Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposites for Environmental and Energy Applications
1st Edition
Description
Carbon-Based Polymer Nanocomposites for Environmental and Energy Applications provides the fundamental physico-chemical characterizations of recently explored carbon-based polymer nanocomposites, such as carbon nanotubes, graphene and its derivatives, nanodiamond, fullerenes and other nano-sized carbon allotropes. The book also covers the applications of carbon-based polymer nanocomposite in the environmental and energy fields. Topics range from the various approaches that have been explored and developed for the fabrication of carbon-based polymer nanocomposite, to their applications in tackling environmental and energy related issues.
Key Features
- Provides a clear picture of the current state-of-the-art and future trends in carbon-based polymer nanomaterials
- Explains the interactions between nanofiller-polymer matrices and mechanisms related to applications in environmental pollution and energy shortage
- Includes computational and experimental studies of the physical and chemical properties of carbon-based polymer nanocomposites
- Features chapters written by world leading experts
Readership
Postgraduate students and researchers in academia and industry working in chemical engineering and materials science
Table of Contents
Part 1: Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposites
1. Surface modification of carbon-based nanomaterials for polymer nanocomposite
2. Conventional and advanced techniques for the fabrication of carbon-based polymer nanocomposite
3. Characterizations of carbon-based polymer nanocomposite
4. Physical and chemical properties of carbon-based polymer nanocomposite-Computational studies
5. Physical and chemical properties of carbon-based polymer nanocomposite-Experimental studies
Part 2: Environmental applications of Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite
6. Carbon-based polymer nanocomposite as adsorbent for heavy metal removal
7. Carbon-based polymer nanocomposite as antimicrobial agent
8. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite membrane for acidic gas removal
9. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite membrane for oily wastewater treatment
10. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite membrane for inorganics, fertilizers and nutrients containing wastewater treatment
11. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite membrane for desalination
12. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for dyes and pigments removal
13. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for photodegradation of organic hazardous materials
14. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for sensing
15. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite as electrodes for microbial fuel cell
Part 3: Energy applications of Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposites
16. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite membrane for proton exchange membrane fuel cell
17. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite as electrolytes
18. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for solar cell
19. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for photovoltaic devices
20. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite as energy saving devices
21. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for supercapacitors
22. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for lithium ion batteries
23. Carbon-based Polymer Nanocomposite for gas storage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135754
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135747
About the Editor
Ahmad Fauzi Ismail
Ahmad Fauzi Ismail is the Founding Director of Advanced Membrane Technology Research Center (AMTEC), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Petroleum Engineering (1989) and a Master in Chemical Engineering (1992) at the UTM, Malaysia. He earned a Ph.D in 1997 from University of Strathclyde, UK. He has more than 25 years of experience in the development of membrane technology for various applications. He has published more than 450 scientific papers, 6 books, 3 edited books and more than 40 book chapters. He has won many outstanding awards such as the Merdeka Award 2014, IChemE Malaysia Inventor of the Year Awards 2014 and the Malaysian Toray Science and Technology Award 2014. He is a Fellow of The Academy of Sciences Malaysia, Chartered Engineer in the UK (CEng) and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (FIChemE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Membrane Technology Research Center (AMTEC), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Johor, Malaysia
Pei Goh
Pei Sean Goh is Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Petroleum and Renewable Energy Engineering at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). Her research interests lie in the fields of fabrication of nanostructured materials for membrane-based separation processes. One of the main focuses of her research is the applications of carbon-based nanomaterials and nanocomposite membranes for acidic gas removal as well as desalination and wastewater treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre (AMTEC), Skudai, Malaysia