Canine and Feline Respiratory Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 44-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue contains cutting edge information on the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory medicine in dogs and cats. Topics will include laryngeal disease in dogs and cats, chronic rhinitis in the cat, feline sinonasal aspergillosis, canine nasal disease, feline asthma, interstitial lung disease in the West Highland White Terrier, bacterial pneumonia, exudative pleural disease, pulmonary function testing, canine bronchitis, tracheal and airway collapse, and mor.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264211
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371841
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264204
Reviews
"Overall, this book provides a great review of recent literature covering specific topics within small animal respiratory medicine. It is aimed at people with a special interest in this field or in one of the topics covered by this edition."
Reviewed by: European Journal of Companion Animal Practice Date: Jan 2015
About the Authors
Lynelle Johnson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of California, Davis, CA