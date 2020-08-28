Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Dr. John Davis, will discuss Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Michael Weisman. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: rheumatic drugs and malignancy potential, biologic drugs and cancer, methotrexate and cancer, managing rheumatoid arthritis with cancer, Sjogren’s Syndrome and cancer, lupus and cancer, scleroderma and cancer, cancer and spondylarthritis, and cancer immunotherapy.