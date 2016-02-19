Carbon
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth Conference
Description
Proceedings of the Fourth Conference on Carbon is a collection of manuscripts presented at the Fourth Conference on Carbon, held at the University of Buffalo on June 15-19, 1959, jointly sponsored by the American Carbon Committee and the University of Buffalo. The contributors explore the manufacture, properties, and use of carbonaceous materials.
This book is organized into five parts encompassing 79 chapters. Parts I and II describe the surface and electronic properties, adsorption, and reactivity of carbonaceous materials, including carbon black, activated carbon, coal, and graphite. These parts also cover reactions such as thermal oxidation, gasification, and catalysis. Part III highlights the processes of carbonization, graphitization, and crystallite growth of carbon, while Part IV examines their mechanical and thermal properties. Part V looks into the raw materials used for the manufacture of certain carbon materials and the influence of several properties, including porosity and density.
Organic chemists and carbon scientists and researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Part I Surface Properties, Adsorption and Reactivity
The Structure of Activated Carbon and Adsorption-Extension Behavior
Adsorption Swelling of Saran Charcoal
Alteration of Surface Characteristics of Graphite by Adsorbed Gases
Heats of Wetting of Carbons Prepared from Low Rank Coals
The Preparation and Study of Evaporated Carbon Films
The Theoretical Calculation of the Heat of Adsorption for Gases Physically Adsorbed on Carbon Surfaces
Structure of Activated Carbons and Adsorption from Solution
The Effect of Surface Complexes on Adsorption from the Liquid Phase by Carbon Black
The Role of Carbon Black in the Thermal Oxidation of Poryolefins
Physical Adsorption and the Surface Areas of Carbon Blacks
Influence of Hydrogen Content on Oxidation of Carbon Blacks
A Preliminary Study of Surface Oxide Produced by Reaction of Carbon and Carbon Dioxide
The Gasification of Carbon in Carbon Dioxide and other Gases at Temperatures above 900Â°C
On the Role of Surface Oxides in the Graphite-Oxygen Reaction
Effects Catalytiques un Cours de lOxydation du Graphite par l'Air
Volatile Catalysts for the Reaction of Carbon with Carbon Dioxide
Catalysis by Alkali-metal Salts in Carbon Gasification Reactions
Quenched-in Lattice Defects in Graphite
Electron Microscope Studies of Graphite Single Crystals
The Energy Exchange Between Argon and a Hot Graphite Surface
Retention of Protons by Graphite
Ternary Lamellar Compounds of Lithium or Sodium with Graphite
The Disruption of Carbon Compositions by Alkali Attack
Part II Electronic Properties
Relation between Electron Energy Band Structure and the Properties of Graphite
Fermi Surfaces in Graphite Determined from a de Haas-Van Alphen Type Effect
Magnetic Susceptibility of a Two-dimensional Electron Gas with an Energy Proportional to kn
Spin Resonance of Charge Carriers in Graphite
Electron Spin Resonance of Broken Carbon Bonds
The Electronic Structure of the Boundary Atoms of a Graphite Layer
Acceptor and Donor Impurities in Graphite
Electrical Properties of Carbon Surfaces
Semiconduction in Nickel-Doped Polymer Carbons
Carrier Behavior in Nickel-Doped Polymer Carbons
Double Magnetic Resonance of Fluids Adsorbed in Coals
g-Anisotropy and Line Broadening of Electron Spin Resonance in Chars
Part III Carbonization, Graphitization and Structure
Some Novel Carbonaceous Polymers
The Effect of Carbon Blacks on the Free Radical Thermal Polymerization of Styrene
On the Mechanism of the Carbonization of Benzene, Acetylene and Diacetylene at 1200Â°C
The Formation of Carbon from Polyvinylidene Chloride
Spectra and the Constitution of Coal and Derivatives
Carbonization Studies on Powders and Single Crystals of Vat Dyes
Croissance des Dimensions des Domaines Cristallins au Cours de la Graphitation du Carbone
Importance of Double Bragg Reflections in the Small Angle Scattering from Carbon
On the Sub-structure and the Crystallite Growth in Carbon
Dislocations in Graphite
Graphitization Stresses and Dislocations in Poly crystalline Carbon
On the Crystallite Growth of Carbon
Crystallographic and Physical Changes of Some Carbons upon Oxidation and Heat Treatmemt
A Novel Amorphous Carbon
Part IV Mechanical and Thermal Properties
The Spectral and Integrated Emissivity of Carbon and Graphite
Studies of Thermal Conductivity of Polycrystalline Graphite at High Temperature
The Mechanical Strength of Pyrolytic Graphite
The Effect of Atmosphere on the Strength of Graphite
Observations on the High-Temperature Elastic and Inelastic Properties of Polycrystalline Graphites
Tensile and Creep Behavior of Graphites above 3000Â°F
Evaluation of a Tension Test for Brittle Materials
High Temperature Physical Properties of Molded Graphites
Thermal Expansion of Pitch Bonded Carbons
Dependence of Thermal Expansion of Bonded Carbons on the Heat-Treatment Temperature
Elastic Constants and Permanent Set in Carbons and Graphite at Room Temperature
The Velocity and Attenuation of Sound in Carbons
An Interpretation of the Mechanical Behavior of Carbons
The Problems Raised by the Influence of Neutron Irradiation on the Stress-Strain Relationships of Graphite
High Temperature Radiation Induced Contraction in Graphite
Part V Carbon Technology, Friction and Wear
Synthetic Binders for Carbon and Graphite
Investigation of Synthetic Binders by Differential Thermal Analysis and Dilatometry
Prediction of Optimum Binder Content of a Carbon Mixing by Use of the Mercury Porosimeter
The Dependence of the Properties of Graphite on Porosity
Dependence of the Density ond Other Properties of Bonded Carbons on the Binder Proportion in the Green Mix
Effect of Impregnation and Heat Treatment on the Physical Properties of Graphite
Some Factors Affecting the Anisotropy of Extruded Carbon
Microscopy and Structures of Brush Carbons
Boron Carbide in the Graphitization of the Lampblack Carbon Brush Constituent
Wear and Friction of Carbon Brushes as a Function of Air Humidity
Behavior of Carbon Brushes in Dry and Wet Atmosphere
Elementary Processes of Graphite Wear
The Mechanical Properties and Friction of Carbon and Graphite at High Temperatures
Fine Grinding of Artificial Graphite
Properties of Molded Ceylon Natural Graphite
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 790
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223384