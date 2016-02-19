Carbene Chemistry
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry, Volume 1: Carbene Chemistry is a 12-chapter text that covers pertinent research studies on the carbene chemistry.
The first ten chapters are devoted to comprehensive surveys of carbene chemistry. Each chapter tackles specific carbene compound, such as olefinic and acetylenic carbenes, aryl and diarylcarbenes, carboalkoxycarbenes, ketocarbenes, halocarbenes, heteroatom-containing carbenes, and dicarbenes. The formation, synthesis, and reactions of these compounds are discussed. The remaining two chapters the excess energy in reactions and spin states of carbenes. This book will be of value to organic chemists, organic chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Scope and Limitations
II. Nomenclature
III. History
References
Chapter 2 Methylene
I. Formation of Methylene
II. Reactions of Methylene
References
Chapter 3 Alkyl- and Dialkylcarbenes
I. Formation of Alkyl- and Dialkylcarbenes
II. Reactions of Alkyl- and Dialkylcarbenes
References
Chapter 4 Olefinic and Acetylenie Carbenes
I. Alkenylcarbenes
II. Alkynylcarbenes
III. Alkylidenecarbenes
IV. Alkenylidenecarbenes
References
Chapter 5 Aryl- and Diarylcarbenes
I. Formation of Aryl- and Diarylcarbenes
II. Reactions of Aryl- and Diarylcarbenes
References
Chapter 6 Carboalkoxycarbenes
I. Formation of Carboalkoxycarbenes
II. Reactions of Carboalkoxycarbenes
References
Chapter 7 Ketocarbenes
I. Formation of Ketocarbenes
II. Reactions of Ketocarbenes
III. Thioketocarbenes
References
Chapter 8 Halocarbenes
I. Dlhalocarbenes
II. Chlorocarbene
III. Alkyl- and Arylhalocarbenes
References
Chapter 9 Carbenes Containing α-Hetero Atoms
I. Aminocarbenes
II. Alkoxy-, Aryloxy-, and Related Cabrenes
III. Alkylthio- and Arylthiocarbenes
IV. Phenylselenocarbene
References
Chapter 10 Dicarbenes
Text
References
Chapter 11 Excess Energy in Carbene Reactions
I. Rates of Reactions of Methylene
II. Unimolecular Decomposition of Excited Molecules Formed By Methylene Reactions
References
Chapter 12 The Spin States of Carbenes
I. Introduction
II. Structural Theory
III. Spectroscopic Evidence
IV. Chemical Evidence
References
Author Index
Subject Index
