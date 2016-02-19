Carbon Dioxide Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737990, 9781782424932

Carbon Dioxide Chemistry

1st Edition

Environmental Issues

Editors: J P Pradier C M Pradier
eBook ISBN: 9781782424932
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737990
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 418
Description

This book derives from a workshop held in Sweden to examine the environmental implications of the dramatic increase in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere in the last 50 years and to find ways of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. This multi-disciplinary approach makes it essential reading not only for chemists but for all engineers, biologists and environmentalists concerned with this crucially important issue.

Readership

Chemists, engineers, biologists, and environmentalists concerned with this crucially important issue

J P Pradier

J. P. Pradier, Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

C M Pradier

Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

