Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene for Photonic Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Optical properties and fabrication of carbon nanotubes and graphene
Chapter 1: Fundamental optical properties of carbon nanotubes and graphene
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic optical properties of carbon nanotubes
1.3 Novel excitonic properties of carbon nanotubes
1.4 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Synthesis of carbon nanotubes and graphene for photonic applications
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Synthesis of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs)
2.3 Single-walled carbon nanotube synthesis for photonic applications
2.4 Graphene synthesis
2.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 3: Carbon nanotube and graphene photonic devices: nonlinearity enhancement and novel preparation approaches
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Nonlinearity of carbon nanotubes and graphene; saturable absorption
3.3 Novel interaction schemes of propagating light with carbon nanostructures
3.4 Highly efficient preparation of fiber mode-lockers
3.5 Conclusion
Part II: Carbon nanotubes and graphene for laser applications
Chapter 4: Optical gain and lasing in carbon nanotubes
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Extraction of semiconducting carbon nanotubes
4.3 Towards carbon nanotubes-based lasers
4.4 Optical gain in single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs)
4.5 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Carbon nanotube and graphene-based fiber lasers
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Carbon nanotube and graphene saturable absorbers
5.3 Mode-locked fiber lasers employing graphene and CNTs
5.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 6: Carbon-nanotube-based bulk solid-state lasers
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fabrication of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)-based saturable absorbers
6.3 Device characteristics
6.4 Mode-locking of bulk solid-state lasers
6.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 7: Electromagnetic nonlinearities in graphene
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electronic properties of graphene
7.3 Linear electrodynamics of graphene
7.4 Nonlinear electromagnetic response of graphene
7.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 8: Carbon nanotube-based nonlinear photonic devices
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design and fabrication of carbon nanotube (CNT)-based nonlinear photonic devices
8.3 Applications of CNT-based nonlinear photonic devices
8.4 Conclusion
Part III: Carbon-based optoelectronics
Chapter 9: Carbon nanotube solar cells
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Optoelectronic properties of carbon nanotubes
9.3 Scope of the study
9.4 Carbon nanotubes in solid-state bulk heterojunction polymer solar cells
9.5 Carbon nanotubes in liquid phase photoelectrochemical cells: donor–acceptor hybrids
9.6 Single-walled carbon nanotubes in photoactive layer of dye-sensitized solar cells
9.7 Carbon nanotubes as electrode materials in photovoltaic devices
9.8 Developing technologies
9.9 Conclusion and future trends
9.10 Acknowledgement
Chapter 10: Carbon nanotube-based optical platforms for biomolecular detection
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Optical-sensing mechanism
10.3 Carbon nanotube-based optical sensors for chemical and biological molecules
10.4 Advanced optical-sensing applications
10.5 Conclusion
10.6 Acknowledgment
Chapter 11: Carbon nanotube-based photovoltaic and light-emitting diodes
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction to carbon nanotube (CNT) diodes
11.2 Doping-free fabrication and characteristics of CNT diodes
11.3 Performance and optimization of CNT photovoltaic diodes
11.4 Photovoltage multiplication in CNT diodes
11.5 Carbon nanotube-based light-emitting diodes
11.6 Conclusion and future trends
11.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 12: Hybrid carbon nanotubeâ€“liquid crystal nanophotonic devices
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Uniform patterned growth of multiwall carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
12.3 Simple optics of nematic liquid crystals
12.4 Carbon nanotubes as electrode structures
12.5 Reconfigurable microlens arrays
12.6 Transparent nanophotonic devices
12.7 Photonic band gap structures using MWCNTs
12.8 Towards photonic metamaterials
12.9 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Quantum light sources based on individual carbon nanotubes
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Exciton emission from individual single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
13.3 Blinking and spectral diffusion phenomena in individual SWCNTs
13.4 Techniques to suppress and remove blinking and spectral diffusion
13.5 Quantum light sources based on SWCNTs
13.6 Conclusion and future trends
13.7 Acknowledgement
Index
Description
The optical properties of carbon nanotubes and graphene make them potentially suitable for a variety of photonic applications. Carbon nanotubes and graphene for photonic applications explores the properties of these exciting materials and their use across a variety of applications.
Part one introduces the fundamental optical properties of carbon nanotubes and graphene before exploring how carbon nanotubes and graphene are synthesised. A further chapter focusses on nonlinearity enhancement and novel preparation approaches for carbon nanotube and graphene photonic devices. Chapters in part two discuss carbon nanotubes and graphene for laser applications and highlight optical gain and lasing in carbon nanotubes, carbon nanotube and graphene-based fiber lasers, carbon-nanotube-based bulk solid-state lasers, electromagnetic nonlinearities in graphene, and carbon nanotube-based nonlinear photonic devices. Finally, part three focusses on carbon-based optoelectronics and includes chapters on carbon nanotube solar cells, a carbon nanotube-based optical platform for biomolecular detection, hybrid carbon nanotube-liquid crystal nanophotonic devices, and quantum light sources based on individual carbon nanotubes.
Carbon nanotubes and graphene for photonic applications is a technical resource for materials scientists, electrical engineers working in the photonics and optoelectronics industry and academics and researchers interested in the field.
Key Features
- Covers the properties and fabrication of carbon nanotubes and graphene for photonic applications
- Considers the uses of carbon nanotubes and graphene for laser applications
- Explores numerous carbon-based light emitters and detectors
Readership
Academics and researchers in the fields of: solid state physics, materials science, optics, and quantum electronics; Materials scientists and electrical engineers in the photonics and optoelectronics industry
Reviews
"With the increasing interest in carbon nanostructures…, textbooks and review articles continue to appear with a special focus on new findings and their relation to prior knowledge. The recent volume entitled 'Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene for Photonic Applications'…fits nicely into this context…The individual chapters provide excellent coverage of the literature with each chapter containing many pertinent and current references."--MaterialsView.com, December 17, 2013
The individual chapters provide excellent coverage of the literature with each chapter containing many pertinent and current references., Materials Views
About the Editors
Shinji Yamashita Editor
Shinji Yamashita is a Professor at the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST), The University of Tokyo, Japan.
Yahachi Saito Editor
Yahachi Saito is a Professor at the Department of Quantum Engineering, Nagoya University, Japan.
Jong Hyun Choi Editor
Jong Hyun Choi is a Professor at the School of Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University, USA.
