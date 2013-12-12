Cancer Genomics
1st Edition
From Bench to Personalized Medicine
Description
Cancer Genomics addresses how recent technological advances in genomics are shaping how we diagnose and treat cancer. Built on the historical context of cancer genetics over the past 30 years, the book provides a snapshot of the current issues and state-of-the-art technologies used in cancer genomics. Subsequent chapters highlight how these approaches have informed our understanding of hereditary cancer syndromes and the diagnosis, treatment and outcome in a variety of adult and pediatric solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The dramatic increase in cancer genomics research and ever-increasing availability of genomic testing are not without significant ethical issues, which are addressed in the context of the return of research results and the legal considerations underlying the commercialization of genomic discoveries. Finally, the book concludes with "Future Directions", examining the next great challenges to face the field of cancer genomics, namely the contribution of non-coding RNAs to disease pathogenesis and the interaction of the human genome with the environment.
Key Features
- Tools such as sidebars, key concept summaries, a glossary, and acronym and abbreviation definitions make this book highly accessible to researchers from several fields associated with cancer genomics.
- Contributions from thought leaders provide valuable historical perspective to relate the advances in the field to current technologies and literature.
Readership
Academic researchers, clinicians, industrial and pharmaceutical scientists who are involved in fundamental or commercial research regarding cancer genomics. Graduate students in Cancer Biology, Genetics, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and related disciplines
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Part 1: Introduction
Chapter 1. Historical Perspective and Current Challenges of Cancer Genomics
Key Concepts
A Historical Perspective on the Development of Cancer Genomics
Current and Future Challenges
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Part 2: Genomics Technologies, Concepts and Resources
Chapter 2. Second-Generation Sequencing for Cancer Genome Analysis
Key Concepts
Introduction
Cancer Characterization using Sequencing Approaches
Advances in Sequencing Technologies
Discoveries using Second-Generation Sequencing Technologies
Future of Cancer Genome Sequencing
Conclusion
Glossary
Acronyms and abbreviations
References
Chapter 3. Cancer Transcriptome Sequencing and Analysis
Key Concepts
Introduction
Cancer Transcriptome Sequencing
Cancer Transcriptome Analysis
Identifying Pathogen Presence in Cancer Samples
Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 4. The Significance of Transcriptome Sequencing in Personalized Cancer Medicine
Why is RNA important?
From microarray to RNA sequencing
Workflow for RNA-Seq
RNA-Seq data analysis in cancer genome research
Incorporating transcriptome sequencing analysis to identify genomic driver mutations
Transcriptome sequencing: from bench to bedside
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 5. Tissue Microarrays in Studying Gynecological Cancers
Key Concepts
Introduction
Materials and Tissues
Methods and Construction
Quality Control and Analysis
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 6. Cancer Pharmacogenomics in Children
Key Concepts
Introduction
Pharmacogenomics
Need for Collaboration, Active ADR Surveillance and Future Directions
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 7. Biomarker Discovery and Development through Genomics
Key Concepts
Uses of Biomarkers in Cancer Research and Cancer Care
Biomarker Discovery and Qualification
Assay Validation
Clinical Validity
Clinical Utility
Incorporation of Biomarkers into Clinical Trial Design
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 8. Preclinical Animal Models for Cancer Genomics
Key Concepts
History of the Development of Animal Models for Cancer Research
Transgenic Animal Models
Xenograft Animal Models
Choosing an Animal Model
Conclusions
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 9. Bioinformatics for Cancer Genomics
Key Concepts
Introduction
Data Types in Cancer Genomics
Data Management
Data Analysis
Data Interpretation
Data Integration
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 10. Genomic Resource Projects
Key Concepts
Introduction: The Genomic Data Goldmine
Key Large-Scale Cancer Genomics Projects
Other Genomics Projects of Note
Data Sources
Online/Offline Analysis Tools
Cloud Computing
Synopsis and Prospects (Genomic Resources and the Clinic)
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Part 3: Hereditary Cancer Syndromes
Chapter 11. Genetic Basis of Hereditary Cancer Syndromes
Key Concepts
Introduction
Retinoblastoma
Wilms tumor
Non-Syndromic Tumors and SusceptibIlity Loci
Cancer Predisposition Syndromes
The Potential Impact of Genome Studies on Hereditary Cancer Syndromes
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Part 4: Genomics of Adult and Pediatric Cancers
4.1: Adult Solid Tumors
Chapter 12. Genomics and Molecular Profiling of Lung Cancer
Key Concepts
Introduction
Epidemiology
Standard Treatment of Lung Cancer and Prognosis
Somatic Gene Mutations in Lung Cancer
Common Gene Mutations and Clinical Significance
Personalized Targeted Therapy in Lung Cancer
Glossary
References
Chapter 13. Breast Cancer Genomics
Key Concepts
Introduction
Breast Cancer Development and Progression: A Step-Wise Phenomenon
Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis: A Historical Overview
Future of Breast Cancer Prognosis and Treatment
Acknowledgments
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 14. Prostate Cancer Genomics as a Driver of Personalized Medicine
Key Concepts
The Need for Genomics in Prostate Cancer Prognosis
Genetic Architecture of Prostate Cancer and Clinical Outcome
Defining Heterogeneity in Prostate Cancer: Multifocality and Multiclonality
Genome-Wide Sequencing and RNA Expression Studies: Developing Signatures of Clinical Utility
Conclusions: Transferring Genomic Information into Clinical Tests
Acknowledgments
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 15. Genomics of Colorectal Cancer
Key Concepts
Introduction
Colorectal Cancer Syndromes
Genomic Features of Colorectal Cancer and Genome-wide Analyses
Impact of Common Somatic Mutations on Molecular Pathways in Colorectal Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics and Treatment Guidance
Conclusions and Future Directions
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 16. Thyroid Cancer
Key Concepts
Introduction
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma (PTC)
Follicular Thyroid Carcinoma (FTC)
Poorly Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma (PDTC) and Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma (ATC)
Expression Profile Studies in Epithelial Thyroid Tumors
Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma (MTC)
Conclusions
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
4.2: Age Non-Specific Tumors and Hematopoietic Malignancies
Chapter 17. Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Introduction
Epidemiology
Etiology
Genetic and Epigenetic Alterations
Somatic Mutations and their Contribution to Survival in Childhood AML
Disease-Associated Mutations in Signal Transduction Pathways
Integration of Molecular DataSets and Pathway Directed Treatment
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 18. Genomics in Multiple Myeloma: From Conventional Cytogenetics to Novel Whole-Genome Sequencing Approaches
Key Concepts
Introduction
Complex Karyotypes in Multiple Myeloma
Balanced Chromosomal Rearrangements in Multiple Myeloma
Chromosomal Imbalances in Multiple Myeloma
Somatic Mutations
Genomic Alterations in MGUS and PCL
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 19. Brain Tumor Genomics: Sequencing to Clinical Utility
Key Concepts
Introduction to Brain Tumors
Gliomas
Medulloblastoma
Other Brain Tumors
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
4.3: Pediatric Cancers
Chapter 20. Genomic Basis of Pediatric Lymphomas
Key Concepts
Introduction
Overview of B-Cell Development
Lymphoblastic Lymphoma
Mature B-Cell Lymphomas
Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
Conclusions and Future Studies
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 21. Neuroblastoma
Key Concepts
Introduction
Germline Predisposition
Somatic Changes in Neuroblastoma
Abnormalities of Specific Genes in Neuroblastoma
Chromosomal Abnormalities
mRNA Expression and Signatures
miRNAs
Epigenetics
Host Genomics
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 22. Soft Tissue Sarcomas
Key Concepts
Introduction
Genetics
Histologic Subtypes of STSs
Molecular Diagnosis of STSs
Commonly Deregulated Signaling Pathways in STSs
Conclusions
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 23. Wilms Tumors
Key Concepts
Wilms Tumors
Renal Development
Wilms Tumor Development
Genomics: Bench to Bedside
Wilms Tumors with Anaplasia
Next-Generation Sequencing
Wilms Tumor Cancer Stem Cells
Conclusions
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Part 5: Ethics of Genomics Research
Chapter 24. Cancer Genomics and Biobanking: Exploring Key Ethical and Legal Issues
Key Concepts
Introduction
Vignette Part 1: Olivia’s Leukemia
Part 1. The Ethics of Returning Research Results to Research Participants
Vignette Part 2: 10 Years after Olivia’s Donation
Part 2. Biobanks and the Commercialization of Research: Legal and Ethical Issues
Conclusions
Glossary
References
Part 6: Future Directions
Chapter 25. The Role of MicroRNAs and Ultraconserved Non-Coding RNAs in Cancer
Key Concepts
Introduction
miRNAs and Cancer
UCGs and Cancer
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 26. The Impact of the Environment on Cancer Genomics
Key Concepts
Cancer: A Global Disease
Cancer is a Family of Diseases
Cancer is an Environmental Disease
Important Components of the Exposome
Mechanisms of Environmental Carcinogenesis
Conclusion
Glossary
Abbreviations
References
Abbreviations
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 12th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972743
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969675
About the Editor
Graham Dellaire
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Pathology and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, Canada
Jason Berman
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Pediatrics, Microbiology and Immunology, and Pathology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS, Canada
Robert Arceci
Affiliations and Expertise
Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Hematology/Oncology, The Ron Matricaria Institute of Molecular Medicine at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Department of Child Health, University of Arizona, College of Medicine – Phoenix
Reviews
"…provides a snapshot of the current issues and state-of-the-art technologies used in cancer genomics. Subsequent chapters highlight how these approaches have informed our understanding of hereditary cancer syndromes and the diagnosis, treatment and outcome in a variety of adult and pediatric solid tumors and hematologic malignancies."--Anticancer Research 34, 2014