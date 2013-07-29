Cancer Immunotherapy
2nd Edition
Immune Suppression and Tumor Growth
There has been major growth in understanding immune suppression mechanisms and its relationship to cancer progression and therapy. This book highlights emerging new principles of immune suppression that drive cancer, and it offers radically new ideas about how therapy can be improved by attacking these principles. Following work that firmly establishes immune escape as an essential trait of cancer, recent studies have now defined specific mechanisms of tumor immune suppression. It also demonstrates how attacking tumors with molecular targeted therapeutics or traditional chemotherapeutic drugs can produce potent anti-tumor effects in preclinical models. This book provides basic, translational, and clinical cancer researchers with an indispensable overview of immune escape as a critical trait in cancer and how applying specific combinations of immunotherapy and chemotherapy to attack this trait may radically improve the treatment of advanced disease.
- Offers a synthesis of concepts that are useful to cancer immunologists and pharmacologists, who tend to work in disparate fields with little cross-communication
- Drs. Prendergast and Jaffee are internationally recognized leaders in cancer biology and immunology who have created a unique synthesis of fundamental and applied concepts in this important new area of cancer research
- Summarizes the latest insights into how immune escape defines an essential trait of cancer
- Includes numerous illustrations, including how molecular-targeted therapeutic drugs or traditional chemotherapy can be combined with immunotherapy to improve anti-tumor efficacy and how reversing immune suppression by the tumor can cause tumor regression
Basic, translational, and clinical cancer researchers as well as practicing oncologists and their patients
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Introduction
Acknowledgments
I Summary
II Historical Background
III The Challenge of Cancer
IV Parts of the Book
References
Section 1: Principles of Basic Immunology
Chapter 2. Components of the Immune System
I Overview
II Principal Tissues and Organs
III Cells of the Immune System
IV Immune Responses
V Lymphocyte Recognition of Antigen
VI Effector Functions
References
Chapter 3. Adaptive Immunity: B Cells and Antibodies
I Introduction to B Cells
II B-Cell Development
III Mature B Cells
IV Antibody Function
V B Cells and Cancer
VI Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Adaptive Immunity: T Cells and Cytokines
I An Overview of the Events That Initiate an Adaptive Immune Response
II T-cell Activation: A Deeper Look
III The Differentiation of Naïve T Cells into Effector T Cells
IV The Significance of Polarizing Cytokines
V CD8+ T Cells Develop into Cytotoxic Lymphocytes
VI The Activities of Effector and Memory T Cells in Tissues
VII Two Major Types of Memory T Cells Remain after Antigen is Cleared
VIII The Challenges Faced by the Adaptive Immune System When Responding to Tumors
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Dendritic Cells: Antigen Processing and Presentation
I Dendritic Cells: Introduction
II Antigen Processing and Presentation
III MHC Class I
IV MHC Class II
V Alternate Pathways of Antigen Presentation
VI Dendritic Cell Subsets and Specialized Functions
VII Human DC Subsets
VIII Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Mucosal Immunity
I Overview
II Mucosal Surfaces are the Major Portals of Entry for Antigen
III Epithelial Barrier
IV Inductive and Effector Sites in the Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue
V The Microbiome and Mucosal Surfaces
VI Tolerance to Dietary Antigen and the Microbiome
References
Section 2: Principles of Cancer Immunobiology
Chapter 7. Cancer Immunoediting: From Surveillance to Escape
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II History of Cancer Immune Surveillance and Cancer Immunoediting
III Mouse Models of Cancer Used in the Establishment of the Three ES
IV Cancer Immunoediting in Humans
References
Chapter 8. Immunosurveillance: Innate and Adaptive Antitumor Immunity
I Introduction
II Innate Antitumor Responses
III Innate Immune Cells∗
IV Adaptive Antitumor Responses
V Adaptive Immunity in Immunosurveillance
VI Targets of Antitumor T-Cell Responses
VII Antitumor Effector Mechanisms: Cytokines∗
VIII Antitumor Effector Mechanisms: Cytotoxic Mechanisms
IX The Interplay of Innate and Adaptive Antitumor Immunity
X Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Immunological Sculpting: Natural Killer-Cell Receptors and Ligands
I Introduction
II NK Education, Licensing, and Priming
III How Receptor: Ligand Interactions Trigger Cell Lysis
IV Receptors for MHC I and MHC I-Related Molecules
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Th17 Cells in Cancer
I Th17 Definition
II Generation, Cytokine Profile and Genetic Control of Th17 Cells
III Th17-Cell Plasticity
IV Th17-Cell Stemness
V Th17 Cancer Immunity
VI Th17 Associated Cytokines and Carcinogenesis
VII Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Immune Escape: Immunosuppressive Networks
I Introduction
II Dysfunctional T-Cell Differentiation
III T-Cell Exhaustion in Cancer
IV Balance of Extracellular Adenosine and ATP in the Tumor: A Fundamental Regulator of Immune Reactivity
V Chemical Barriers Faced by T Cells in the Tumor
VI Conclusions
References
Section 3: Introduction to Cancer Therapeutics
Chapter 12. Principles of Cytotoxic Chemotherapy
I Introduction
II Clinical Use of Chemotherapy
III Tumor Growth and Its Impact on Chemotherapy Use
IV General Principles of Chemotherapy Use
V Classes of Chemotherapies and Their Function
VI Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Pharmacokinetics and Safety Assessment
I Introduction
II Concepts in Pharmacokinetics (PK)
III Concepts in Toxicology
IV Clinical Concerns for Pharmacology and Safety
V Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Therapy and Prevention: Paradigm Studies in Targeting the neu/ERBB2/HER2 Oncoprotein
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II ERBB2/HER2/NEU in Human Disease
III ERBB2/NEU as a Therapeutic Target
IV Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Genetic Vaccines against Cancer: Design, Testing and Clinical Performance
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II DNA Vaccines
III Messenger RNA Vaccines
IV Virus-like Particle Vaccines
V Plant Viral Particles and Their Derivatives as Vaccines
VI PVX-based Plant Viral Particle (PVP) Conjugate Vaccines
VII Vaccination of Human Subjects
VIII Quantitative and Qualitative Features of Vaccine-induced T-cell Responses
IX Clinical Trials of DNA Vaccines
X Immune Responses to DNA Vaccination
XI Immunotherapy Trial Endpoints and Choice of Clinical Settings
XII Immunological Assay Harmonization
References
Chapter 16. Comprehensive Immunomonitoring to Guide the Development of Immunotherapeutic Products for Cancer
I Immunotherapy of Cancer
II Immunomonitoring
III Monitoring of Unwanted Immune Reactions
IV Harmonization of Immune Monitoring
V Immunoguiding
References
Section 4: Strategies of Passive and Active Immunotherapy
Chapter 17. Adoptive T-cell Therapy: Engineering T-cell Receptors
I Early Trials of Adoptive T-cell Therapy
II Isolating TCRs for Gene Transfer
III Antigen Choice for TCR Therapy
IV Engineering to Improve TCR Activity
V TCR Delivery
VI Clinical Trials
VII Overcoming Tumor Microenvironment Inhibition of T-Cell Function
VIII Conclusion
References
Chapter 18. Dendritic Cell Vaccines: Sipuleucel-T and Other Approaches
Acknowledgments
I Generating a Cancer Vaccine
II Dendritic Cells: Critical for Generating an Immune Response∗
III History and Basic Biology of DC Vaccines∗∗
IV Sipuleucel-T: A Dendritic Cell Vaccine for Prostate Cancer
V Improving DC Vaccines
VI Improving DC Vaccines: Combination Treatment Approaches
VII Immune Checkpoint Blockade
VIII Selected DC Vaccines in Clinical Development
IX Conclusion
Disclaimer
References
Chapter 19. Antibodies to Stimulate Host Immunity: Lessons from Ipilimumab
I Introduction
II Preclinical Development of CTLA-4 Blockade
III Clinical Development of Ipilimumab
IV Lessons Learned during the Clinical Development of Ipilimumab
V Clinical Testing of Ipilimumab in Diseases Other Than Melanoma
VI Outstanding Questions and Future Directions
VII Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Recombinant TRICOM-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines: Lessons Learned
I The Choice of Recombinant Poxviral Vectors
II Development of Preclinical Models
III T-Cell Co-stimulation: Development of Tricom Vectors
IV Clinical Trials
V The Importance of Clinical Trial Design in Vaccine Therapy
VI Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials
VII Tricom Vaccines also Contain Tumor Antigen Agonist Epitopes
VIII Tricom Vaccination Affects Tumor Growth Rates
IX Intratumoral Vaccination: Clinical Studies
X Combination Therapies—Preclinical Studies
XI Combination Therapies—Clinical Studies
XII Lessons Learned and Moving Forward
References
Chapter 21. Adjuvant Strategies for Vaccines: The Use of Adjuvants within the Cancer Vaccine Setting
I Introduction
II Why Adjuvants Work
III Tumor-associated Antigens and the Need for Adjuvants in Cancer Vaccines
IV Immunostimulatory Adjuvants
V Particulate vaccine adjuvants
A Emulsions
VI Dc Priming in Vivo Versus Ex Vivo
VII Conclusions
References
Section 5: Improving Immunotherapeutic Responses
Chapter 22. Epigenetic Approaches: Emerging Role of Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors in Cancer Immunotherapy
I Introduction
II Tumor-Induced Tolerance is a Significant Barrier for Cancer Immunotherapy
III Epigenetics and Cancer
IV Role of Specific HDACs in Immunity: Molecular Signaling and Pathways
V HDIs
VI Controversy: Are HDIs Pro- or Anti-Inflammatory Drugs?
VII Conclusions
References
Chapter 23. Molecular Profiling of Immunotherapeutic Resistance
Acknowledgments
I Introduction—The Bedside to Bench and Back (BB&B) approach to tumor immunology: In Vivo Veritas
II Strategies to Identify Molecular Pathways Associated With Immunoresponsiveness and Immunoresistance Following Immunotherapy
III The Emerging of a More Falsifiable, Informative and Preferred Theory: The Immunologic Constant of Rejection (ICR)
IV Understanding the Mechanism of Actions of Immunotherapeutic Agents through Gene Expression Profiling
V Understanding the Immune-Mediated Tumor Rejection through Gene Expression Profiling
VI Predicting Immune Responsiveness to Immunotherapeutics Through Gene Expression Profiling
VII Linkage Between Autoimmunity and Tumor Rejection
VIII Understanding the Origin of the Immune-Signature and Future Directions
IX Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. Immune Stimulatory Features of Classical Chemotherapy
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II The Immunopotentiating Effect of Cancer Chemotherapy
III How Can We Use and Enforce the Immunogenic Properties of Chemotherapeutic Drugs?
IV Conclusions
References
Chapter 25. Immunotherapy and Cancer Therapeutics: A Rich Partnership
Acknowledgments
I Introduction: Why Integrate Cancer Drugs with Tumor Immunotherapy?
II Chemotherapy and Tumor Immunity
III Clinical Trials of Chemoimmunotherapy
IV Immune Modulation with Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
V Immune Modulation with Biologically Targeted Therapy
VI Conclusions
Conflict of Interest
References
Section 6: Targeting Strategies to Defeat Immune Suppression
Chapter 26. JAK/STAT Signaling in Myeloid Cells: Targets for Cancer Immunotherapy
I Introduction
II Overview of JAK/STAT Signaling
III JAK/STAT3 Signaling in Myeloid Cell-Mediated Immunosuppression
IV Targeting JAK/STAT3 Signaling in Myeloid Cells
V Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 27. Tumor-associated Macrophages in Cancer Growth and Progression
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II Macrophage Polarization
III Macrophage Recruitment at the Tumor Site
IV Tam Express Selected M2 Protumoral Functions
V Modulation of Adaptive Immunity by TAM
VI Targeting TAM
VII Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 28. Tumor-induced Myeloid-derived Suppressor Cells
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II Mouse and Human MDSC are a Heterogeneous Mixture of Immature Myeloid Cells
III MDSC use Diverse Suppressive Mechanisms to Inhibit Antitumor Immunity
IV Inflammation Drives MDSC Accumulation and Suppression
V MDSC Turnover
VI Therapeutic Approaches for Reducing MDSC-Mediated Immune Suppression
VII Conclusions
References
Chapter 29. HyperAcute Vaccines: A Novel Cancer Immunotherapy
Acknowledgments
I Background and Historical Perspective
II Preclinical Development of Hyperacute® Immunotherapy
III Clinical Development of HyperAcute Immunotherapy
IV Conclusions
References
Chapter 30. Tumor Exosomes and Their Impact on Immunity and Cancer Progression
I Introduction
II Discovery and Definition of Exosomes
III Biogenesis and Composition of Exosomes from Normal and Tumor Cells
IV Separation and Handling of Exosomes
V Immunosuppressive Role of Tumor Exosomes
VI Role of Tumor-derived Exosomes in Cancer Progression
VII Mechanisms of Interaction with Target Cells
VIII Tumor-derived Exosomes and Cancer Therapies
IX Tumor-derived Exosomes as Diagnostic Agents
X Conclusion and Future Needs
References
Chapter 31. Galectins: Key Players in the Tumor Microenvironment
Acknowledgments
I Galectins: Definition, Structure and Function
II Galectin–Glycan Interactions as Key Modulators of Tumor Immunity
III Galectins in the Tumor Microenvironment: Non-Immune Related Functions
IV Emerging Roles of Galectins in Tumor Chemoresistance
V Galectin Inhibitors as Potential Anticancer Agents
VI Conclusions
Conflict of Interest
References
Chapter 32. IDO in Immune Escape: Regulation and Therapeutic Inhibition
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II Tryptophan Catabolism by IDO: A Historical Conundrum
III IDO Dysregulation in the pathogenesis of cancer
IV 1MT as a Therapeutic Prototype
V Conclusions
Recommended Resources Websites
Further Reading
References
Chapter 33. IDO Pathway: Effect on Foxp3+ Tregs and Cancer
I Introduction
II IDO Is a Natural Mechanism of Peripheral Tolerance
III IDO Expression in Human Tumors and Tumor-Draining LNs
IV IDO and Tregs
V Downstream Mechanisms of IDO
VI Induction of IDO by Tregs
VII IDO-Pathway Inhibitor Drugs as a Potential Strategy to Reduce Treg-Mediated Suppression
Conflict of Interest
References
Chapter 34. Arginase, Nitric Oxide Synthase, and Novel Inhibitors of L-arginine Metabolism in Immune Modulation
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II Nitric Oxide Synthase (NOS): Genes, Regulation, and Activity
III Arginase (ARG): Genes, Regulation, and Activity
IV Immunoregulatory Activities of ARG and NOS
V Mechanisms of NOS-Dependent Immunoregulation
VI Mechanisms of ARG-Dependent Immunoregulation
VII ARG and NOS Cooperation in Immunoregulation: An Emerging Concept
VIII Peroxynitrite Generation
IX Peroxynitrite and Autoimmunity
X Hydrogen Peroxide Generation
XI Is there a Physiological Role for L-Arg Metabolism in the Control of Immunity?
XII NOS in Cancer
XIII ARG in Cancer
XIV ARG and NOS Inhibitors: A Novel Class of Immune Adjuvants?
XV Conclusions and Perspectives
Selected Internet URLs
Disclaimer
References
Index
684
- 684
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
29th July 2013
- 29th July 2013
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780123946331
- 9780123946331
9780123942968
- 9780123942968
George Prendergast
Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, Wynnewood, PA, U.S.A.
Elizabeth Jaffee
Department of Oncology, SKCCC, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, U.S.A.
"...an indispensable overview of immune escape as a critical trait in cancer and how applying specific combinations of immunotherapy and chemotherapy to attack this trait may radically improve the treatment of advanced disease."--Anticancer Research, January 2015
"Prendergast… and Jaffee…supply basic, translational, and clinical cancer researchers in immunology, biology, and pharmacology with 34 chapters on immunotherapy in cancer treatments. They address new principles of immune suppression in cancer and recent thinking in how immunotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic agents might be combined to defeat mechanisms of tumoral immune suppression and reprogram the inflammatory microenvironment of tumor cells to enhance long-term outcomes."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013