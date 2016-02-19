Capacity Planning for Computer Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121364908, 9781483266251

Capacity Planning for Computer Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Tim Browning
eBook ISBN: 9781483266251
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1994
Page Count: 230
Description

Capacity Planning for Computer Systems covers the principles, concepts, and practical application of capacity planning to computer systems.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with an introduction to the foundation and metrics of capacity planning. The subsequent chapters deal with the business elements, service levels, forecasting, and predictions of capacity planning, along with the regression techniques, forecast monitoring, and revision for the field. The remaining chapters highlight the applications of capacity planning, including in systems optimization, computer disk, tape, and tape drive. These chapters also provide the charting and graphics presentations for capacity planning.

This book will be of value to computer scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


﻿Acknowledgments

Preface

1 Capacity Planning Foundations

What Is Capacity Planning?

Capacity Planning—Art and Science

The Planning Process

Evaluation of Future Scenarios—The Spectrum of Probabilities

Capacity Planning and Predicting the Future

Technical Factors

Business Factors

Management Factors

Capacity Planning and Performance Management

Capacity Planning and Business Planning

References

2 The Metrics of Capacity Planning—Foundations

Fundamentals

Resource Categorization

Resource Consumption Metrics

Resource Usage and Performance Level Metrics for Capacity Projections

Relative I/O Content (R) of Workloads

Access Density (AD) of Disk Resident Data

Process Density of DASD Resident Data (PDD)

Process Density of Memory Resident Data (PDM)

Data Remoteness Factor (DRF)

Memory Access Density (MAD)

Resource Exhaustion

References

3 Business Elements and Service Levels

Methodology

Identifying Business Elements

Statistical Analysis and Modeling

Validating the Business Element Statistical Model

Service Levels and Objectives

Examples of Service Goals

Service-Level Agreements

Award Points

Cost Controls and Chargeback

References

4 Forecasting, Predictions, and Planning

Planning vs. Forecasting

Statistical Forecasting

Probability and the Analysis of Risk

Contingency—System Failure and Recovery

Prediction, Forecasting, and Visualization

References

5 Statistical Forecasting for Capacity Planning

Trends and Patterns of Activity

Regression Techniques for Capacity Planning

Weighted Linear Regression—A Preference for the Recent Past

Computing the Weights

Complex Regression Combinations

Forecast Monitoring and Revision

Testing the New Model

Prediction-Realization Diagram

Testing a Working Model with Filter Trips and Tracking Signals

Sum of Errors Method

Summary of Forecast Monitoring

6 Capacity Planning and Systems Optimization

Applications

Example System Optimization Study for Batch Workloads

Background

Hardware Environment

Software-Initiator Environment

Solutions

Initiators

Job Classes

Initiator Assignments of Job Classes

Determining the Optimal Number of Initiators

Initiator/TCB Time Data

Determining the Optimal Number of Job Classes

References

7 Capacity Planning for IBM MVS Data Storage Systems

Overview

Disk Capacity Planning

Evaluating Current Disk Capacity

Evaluating Performance

Estimating Future Requirements

Evaluating Alternatives

Changing Hardware

Trend to System-Managed Storage (SMS)

Software Available

Tape and Tape Drive Capacity Planning

Tape Processing—Evaluating Current Capacity

Estimating Future Requirements

Evaluating Alternatives

Software Available

Evolving Technologies

Data Compression

Optical Disks

Automated Tape Libraries

Redundant Arrays of Independent Disks (RAID)

Conclusion

8 Charting and Graphics Presentations for Capacity Planning

Overview

General Suggestions for Successful Data Presentation

Labeling the Chart, Data, and Axes

Bar Charts

Pies, 3-D Charts, and 3-D Pies

Charts Specifically Used in Capacity Planning

Regression Analysis, Trends, and Curve Fitting

Demonstrating Statistical Measures

Use of Goal Lines

Objects, Symbols, and Information

References

9 Systems Administration and the Future of Capacity Planning

Systems Administration

Service-Level Management

Problem Management

Change Management

Performance Management

New Directions

Systems Isomorphism and Business Elements

References

Appendix: A Brief Summary of Soffware Useful for Capacity Planners

Glossary

Index

