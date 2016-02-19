Canadian Official Publications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246970, 9781483155234

Description

Canadian Official Publications focuses on the various types of publications issued by the parliament, departments, and agencies of the federal government of Canada, including information contained in other documents. The publication first offers information on the structure of the Canadian parliamentary government. The discussions focus on the constitution; influence of the Crown in government functions; role of the Governor General; composition and functions of the Senate, House of Commons, and the Cabinet; and role of the prime minister. The text also elaborates on the classification and indexes of parliamentary or non-parliamentary documents, papers on parliamentary proceedings, and documents of the House of Commons and the Senate. The manuscript ponders on documents on parliamentary debates, bills, and acts. The book also takes a look at documents on commission of inquiry and task forces; delegated legislation and administrative tribunals; policy papers; and departmental commission and committee documents. The publication is a dependable reference for readers and researchers interested in the structure, functions, and roles of the different branches of the federal government of Canada.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

1. Canadian Parliamentary Government

2. Federal Provincial Relations

3. Official Publications: Classification and Indexes

4. Parliamentary Proceedings

5. House of Commons and Senate Papers

6. Parliamentary Debates

7. Bills

8. Acts

9. Commissions of Inquiry and Task Forces

10. Delegated Legislation and Administrative Tribunals

11. Policy Papers

12. Departmental Commissions and Committees

13. Councils

14. Non-Parliamentary Publications

15. Reference Books (Alphabetically by Title)

16. Statistics

17. Public Archives of Canada

18. Obtaining Canadian Government Publications

Index


