Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
2nd Edition
Description
Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene is a timely second edition of the original Science and Technology of Carbon Nanotubes. Updated to include expanded coverage of the preparation, purification, structural characterization, and common application areas of single- and multi-walled CNT structures, this work compares, contrasts, and, where appropriate, unitizes CNT to graphene. This much expanded second edition reference supports knowledge discovery, production of impactful carbon research, encourages transition between research fields, and aids the formation of emergent applications. New chapters encompass recent developments in the theoretical treatments of electronic and vibrational structures, and magnetic, optical, and electrical solid-state properties, providing a vital base to research. Current and potential applications of both materials, including the prospect for large-scale synthesis of graphene, biological structures, and flexible electronics, are also critically discussed.
Key Features
- Updated discussion of properties, structure, and morphology of biological and flexible electronic applications aids fundamental knowledge discovery
- Innovative parallel focus on nanotubes and graphene enables you to learn from the successes and failures of, respectively, mature and emergent partner research disciplines
- High-quality figures and tables on physical and mathematical applications expertly summarize key information – essential if you need quick, critically relevant data
Readership
Graduate-level materials scientists and solid state physicists or chemists working with any allotrope of carbon
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Classification of Carbon
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Multidimensional Aspects of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Synthesis
- Abstract
- 2.1. Various synthesis methods for single-wall carbon nanotubes
- 2.2. Catalysts for the SWCNT growth
- 2.3. The way to introduce the catalyst on the CVD growth of SWCNTs
- 2.4. Carbon sources leading to the efficient CVD growth of SWCNTs
- 2.5. Structural controllability in the CVD synthesis of SWCNTs
- 2.6. Summary and outlook
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 3: Differentiation of Carbon Nanotubes with Different Chirality
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction and brief history of differentiation of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) with different electronic types
- 3.2. Differentiation of densities of SWCNTs with different chiralities
- 3.3. Differentiation of SWCNTs with different chiralities through size exclusion chromatography or gel filtration
- 3.4. Summary
- Chapter 4: Preparation of Graphene with Large Area
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Graphene growth on metal substrates by CVD
- 4.3. Toward the large domain size
- 4.4. Bilayer graphene (BLG) growth
- 4.5. Graphene transfer
- 4.6. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 5: Optical Properties of Carbon Nanotubes
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Exciton energy calculation
- 5.3. The calculated exciton energies
- 5.4. Exciton environmental effect
- 5.5. Exciton effect in Raman spectroscopy
- 5.6. Summary
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 6: Phonon Structures and Raman Effect of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The Raman process with particular emphasis on sp2 carbon phases
- 6.3. Phonons in SWCNTs and graphene
- 6.4. Raman scattering from SWCNT
- 6.5. Raman scattering of SWCNT functionalized by filling
- 6.6. Special Raman experiments
- 6.7. Raman scattering from graphene
- 6.8. Second-order Raman spectra and combination modes in SWCNTs and graphene
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 7: Transport Properties of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
- Abstract
- 7.1. Conduction properties of graphene and carbon nanotubes
- 7.2. Electronic devices based on graphene and carbon nanotubes
- 7.3. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Mechanical Properties of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Basic concepts
- 8.3. Computer modelling and experimental approaches
- 8.4. Mechanical property data summary
- Chapter 9: Organometallic Chemistry of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Reactions of carbon nanotubes and graphene
- 9.3. Organometallic chemistry of carbon nanotubes and graphene
- 9.4. Organometallic chemistry of carbon nanotubes
- 9.5. Organometallic chemistry of graphene
- 9.6. Conclusions and perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 10: Preparation and Properties of Carbon Nanopeapods
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. High-yield synthesis of carbon nanopeapods
- 10.3. Packing alignment of the molecules in SWCNTs
- 10.4. Electronic properties of nanopeapods
- 10.5. Phonon properties of nanopeapods
- 10.6. Transport properties of nanopeapods
- 10.7. Nanopeapod as a sample cell at nanometer scale
- 10.8. Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 11: Applications of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene in Spin Electronics
- Abstract
- 11.1. Spintronics
- 11.2. Nano-carbon as non-magnetic materials for spintronics
- 11.3. Summary
- Chapter 12: Biological Application of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Biological application of CNTs
- 12.3. Graphene-based biological applications
- 12.4. Summary and outlook
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 13: Characteristics and Applications of Carbon Nanotubes with Different Numbers of Walls
- Abstract
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Structure and properties of individual CNTs
- 13.3. Tube-to-tube interactions
- 13.4. Applications of CNTs
- 13.4.1. CNT composites
- 13.5. Conclusion and outlook
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 14: Graphene Oxide: Some New Insights into an Old Material
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Synthesis of GO: a fire hazard, or a flame retardant?
- 14.3. Characterization of GO: imaging graphene-based sheets
- 14.4. New solution properties of GO: surfactant sheets
- 14.5. Water processable GO–SWCNTs interlayers for organic solar cells
- 14.6. Towards solution processed all-carbon solar cells
- 14.7. Aggregation-resistant crumpled graphene balls
- 14.8. GO-based nanofluidic ionic conductors
- 14.9. Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 15: Graphene Nanoribbon and Nanographene
- Abstract
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Graphene nanoribbon
- 15.3. Nanographene
- Chapter 16: Application of Functional Hybrids Incorporating Carbon Nanotubes or Graphene
- Abstract
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Synthesis of nanocarbon hybrids
- 16.3. Ex-situ approach
- 16.4. In-situ approach
- 16.5. Comparison of techniques
- 16.6. Application of nanocarbon hybrids
- 16.7. Conclusions and future outlook
- Abbreviations/Symbols
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 9th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982687
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080982328
About the Editor
Kazuyoshi Tanaka
Kazuyoshi Tanaka received a doctorate of Engineering degree from Kyoto University in 1978 under the guidance of late Professor Kenichi Fukui who was a co-laureate of Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1981 with Professor Roald Hoffmann in Cornell University. A postdoctoral fellow of JSPS (1978-1979) and had joined in a US company (Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. in Michigan) from 1979 until 1981. He returned to Faculty of Engineering, Kyoto University in 1981 as a Research Associate (1981-1988), and then was promoted to Associate Professor (1988-1996) and Professor in the Department of Molecular Engineering, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto University from 1996. Tananka was a leader of the CREST team, JST, from 2002 to 2007 sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Japan, with the research theme of “Nanoelectronic-Device Fabrication Based on the Fine Molecular Design.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan
S. Iijima
After earning a degree in physics at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan, Sumio Iijima moved to Arizona State University as a post-doctoral associate where he initiated high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM) (1970-1982). Using the technique, he has brought a new type of information of local atomic structures of crystals into condensed matter physics, solid state chemistry, crystallography, mineralogy and materials science. Ample experiences with the different types of materials including nanostructures of carbon materials have led him to discover carbon nanotubes in later years. In these days the technique has been known as the most powerful one in the research fields of nano-materials science and nanotechnology. In 1982 he returned to Japan and worked for 5 years on a national ERATO project on nano-particles, then joined the NEC fundamental research laboratories.
In 1991 he discovered carbon nanotubes that have initiated nano-materials science and nanotechnology and has being attracted world-wide researchers in academia and industry. Following the discovery, he has been honored with numerous awards and prizes that include: Franklin Medal in physics (2001), Agilent Europhysics award (2002), Balzan Prize (2007, Italy-Switzerland), Kavli Prize (Norway, 2008), Prince of Asturias Award (Spain, 2008), Order of Culture (Japan, 2009), He is members of Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Science (USA. 2007), the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters (2009), member of Japan Academy (2010) and foreign member of Chinese Academy of Sciences (2011).
Affiliations and Expertise
Meijo University, Japan, and NEC, Japan