference that will be of great use to both geologists and engineers. Congratulations to the editors and Elsevier for bringing together such vast amounts of information within both parts of Cabonate Reservoir Characterization: A Geologic-Engineering Analysis. Part II should be on everyone's reference shelf. @source:AAPG Bulletin

About the Editors

S.J. Mazzullo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wichita State University, Wichita, KS, USA

H.H. Rieke Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lafayette, LA, USA

G.V. Chilingarian Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

