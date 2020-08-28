Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761260

Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3

1st Edition

Editors: John Davis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761260
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Dr. John Davis, will discuss Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Michael Weisman. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: rheumatic drugs and malignancy potential, biologic drugs and cancer, methotrexate and cancer, managing rheumatoid arthritis with cancer, Sjogren’s Syndrome and cancer, lupus and cancer, scleroderma and cancer, cancer and spondylarthritis, and cancer immunotherapy.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323761260

About the Editors

John Davis Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.