Carbohydrate Chemistry
1st Edition
Monosaccharides and Their Oligomers
Description
Carbohydrate Chemistry: Monosaccharides and Their Oligomers is a textbook designed to fill the gap between large, multivolume reference books and elementary books. The contents of the book are divided into two major parts, monomeric carbohydrates and oligosaccharides, with an introductory chapter discussing the historical background and significance of carbohydrates.
The chapters under Part I: Monosaccharides deal with its chemistry, specifically the determination of the structure, configuration, and conformation. Other topics covered in this part are the discussion on the elucidation, proper nomenclature of carbohydrates, structure elucidation, and the reactions of monosaccharides. Part II deals with oligosaccharides and oligonucleotides. Some of the topics discussed in this part include structure elucidation, wet chemical methods, and chemical synthesis and modification. This book will be of great use to graduate and undergraduate students in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, medicine, and pharmacy.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
Preface
1. Carbohydrates
I. Historical Background
II. Importance of Carbohydrates
III. Definitions and Scope
IV. Classification of Carbohydrates
I. Monosaccharides
2. Structure, Configuration, and Conformation of Monosaccharides
I. Structure of Monosaccharides
II. Configuration of Acyclic Monosaccharides
III. Cyclic Structures, Ring Size, and Anomeric Configuration
IV. Conformation of Monosaccharides
3. Nomenclature
I. Free Monosaccharides
II. Monosaccharide Derivatives
III. Oxidation and Reduction Products
Problem
4. Physical Properties Used in Structure Elucidation
I. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
II. Molecular Spectroscopy
III. Electronic Spectroscopy
IV. Mass Spectrometry
V. Optical Rotation, Optical Rotatory Dispersion, and Circular Dichroism
Problems
5. Reactions of Monosaccharides
I. Isomerization
II. Addition and Substitution Reactions
Problems
II. Oligomeric Saccharides: Oligosaccharides and Nucleotides
6. Structure of Oligosaccharides
I. Determination of the Degree of Polymerization
II. Monosaccharide Components
III. Monosaccharide Sequence
IV. Ring Size and Position of Linkage
V. Anomeric Configuration and Conformation of the Saccharide
VI. Instrumental Methods for Structure Elucidation
Problems
7. Chemical Synthesis and Modifications of Oligosaccharides, Nucleotides, and Aminoglycoside Antibiotics
I. Synthesis of Oligosaccharides
II. Modification of Oligosaccharides
III. Oligonucleotides
IV. Synthesis of Aminoglycoside Antibiotics
Problems
Bibliography
Recommended Textbooks
Recommended Review Articles
Appendix: Answers to Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th April 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158589