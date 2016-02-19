Carbene Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957498, 9780323162487

Carbene Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Wolfgang Kirmse
eBook ISBN: 9780323162487
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 310
Description

Organic Chemistry, Volume 1: Carbene Chemistry is a 12-chapter text that covers pertinent research studies on the carbene chemistry.
The first ten chapters are devoted to comprehensive surveys of carbene chemistry. Each chapter tackles specific carbene compound, such as olefinic and acetylenic carbenes, aryl and diarylcarbenes, carboalkoxycarbenes, ketocarbenes, halocarbenes, heteroatom-containing carbenes, and dicarbenes. The formation, synthesis, and reactions of these compounds are discussed. The remaining two chapters the excess energy in reactions and spin states of carbenes. This book will be of value to organic chemists, organic chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

I. Scope and Limitations

II. Nomenclature

III. History

References

Chapter 2 Methylene

I. Formation of Methylene

II. Reactions of Methylene

References

Chapter 3 Alkyl- and Dialkylcarbenes

I. Formation of Alkyl- and Dialkylcarbenes

II. Reactions of Alkyl- and Dialkylcarbenes

References

Chapter 4 Olefinic and Acetylenie Carbenes

I. Alkenylcarbenes

II. Alkynylcarbenes

III. Alkylidenecarbenes

IV. Alkenylidenecarbenes

References

Chapter 5 Aryl- and Diarylcarbenes

I. Formation of Aryl- and Diarylcarbenes

II. Reactions of Aryl- and Diarylcarbenes

References

Chapter 6 Carboalkoxycarbenes

I. Formation of Carboalkoxycarbenes

II. Reactions of Carboalkoxycarbenes

References

Chapter 7 Ketocarbenes

I. Formation of Ketocarbenes

II. Reactions of Ketocarbenes

III. Thioketocarbenes

References

Chapter 8 Halocarbenes

I. Dlhalocarbenes

II. Chlorocarbene

III. Alkyl- and Arylhalocarbenes

References

Chapter 9 Carbenes Containing α-Hetero Atoms

I. Aminocarbenes

II. Alkoxy-, Aryloxy-, and Related Cabrenes

III. Alkylthio- and Arylthiocarbenes

IV. Phenylselenocarbene

References

Chapter 10 Dicarbenes

Text

References

Chapter 11 Excess Energy in Carbene Reactions

I. Rates of Reactions of Methylene

II. Unimolecular Decomposition of Excited Molecules Formed By Methylene Reactions

References

Chapter 12 The Spin States of Carbenes

I. Introduction

II. Structural Theory

III. Spectroscopic Evidence

IV. Chemical Evidence

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Wolfgang Kirmse

Ratings and Reviews

