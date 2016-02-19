Carbohydrate Chemistry: Monosaccharides and Their Oligomers is a textbook designed to fill the gap between large, multivolume reference books and elementary books. The contents of the book are divided into two major parts, monomeric carbohydrates and oligosaccharides, with an introductory chapter discussing the historical background and significance of carbohydrates.

The chapters under Part I: Monosaccharides deal with its chemistry, specifically the determination of the structure, configuration, and conformation. Other topics covered in this part are the discussion on the elucidation, proper nomenclature of carbohydrates, structure elucidation, and the reactions of monosaccharides. Part II deals with oligosaccharides and oligonucleotides. Some of the topics discussed in this part include structure elucidation, wet chemical methods, and chemical synthesis and modification. This book will be of great use to graduate and undergraduate students in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, medicine, and pharmacy.