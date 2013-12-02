Canine and Feline Respiratory Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 44-1

This issue contains cutting edge information on the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory medicine in dogs and cats. Topics will include laryngeal disease in dogs and cats, chronic rhinitis in the cat, feline sinonasal aspergillosis, canine nasal disease, feline asthma, interstitial lung disease in the West Highland White Terrier, bacterial pneumonia, exudative pleural disease, pulmonary function testing, canine bronchitis, tracheal and airway collapse, and mor.

"Overall, this book provides a great review of recent literature covering specific topics within small animal respiratory medicine" Reviewed by European Journal of Companion Animal Practice Jan 2015