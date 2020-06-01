Cancer-Leading Proteases
1st Edition
Structures, Functions, and Inhibition
Description
Cancer-Leading Proteases: Structures, Functions, and Inhibition presents a detailed discussion of the role of proteases as drug targets and how they have been utilized to develop anticancer drugs. Proteases possess outstanding diversity in their functions. Because of their unique properties, proteases are a major focus of attention for the pharmaceutical industry as potential drug targets or as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers. A detailed discussion on the mechanism of inhibition of any kind of enzymes provides the rationale to design selective, potent drugs against diseases. The book covers the structure and functions of proteases and also the chemical and biological rationale of drug design as to how these proteases can be exploited to find useful chemotherapeutics against cancers. Cancer- Leading Proteases: Structures, Functions, and Inhibition also encompasses the experimental and theoretical aspects of anticancer drug design based on proteases. It is a useful resource for pharmaceutical scientists, medicinal chemists, biochemists, microbiologists, and cancer researchers working on proteases.
Key Features
- Explains the role of proteases in the biology of cancer
- Discusses how proteases can be used as potential drug targets or as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers
- Covers a wide range of cancers and provides detailed discussions on protease examples
Readership
Pharmaceutical Scientists, Cancer Researchers, Molecular Biologists, Medical Chemists; Researchers and Students working with proteases
Table of Contents
- Proteases and Their Biological Roles and Mechanism of Action
2. Specificity and Diversity in Proteases
3. Potential Roles of Protease Inhibitors in Cancer Progression
4. Serine Proteases in Ovarian Cancer
5. Aspartic Proteases as Potential Drug Targets for Anticancer Drug Development
6. Design and Development of Serine Proteases Acting against Prostate Cancer
7. Urokinase and Colorectal Carcinoma: Studies on Mechanism and Inhibition
8. Overexpression of Cystein Proteases and Colorectal Carcinoma
9. Studies on Cystein Proteases and Their Inhibitors for Anti-cancer Drug Design
10. Gelatinases and Anticancer Drug Development
11. HCV NS3 Serine Protease as a Drug Target for Development Drugs Against Liver Cancer
12. Molecular Imaging of Proteases in Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181683
About the Editor
Satya Gupta
Satya P. Gupta is presently a Professor Emeritus at Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Meerut, India, after retiring as Professor in the Department of Applied Sciences at National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR), Bhopal. Earlier he served Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, a world renowned Institution of India, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and then (MIET) as its Director-cum Professor of Eminence in the Department of Pharmacy. Professor Gupta has a very long standing of teaching Quantum Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Biophysics, and Drug Design. He had obtained his M. Sc and D. Phil degrees from University of Allahabad, Allahabad, in 1967 and 1971, respectively. He is a world renowned scientist. For his work in Drug Design, he has bagged several honors and awards. To his credit, Gupta has more than 200 research publications in highly reputed national and international journals and several reviews in such highly prestigious periodicals as Chemical Reviews (American Chemical Society), Progress in Drug Research (Birkhäuser Verlag Basel, Switzerland), and Current Medicinal Chemistry (Bentham Science, Netherlands), and has been on editorial board of several international journals. Dr. Gupta himself has been editor of several scientific journals and books of international repute published by Springer Verlag, Heidelberg Germany; CRC Press, Taylor and Francis Group; Nova Science Publishers, NY, USA; and Elsevier (Academic Press), USA. He has delivered several lectures on Drug Design across the world. His scientific activity has brought him on the forefront of scientific community of the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Applied Sciences, National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research, India Fellow, National Academy of Sciences, India