Carbon Dioxide Chemistry
1st Edition
Environmental Issues
Editors: J P Pradier C M Pradier
eBook ISBN: 9781782424932
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737990
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 418
Description
This book derives from a workshop held in Sweden to examine the environmental implications of the dramatic increase in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere in the last 50 years and to find ways of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. This multi-disciplinary approach makes it essential reading not only for chemists but for all engineers, biologists and environmentalists concerned with this crucially important issue.
Readership
Chemists, engineers, biologists, and environmentalists concerned with this crucially important issue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1994
- Published:
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424932
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737990
About the Editor
J P Pradier
J. P. Pradier, Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
C M Pradier
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.