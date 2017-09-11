Carbon Capture and Storage
2nd Edition
Description
Carbon Capture and Storage, Second Edition, provides a thorough, non-specialist introduction to technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels during power generation and other energy-intensive industrial processes, such as steelmaking. Extensively revised and updated, this second edition provides detailed coverage of key carbon dioxide capture methods along with an examination of the most promising techniques for carbon storage.
The book opens with an introductory section that provides background regarding the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, an overview of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, and a primer in the fundamentals of power generation. The next chapters focus on key carbon capture technologies, including absorption, adsorption, and membrane-based systems, addressing their applications in both the power and non-power sectors.
New for the second edition, a dedicated section on geological storage of carbon dioxide follows, with chapters addressing the relevant features, events, and processes (FEP) associated with this scenario. Non-geological storage methods such as ocean storage and storage in terrestrial ecosystems are the subject of the final group of chapters. A chapter on carbon dioxide transportation is also included.
This extensively revised and expanded second edition will be a valuable resource for power plant engineers, chemical engineers, geological engineers, environmental engineers, and industrial engineers seeking a concise, yet authoritative one-volume overview of this field. Researchers, consultants, and policy makers entering this discipline also will benefit from this reference.
Key Features
- Provides all-inclusive and authoritative coverage of the major technologies under consideration for carbon capture and storage
- Presents information in an approachable format, for those with a scientific or engineering background, as well as non-specialists
- Includes a new Part III dedicated to geological storage of carbon dioxide, covering this topic in much more depth (9 chapters compared to 1 in the first edition)
- Features revisions and updates to all chapters
- Includes new sections or expanded content on: chemical looping/calcium looping; life-cycle GHG assessment of CCS technologies; non-power industries (e.g. including pulp/paper alongside ones already covered); carbon negative technologies (e.g. BECCS); gas-fired power plants; biomass and waste co-firing; and hydrate-based capture
Readership
Power plant, chemical, geological, environmental and industrial engineers; upper-level undergraduates and graduate students
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction
1. Introduction
2. Overview of CCS technologies
3. Power generation fundamentals
Part II Carbon capture technologies
4. Carbon capture from power generation
5. Carbon capture from industrial processes
6. Absorption capture systems
7. Adsorption capture systems
8. Membrane separation systems
9. Cryogenic and distillation systems
10. Mineral carbonation
Part III Geological storage
11. Introduction to Geological Storage
12. Geological and Geomechanical FEP
13. Fluid properties and rock-fluid interaction FEP
14. Geochemical and Biogeochemical FEP
15. Hydrological and Environmental FEP
16. Engineered system FEP
17. Saline aquifer geological storage
18. Other geological storage options
19. Site characterization and monitoring technologies
Part IV Other storage options
20. Ocean storage
21. Storage in terrestrial ecosystems
22. Other sequestration and use options
23. Carbon dioxide transportation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 698
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 11th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120415
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120422
About the Author
Stephen A. Rackley
Stephen A. Rackley holds a Doctorate in Experimental Physics at the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge. He has worked for 26 years in the energy industry, with experience in some of the main technologies that are key to the currently most mature CO2 storage option - identification, assessment, monitoring and verification of sub-surface storage in the geo-sphere. More recently, his focus is on bringing significant new and evolving technologies to an advanced level (but non-specialist) student, engineering and project management audience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant