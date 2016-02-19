Carbon Dioxide, Climate and Society contains the proceedings of a workshop organized by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis on February 21- 24, 1978. The papers explore the potential consequences of carbon dioxide for climate and society and considers the biogeochemical carbon cycle as a background for predicting future atmospheric concentrations of CO2. The state of knowledge regarding the impacts of increased atmospheric CO2 concentrations on climate and environment is also discussed, along with the implications of such knowledge (and lack thereof) for decision-making on energy strategies. This book consists of 36 chapters and opens with an overview of energy systems and CO2 as well as the global carbon cycle. The reader is then introduced to the dynamics of the carbon cycle based on the findings of isotope studies; biotic interactions with atmospheric CO2; cryospheric responses to global temperature increase; and the effects of doubling the CO2 concentration on radiative-convective equilibrium. The following chapters focus on the influence of the greenhouse effect of the atmosphere on climate; CO2 disposal in the ocean; the link between climate and economic development; and how energy strategies are affected by the CO2 question. This monograph will be a valuable resource of information for climatologists and energy policymakers.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Introductory Statements

Welcoming Address

Opening Address on Behalf of the Secretary General of WMO

Statement on Behalf of UNEP

Introductory Remarks from SCOPE

A Perspective on Energy Systems and Carbon Dioxide

The Global Carbon Cycle

The Carbon Cycle

Modeling the Global Carbon Cycle

The Dynamics of the Carbon Cycle as Revealed by Isotope Studies

Biotic Interactions with Atmospheric CO2

Preliminary Evaluation of Past CO2 Increase as Derived from 13C Measurements in Tree Rings

Model Responses of the Atmospheric CO2 Level and 13C/12C Ratio to Biogenic CO2 Input

Source Functions for CO2 in the Atmosphere

Modeling Characteristics of Terrestrial Organic Carbon

Vegetation and CO2 Changes

A Nonlinear Interaction Model between Land Biota and the Atmosphere

Mathematical Treatment of Box Models for the CO2-Cycle of the Earth

The Impact on Climate and Environment of Increasing Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations

Introduction to the Climate/Environment Aspects of CO2 (A Pessimistic View)

The Potential Consequences of Increasing CO2 Levels in the Atmosphere

Cryospheric Responses to a Global Temperature Increase

The Effects of Doubling the CO2 Concentration on Radiative-Convective Equilibrium

Global Temperature Changes: Relative Importance of Different Parameters as Calculated with a Radiative-Convective Model

Factors of the Greenhouse Effect of the Atmosphere and Their Influence on Climate

Diffusion and Transfer of Climatically Relevant Gases Close to the Earth s Surface

The Interaction between Energy Strategies and the CO2 Question

Climatic Limits to Growth: How Soon? How Serious

Estimates of a Combined Greenhouse Effect as Background for a Climate Scenario During Global Warming

The Effects of Different Energy Strategies on the Atmospheric CO2 Concentration and Climate

Scientific Information Required by Policymakers and Regulating Decisionmakers

Fossil Fuel Utilization Policy Assessment and CO2 Induced Climatic Change

The Atmospheric CO2 Consequences of Heavy Dependence on Coal

Will Hypotheses about Properties of CO2 Affect Energy Conceptions

Standard Setting for Carbon Dioxide

Carbon Dioxide Disposal in the Ocean

Deep Seas: Climate and Economic Development

Reports of the Working Groups

Working Group I: The Carbon Cycle

Working Group II: The Impact on Climate and Environment of Increasing Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations

Working Group III: The Interaction between Energy Strategies and the CO2 Question

Appendix

Participants and Authors of Conference Presentations