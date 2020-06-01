Cancer-Leading Proteases

Satya P. Gupta is presently a Professor Emeritus at Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Meerut, India, after retiring as Professor in the Department of Applied Sciences at National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR), Bhopal. Earlier he served Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, a world renowned Institution of India, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and then (MIET) as its Director-cum Professor of Eminence in the Department of Pharmacy. Professor Gupta has a very long standing of teaching Quantum Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Biophysics, and Drug Design. He had obtained his M. Sc and D. Phil degrees from University of Allahabad, Allahabad, in 1967 and 1971, respectively. He is a world renowned scientist. For his work in Drug Design, he has bagged several honors and awards. To his credit, Gupta has more than 200 research publications in highly reputed national and international journals and several reviews in such highly prestigious periodicals as Chemical Reviews (American Chemical Society), Progress in Drug Research (Birkhäuser Verlag Basel, Switzerland), and Current Medicinal Chemistry (Bentham Science, Netherlands), and has been on editorial board of several international journals. Dr. Gupta himself has been editor of several scientific journals and books of international repute published by Springer Verlag, Heidelberg Germany; CRC Press, Taylor and Francis Group; Nova Science Publishers, NY, USA; and Elsevier (Academic Press), USA. He has delivered several lectures on Drug Design across the world. His scientific activity has brought him on the forefront of scientific community of the world.