Capacity Planning for Computer Systems covers the principles, concepts, and practical application of capacity planning to computer systems.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with an introduction to the foundation and metrics of capacity planning. The subsequent chapters deal with the business elements, service levels, forecasting, and predictions of capacity planning, along with the regression techniques, forecast monitoring, and revision for the field. The remaining chapters highlight the applications of capacity planning, including in systems optimization, computer disk, tape, and tape drive. These chapters also provide the charting and graphics presentations for capacity planning.

This book will be of value to computer scientists and researchers.