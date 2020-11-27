Cancer
2nd Edition
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants
Description
Cancer: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants, Second Edition bridges the transdisciplinary divide and covers in a single volume the science of oxidative stress in cancer and then the potentially therapeutic usage of natural antioxidants in the diet or food matrix. The processes within the science of oxidative stress are described in concert with other processes such as apoptosis, cell signaling, and receptor-mediated responses. This approach recognizes that diseases are often multifactorial and that oxidative stress is a single component of this.
The second edition is revised and updated with the most recent and relevant developments of the field, including new organ site tumors—skin and liver cancer; the role of polymorphisms, cytochrome p450s, COX gene, fatty acids, apoptosis, T cells and mitochondria; prevention/protection with anthocyanins, esculetin, fruits, vegetables, nanoparticles, tannic acid, thymol, curcumin, and micronutrients.
This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, nutritionists, and several members of biomedical field who are interested in enhancing treatment outcome, improving the quality of life of patients, and developing new treatments in the fight against cancer.
Key Features
- Encompasses updated, revised, and state-of-the-art information to advance cancer research
- Bridges the gaps between nutrition, oxidative stress, and cancer, presenting a holistic approach for health care and research
- Wide applicability to cancer research, from prevention to the novel therapeutics
Readership
Cancer researchers; oncologists; nutritionists; pharmacologists
Table of Contents
Section 1 Oxidative Stress and Cancer
1. Paraoxonases, Oxidative stress and Breast cancer
Fatma Ceyla Eraldemir
2. Oxidative stress and prostate cancer
Masaki Shiota
3. Oxidative stress in lung cancer
Paul S. Thomas
4. Endogenous antioxidants in the prognosis and treatment of lung cancer
Christophe Deben
5. Oxidative stress in stomach cancer
H. Suzuki
6. Oxidative stress and oral cavity cancer
Ayca Ant
7. Oxidative stress, Epigenetics and Bladder Cancer
Chanchai Boonla
8. Linking oxidative stress and ovarian cancers
Tokuhiro Chano
9. Oxidative stress in viral carcinogenesis
Marzia Perluigi
10. Polymorphisms, antioxidant genes and cancer
Mazhar Salim Zoubi
11. Interlinking high fat diets, oxidative stress, heart and carcinogenesis
P.J. Winklewski
12. Maternal nutrition, antioxidant defenses and tumor-bearing offspring
Maria Cristina Cintra Gomes-Marcondes
13. Inflammation and oxidatively-induced DNA damage: A synergy leading to cancer development
Alexandros G. Georgakilas
14. Ferroptosis, Free radicals and cancer
D. Tang
15. Nrf2, YAP antioxidant potential and cancer
Stefania Pizzimenti
16. Cancer, NF kappa B,and oxidative stress-dependent phenotypes
Guido Iaccarino and Daniela Sorriento
17. 8-hydroxydeoxyguanosine and diabetic cancer patients
Anmar Al-Taie
Section 2. Antioxidants and Cancer
18. Molecular Approaches Toward Targeted Cancer Therapy with Some Food Plant Products: On the Role of Antioxidants and Immune Microenvironment
Anisur Rahman Khudabukhsh
19. Prostate Cancer and food-based antioxidants in India as plausible therapeutics
Kanwaljit Chopra, Anurag Kuhad and Bhandari Ranjana
20. Linking non-enzymatic antioxidants in the diet and colorectal cancer
Esther Molina-Montes
21. Fruit and vegetables juices and breast cancer
João Guilherme Costa
22. N-3 fatty acids and oxidative stress in cancer
Concetta Finocchiaro
23. Statins, cancer and oxidative stress
T. Shomali
24. Role of anthocyanins in oxidative stress and the prevention of cancer in the digestive system
Elvira Gonzalez De Mejia
25. Caffeic Acid targets metabolism of cervical squamous cell carcinoma
Malgorzata Tyszka-Czochara
26. Caffeic acid, oxidative balance and melanoma cancer cells
Margarete D. Bagatini
27. Oxidative stress and cancer: Antioxidative role of Ayurvedic plants
Sanjay K. Srivastava
28. Polyphenol chlorogenic acid, antioxidant profile and breast cancer
Arzu Atalay
29. Cinnamomum cassia, apoptosis, transcription 3 inactivation and reactive oxygen species in cancer studies
Byoung-Mog Kwon
30. Cocoa and anti- oxidative stress actions in colonic cancer
Sonia Ramos, M.A. Martin and Luis Goya
31. Croton gratissimus, cancer and antioxidant activities
Emmanuel Mfotie Njoya
32. Curcumin, oxidative stress and breast cancer
Gloria M. Calaf
33. Curcumin analogs, oxidative stress and prostate cancer
Marco Bisoffi
34. Fern extract, oxidative stress and skin cancer
S. A. Gonzalez Sr. and Concepción Parrado
35. Lycium barbarum (Goji berry), human breast cancer and antioxidant profile
Anna Wawruszak
36. Manuka honey, oxidative stress, 5-fluorouracil usage and colon cancer cells
M. Battino
37. Piplartine (piperlongumine), oxidative stress and use in cancer
Daniel Pereira Bezerra
38. Antioxidant pleurotus ostreatus (Jacq.) P. Kumm and lymphoid cancer cells
Moyen Uddin Pk
39. Skin cancer, polyphenols and oxidative stress
Neena Philips
40. Pterostilbene and cancer chemoprevention
Y.-J. Wang
41. Resveratrol, reactive oxygen species and mesothelioma
Saime Batirel
42. Exercise, Selenium and Cancer Cells
Mahdieh Molanouri Shams
43. Silybum marianum, antioxidant activity and cancer patients
Sepideh Elyasi
44. Terminalia ferdinandiana Exell. Fruit extracts, antioxidant profile, proliferation and cancer
Ian Cock
45. Uncaria tomentosa: a promising source of therapeutic agent for prevention and treatment of oxidative stress and cancer
Francesca Ciani
46. Pharmacologic vitamin C and use in cancer
Joseph John Cullen
47. Antioxidant vitamins and genetic polymorphisms in breast cancer
D. Kang, Woo-Kyoung Shin and Sang-Ah Lee
48. Antioxidant vitamins in acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Mohammadreza Vafa
Section 3. Online Resources
49. Resources
Rajkumar Rajendram
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 27th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128195475
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128195635
About the Editors
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Vinood Patel
Dr Vinood B. Patel BSc PhD FRSC is currently a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London. He presently directs studies on metabolic pathways involved in liver disease, particularly related to mitochondrial energy regulation and cell death. Research is being undertaken to study the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, iron, alcohol and fatty acids in the patho-physiology of liver disease. Other areas of interest include identifying new biomarkers that can be used for diagnosis and prognosis of liver disease, understanding mitochondrial oxidative stress in Alzheimers disease and gastrointestinal dysfunction in autism. Dr. Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His post-doctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr. Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH funded biomedical grants related to alcoholic liver disease. Dr. Patel has edited biomedical books in the area of nutrition and health prevention, autism, biomarkers, and has published over 150 articles and in 2014 he was elected as a Fellow to The Royal Society of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Clinical Biochemistry, University of Westminster, London, UK
Ratings and Reviews
