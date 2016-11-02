Capital Market Integration in South Asia
1st Edition
Realizing the SAARC Opportunity
Description
Capital Market Integration in South Asia: Realizing the SAARC Opportunity discusses the potential Capital Market Products/Activities which can create closer inter-linkage of the South Asian capital markets and help local/global investors benefit from this economic opportunity.
While some ideas may be implementable now; others have future promise as the regional markets further mature. The book demonstrates both retail and institutional investor interest in this combined high-growth region by offering scope for yield, diversification and risk mitigation, maximized upside from multiple growth markets, minimized downside through low-correlation constituents, and more.
The book's core theme addresses the challenges towards deepening the awareness and acceptability of regional economies. Only when this happens will the asset flows increase into the regional market products, providing scale-up that will aid viability for these products.
Key Features
- Presents unconventional ideas for converting SAARC’s unique opportunities into ideas for capital markets
- Includes socioeconomic issues as a part of the discussion
- Offers a unique perspective on how the region’s economic opportunities can be translated into actual products
- Includes numerous charts and figures on South Asia’s economic state, its financial opportunities, and projected growth
Readership
Capital market companies and fund houses looking at South Asian region; Students of finance/capital markets; Bankers and Regulatory bodies; SAARC affiliated organizations and ASEAN affiliated organizations
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Disclaimer
- About the Author
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- Chapter 2. Where SAARC Is Now: Products, Corporates, and Correlation
- Abstract
- Chapter 3. Where SAARC Can Reach: Showcasing its Main USP
- Abstract
- Chapter 4. General Precursors for Regional Financial Integration
- Abstract
- Chapter 5. Observations Specific to SAARC: Precursors to Consider
- Abstract
- 5.1 Country-Drivers Like Demographics, Consumption, Production, etc.
- 5.2 Getting Around the Geopolitical Mistrust
- 5.3 Building Awareness and Getting Acceptance for a SAARC Asset Class
- 5.4 Growing Interest Into Equities, From Both Institutions and Retail
- 5.5 Local Markets’ Maturity Hold Challenges, but Opportunities Too
- 5.6 Regulations, Governance, Disclosures, and Protection
- Chapter 6. Potential Products and Activities
- Abstract
- 6.1 SAARC Master ETF with Country-Wise Dual Feeder/Investment Funds
- 6.2 SAARC Asset Class—SAARC “CDCF” Portfolio Basket Idea
- 6.3 Thematic Publications, E-Books, Investment Frameworks, and Roadshows on SAARC
- 6.4 SAARC International Financial Center SEZ (Within SAARC or Singapore)
- 6.5 Medical Tourism Insurance Product
- 6.6 Mutual Fund Passporting Scheme
- 6.7 Solar Energy Bonds
- 6.8 SDR Cross-Border Listing (or IDR Listing)
- 6.9 Cross-Country Index Futures (SAARC/Bilateral Indices)
- 6.10 Turnkey Consulting, Training and Education for New Products/Markets
- 6.11 Trading Link Between SAARC Exchanges
- 6.12 Incubation for Start-ups in SAARC for an SME Listing Platform
- Chapter 7. Recent Examples of Integration—ASEAN, MILA, Hong Kong–China, Singapore–China, and East Africa
- Abstract
- 7.1 Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)
- 7.2 Latin America Integrated Market (MILA)
- 7.3 Mainland China–Hong Kong
- 7.4 China–Singapore
- 7.5 East Africa
- Chapter 8. Initial Role for Stakeholders: Regulations, Awareness, and Engineering
- Abstract
- Chapter 9. Conclusion
- Abstract
- Appendix
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019160
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019061
About the Author
Sourajit Aiyer
Sourajit Aiyer is a senior manager in investor relations and corporate planning with Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mumbai, a leading Indian capital markets company.
Previously he worked in equity trading operations with UBS Investment Bank, London; in financial analysis with Reliance Broadcast, Mumbai; and in financial research with Evalueserve, Gurgaon. He has done internships with Tata Motor Finance, Delhi and Grameen Bank, Bangladesh.
He has written on over 60 unique topics in over 30 publications across 13 countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mumbai, India