Carbohydrate Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122368707, 9780323158589

Carbohydrate Chemistry

1st Edition

Monosaccharides and Their Oligomers

Editors: Hassan El Khadem
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1988
Page Count: 266
Description

Carbohydrate Chemistry: Monosaccharides and Their Oligomers is a textbook designed to fill the gap between large, multivolume reference books and elementary books. The contents of the book are divided into two major parts, monomeric carbohydrates and oligosaccharides, with an introductory chapter discussing the historical background and significance of carbohydrates.
The chapters under Part I: Monosaccharides deal with its chemistry, specifically the determination of the structure, configuration, and conformation. Other topics covered in this part are the discussion on the elucidation, proper nomenclature of carbohydrates, structure elucidation, and the reactions of monosaccharides. Part II deals with oligosaccharides and oligonucleotides. Some of the topics discussed in this part include structure elucidation, wet chemical methods, and chemical synthesis and modification. This book will be of great use to graduate and undergraduate students in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, medicine, and pharmacy.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

Preface

1. Carbohydrates

I. Historical Background

II. Importance of Carbohydrates

III. Definitions and Scope

IV. Classification of Carbohydrates

I. Monosaccharides

2. Structure, Configuration, and Conformation of Monosaccharides

I. Structure of Monosaccharides

II. Configuration of Acyclic Monosaccharides

III. Cyclic Structures, Ring Size, and Anomeric Configuration

IV. Conformation of Monosaccharides

3. Nomenclature

I. Free Monosaccharides

II. Monosaccharide Derivatives

III. Oxidation and Reduction Products

Problem

4. Physical Properties Used in Structure Elucidation

I. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

II. Molecular Spectroscopy

III. Electronic Spectroscopy

IV. Mass Spectrometry

V. Optical Rotation, Optical Rotatory Dispersion, and Circular Dichroism

Problems

5. Reactions of Monosaccharides

I. Isomerization

II. Addition and Substitution Reactions

Problems

II. Oligomeric Saccharides: Oligosaccharides and Nucleotides

6. Structure of Oligosaccharides

I. Determination of the Degree of Polymerization

II. Monosaccharide Components

III. Monosaccharide Sequence

IV. Ring Size and Position of Linkage

V. Anomeric Configuration and Conformation of the Saccharide

VI. Instrumental Methods for Structure Elucidation

Problems

7. Chemical Synthesis and Modifications of Oligosaccharides, Nucleotides, and Aminoglycoside Antibiotics

I. Synthesis of Oligosaccharides

II. Modification of Oligosaccharides

III. Oligonucleotides

IV. Synthesis of Aminoglycoside Antibiotics

Problems

Bibliography

Recommended Textbooks

Recommended Review Articles

Appendix: Answers to Problems

Index


No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
About the Editor

Hassan El Khadem

