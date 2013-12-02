Canine and Feline Respiratory Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264204, 9780323264211

Canine and Feline Respiratory Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lynelle Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323264211
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264204
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

This issue contains cutting edge information on the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory medicine in dogs and cats. Topics will include laryngeal disease in dogs and cats, chronic rhinitis in the cat, feline sinonasal aspergillosis, canine nasal disease, feline asthma, interstitial lung disease in the West Highland White Terrier, bacterial pneumonia, exudative pleural disease, pulmonary function testing, canine bronchitis, tracheal and airway collapse, and mor.

"Overall, this book provides a great review of recent literature covering specific topics within small animal respiratory medicine" Reviewed by European Journal of Companion Animal Practice Jan 2015

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323264211
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264204

Reviews

"Overall, this book provides a great review of recent literature covering specific topics within small animal respiratory medicine. It is aimed at people with a special interest in this field or in one of the topics covered by this edition."

Reviewed by: European Journal of Companion Animal Practice   Date: Jan 2015

About the Authors

Lynelle Johnson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of California, Davis, CA

