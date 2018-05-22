Carbon Dioxide Sequestration in Cementitious Construction Materials
1. Introduction to carbon dioxide sequestration based cementitious construction materials
2. Carbon dioxide sequestration by direct mineralization of fly ash
3. Aqueous-based carbon dioxide sequestration
4. Carbon dioxide sequestration using steel slag modeling and experimental investigation
5. Accelerated carbon dioxide sequestration
6. Methods for the assessment of carbon dioxide absorbed by cementitious materials
7. Carbon dioxide sequestration in magnesium-based binders
8. Carbon dioxide sequestration on steel slag
9. Carbon dioxide sequestration by phosphogypsum based procedure
10. Carbon dioxide sequestration on biocement-based composites
11. Carbon dioxide sequestration on recycled aggregates
12. Carbon dioxide sequestration by alkali-activated materials
13. Carbon dioxide sequestration on fly ash/waste glass alkali-based mortars with recycled aggregates: compressive strength, hydration products, carbon footprint, and cost analysis
14. Carbon dioxide sequestration of fly ash alkaline based mortars with recycled aggregates and different sodium hydroxide concentrations: properties, durability, carbon footprint, and cost analysis
15. Carbon dioxide sequestration of fly ash alkaline-based mortars containing recycled aggregates and reinforced by hemp fibers: mechanical properties and numerical simulation with a finite element method
16. Carbon dioxide sequestration of fly ash alkaline-based mortars containing recycled aggregates and reinforced by hemp fibers: properties, freeze-thaw resistance, and carbon footprint
17. Carbon dioxide sequestration on masonry blocks
18. Carbon dioxide sequestration on composites based on waste wood
Carbon Dioxide Sequestration in Cementitious Construction Materials provides an updated, state-of-the-art review on the development of cementitious construction materials based on carbon dioxide storage, which will have a major eco-efficient and economic benefit for the construction industry. Key chapters include methods for the assessment of carbon dioxide absorbed by cementitious materials, air and water-based carbon dioxide storage, carbon dioxide storage modeling, carbonation mechanisms, carbon dioxide storage on recycled aggregates, calcium, sodium and magnesium- based binders, properties and the durability of carbon dioxide based concrete.
- Promotes the importance of CO2 storage in carbonation of these materials, especially reincorporation of CO2 during fabrication
- Discusses a wide range of cementitious materials with CO2 storage capabilities
- Features redesign of cementation mechanisms to utilize CO2 during fabrication
Civil and structural engineers; materials scientists; architects; structural designers
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
Senior Researcher, C-TAC Research Centre, University of Minho, Portugal
Caijun Shi Editor
Caijun Shi is a Professor of civil engineering at Hunan University, China.
Hunan University, China
Angel Palomo Editor
Angel Palomo is a Professor at the Instituto de Ciencias de la Construcción Eduardo Torroja, CSIC, Spain.
Instituto de Ciencias de la Construcción Eduardo Torroja, CSIC, Spain