Carbon Dioxide, Climate and Society
1st Edition
Proceedings of a IIASA Workshop cosponsored by WMO, UNEP, and SCOPE, February 21 - 24, 1978
Description
Carbon Dioxide, Climate and Society contains the proceedings of a workshop organized by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis on February 21- 24, 1978. The papers explore the potential consequences of carbon dioxide for climate and society and considers the biogeochemical carbon cycle as a background for predicting future atmospheric concentrations of CO2. The state of knowledge regarding the impacts of increased atmospheric CO2 concentrations on climate and environment is also discussed, along with the implications of such knowledge (and lack thereof) for decision-making on energy strategies. This book consists of 36 chapters and opens with an overview of energy systems and CO2 as well as the global carbon cycle. The reader is then introduced to the dynamics of the carbon cycle based on the findings of isotope studies; biotic interactions with atmospheric CO2; cryospheric responses to global temperature increase; and the effects of doubling the CO2 concentration on radiative-convective equilibrium. The following chapters focus on the influence of the greenhouse effect of the atmosphere on climate; CO2 disposal in the ocean; the link between climate and economic development; and how energy strategies are affected by the CO2 question. This monograph will be a valuable resource of information for climatologists and energy policymakers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Introductory Statements
Welcoming Address
Opening Address on Behalf of the Secretary General of WMO
Statement on Behalf of UNEP
Introductory Remarks from SCOPE
A Perspective on Energy Systems and Carbon Dioxide
The Global Carbon Cycle
The Carbon Cycle
Modeling the Global Carbon Cycle
The Dynamics of the Carbon Cycle as Revealed by Isotope Studies
Biotic Interactions with Atmospheric CO2
Preliminary Evaluation of Past CO2 Increase as Derived from 13C Measurements in Tree Rings
Model Responses of the Atmospheric CO2 Level and 13C/12C Ratio to Biogenic CO2 Input
Source Functions for CO2 in the Atmosphere
Modeling Characteristics of Terrestrial Organic Carbon
Vegetation and CO2 Changes
A Nonlinear Interaction Model between Land Biota and the Atmosphere
Mathematical Treatment of Box Models for the CO2-Cycle of the Earth
The Impact on Climate and Environment of Increasing Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations
Introduction to the Climate/Environment Aspects of CO2 (A Pessimistic View)
The Potential Consequences of Increasing CO2 Levels in the Atmosphere
Cryospheric Responses to a Global Temperature Increase
The Effects of Doubling the CO2 Concentration on Radiative-Convective Equilibrium
Global Temperature Changes: Relative Importance of Different Parameters as Calculated with a Radiative-Convective Model
Factors of the Greenhouse Effect of the Atmosphere and Their Influence on Climate
Diffusion and Transfer of Climatically Relevant Gases Close to the Earth s Surface
The Interaction between Energy Strategies and the CO2 Question
Climatic Limits to Growth: How Soon? How Serious
Estimates of a Combined Greenhouse Effect as Background for a Climate Scenario During Global Warming
The Effects of Different Energy Strategies on the Atmospheric CO2 Concentration and Climate
Scientific Information Required by Policymakers and Regulating Decisionmakers
Fossil Fuel Utilization Policy Assessment and CO2 Induced Climatic Change
The Atmospheric CO2 Consequences of Heavy Dependence on Coal
Will Hypotheses about Properties of CO2 Affect Energy Conceptions
Standard Setting for Carbon Dioxide
Carbon Dioxide Disposal in the Ocean
Deep Seas: Climate and Economic Development
Reports of the Working Groups
Working Group I: The Carbon Cycle
Working Group II: The Impact on Climate and Environment of Increasing Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations
Working Group III: The Interaction between Energy Strategies and the CO2 Question
Appendix
Participants and Authors of Conference Presentations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159355