Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3
1st Edition
Editors: John Davis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761260
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Dr. John Davis, will discuss Cancer and Rheumatic Diseases. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Michael Weisman. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: rheumatic drugs and malignancy potential, biologic drugs and cancer, methotrexate and cancer, managing rheumatoid arthritis with cancer, Sjogren’s Syndrome and cancer, lupus and cancer, scleroderma and cancer, cancer and spondylarthritis, and cancer immunotherapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323761260
About the Editors
John Davis Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.