Capacity Planning for Computer Systems
1st Edition
Description
Capacity Planning for Computer Systems covers the principles, concepts, and practical application of capacity planning to computer systems.
This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with an introduction to the foundation and metrics of capacity planning. The subsequent chapters deal with the business elements, service levels, forecasting, and predictions of capacity planning, along with the regression techniques, forecast monitoring, and revision for the field. The remaining chapters highlight the applications of capacity planning, including in systems optimization, computer disk, tape, and tape drive. These chapters also provide the charting and graphics presentations for capacity planning.
This book will be of value to computer scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
1 Capacity Planning Foundations
What Is Capacity Planning?
Capacity Planning—Art and Science
The Planning Process
Evaluation of Future Scenarios—The Spectrum of Probabilities
Capacity Planning and Predicting the Future
Technical Factors
Business Factors
Management Factors
Capacity Planning and Performance Management
Capacity Planning and Business Planning
References
2 The Metrics of Capacity Planning—Foundations
Fundamentals
Resource Categorization
Resource Consumption Metrics
Resource Usage and Performance Level Metrics for Capacity Projections
Relative I/O Content (R) of Workloads
Access Density (AD) of Disk Resident Data
Process Density of DASD Resident Data (PDD)
Process Density of Memory Resident Data (PDM)
Data Remoteness Factor (DRF)
Memory Access Density (MAD)
Resource Exhaustion
References
3 Business Elements and Service Levels
Methodology
Identifying Business Elements
Statistical Analysis and Modeling
Validating the Business Element Statistical Model
Service Levels and Objectives
Examples of Service Goals
Service-Level Agreements
Award Points
Cost Controls and Chargeback
References
4 Forecasting, Predictions, and Planning
Planning vs. Forecasting
Statistical Forecasting
Probability and the Analysis of Risk
Contingency—System Failure and Recovery
Prediction, Forecasting, and Visualization
References
5 Statistical Forecasting for Capacity Planning
Trends and Patterns of Activity
Regression Techniques for Capacity Planning
Weighted Linear Regression—A Preference for the Recent Past
Computing the Weights
Complex Regression Combinations
Forecast Monitoring and Revision
Testing the New Model
Prediction-Realization Diagram
Testing a Working Model with Filter Trips and Tracking Signals
Sum of Errors Method
Summary of Forecast Monitoring
6 Capacity Planning and Systems Optimization
Applications
Example System Optimization Study for Batch Workloads
Background
Hardware Environment
Software-Initiator Environment
Solutions
Initiators
Job Classes
Initiator Assignments of Job Classes
Determining the Optimal Number of Initiators
Initiator/TCB Time Data
Determining the Optimal Number of Job Classes
References
7 Capacity Planning for IBM MVS Data Storage Systems
Overview
Disk Capacity Planning
Evaluating Current Disk Capacity
Evaluating Performance
Estimating Future Requirements
Evaluating Alternatives
Changing Hardware
Trend to System-Managed Storage (SMS)
Software Available
Tape and Tape Drive Capacity Planning
Tape Processing—Evaluating Current Capacity
Estimating Future Requirements
Evaluating Alternatives
Software Available
Evolving Technologies
Data Compression
Optical Disks
Automated Tape Libraries
Redundant Arrays of Independent Disks (RAID)
Conclusion
8 Charting and Graphics Presentations for Capacity Planning
Overview
General Suggestions for Successful Data Presentation
Labeling the Chart, Data, and Axes
Bar Charts
Pies, 3-D Charts, and 3-D Pies
Charts Specifically Used in Capacity Planning
Regression Analysis, Trends, and Curve Fitting
Demonstrating Statistical Measures
Use of Goal Lines
Objects, Symbols, and Information
References
9 Systems Administration and the Future of Capacity Planning
Systems Administration
Service-Level Management
Problem Management
Change Management
Performance Management
New Directions
Systems Isomorphism and Business Elements
References
Appendix: A Brief Summary of Soffware Useful for Capacity Planners
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 20th October 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266251