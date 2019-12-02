Carbon Dioxide, Volume 37
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Historic, current-day and future CO2 environments and their dynamics in marine and freshwater ecosystems
2. CO2 sensing
3. Acid-base physiology and CO2 homeostasis: regulation and compensation
4. CO2 and calcification processes in fish
5. The physiology of behavioral impacts of high CO2
6. Effects of high CO2 on metabolic rates, aerobic scope and swimming performance
7. Internal spatial and temporal CO2 effects: feeding and alkaline tide
8. O2 in aquaculture: CO2 dynamics and fish health
9. Ecological effects of climate change relevant CO2: from individual to community effects
10. Adaptation and evolutionary responses to high CO2
11. Synthesis and future directions in CO2 research
Description
Carbon Dioxide, Volume 37 in the Fish Physiology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Historic, current-day and future CO2 environments and their dynamics in marine and freshwater ecosystems, CO2 sensing, Acid-base physiology and CO2 homeostasis: regulation and compensation, CO2 and calcification processes in fish, The physiology of behavioral impacts of high CO2, Effects of high CO2 on metabolic rates, aerobic scope and swimming performance, Internal spatial and temporal CO2 effects: feeding and alkaline tide, O2 in aquaculture: CO2 dynamics and fish health, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Fish Physiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Carbon Dioxide
Readership
Undergraduate students, graduate students and seasoned researchers in fish physiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128176092
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Martin Grosell Serial Volume Editor
RSMAS, University of Miami, Florida, Division of Marine Biology and Fisheries, Rosentiel school of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Miami, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
RSMAS, University of Miami, Florida, Division of Marine Biology and Fisheries, Rosentiel school of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Miami, USA
Philip Munday Serial Volume Editor
Professor Philip Munday has broad interests in the ecology and evolution of reef fishes. His primary research focuses on understanding and predicting the impacts that climate change will have on populations and communities of marine fishes, both directly through changes in the physical environment and indirectly through effects on coral reef habitat. Using a range of laboratory and field-based experiments the research group he leads is investigating the effects of climate change on reef fish populations and testing their capacity for acclimation and adaptation to a rapidly changing environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
James Cook University, Australia
About the Serial Editors
Anthony Farrell Serial Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Colin Brauner Serial Editor
The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level. The ultimate goal is to understand how evolutionary pressures have shaped physiological systems among vertebrates and to determine the degree to which physiological systems can adapt/acclimate to natural and anthropogenic environmental changes. This information is crucial for basic biology and understanding the diversity of biological systems, but much of his research conducted to date can also be applied to issues of aquaculture, toxicology and water quality criteria development, as well as fisheries management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada