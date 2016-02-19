Cambial Growth, Root Growth, and Reproductive Growth
1st Edition
Description
Growth and Development of Trees, Volume II: Cambial growth, Root Growth, and Reproductive Growth describes the important features of growth and development of trees and other woody plants during their life cycles. This nine-chapter book highlights the significant changes that take place in vegetative and reproductive growth as woody plants progress from juvenility to adulthood and, finally, to a senescent state. The first four chapters cover the growth of tree cambium, which is a layer of delicate meristematic tissue between the inner bark or phloem and the wood or xylem. These chapters examine the variation, control, and measurement of cambial growth. The next two chapters look into the growth mechanism of specialized and modified root systems, such as aerial, grafted, knee, and nodulated roots, root buttresses, mycorrhiza, and pneumatophores. These chapters also discuss the distribution and growth characteristics of roots of woody plants. Other chapters explore the significant changes and features during flowering and fruit, cone, and seed development. The last chapter considers some aspects of internal and external control of reproductive growth at critical stages of development. Some practical methods for stimulating fruit and seed production by trees are also provided. This book will be of great value to arborists, foresters, horticulturists, plant ecologists, plant physiologists, plant anatomists, tree breeders and geneticists, plant pathologists, entomologists, soil scientists, meteorologists, and landscape architects. It is also intended for upper level undergraduate and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Erratum to Volume I
1. Cambial Growth
Mature Xylem and Phloem Increments
Production of Xylem and Phloem
Differentiation
Expansion of the Cambium
Phellogen or Cork Cambium
Cambial Growth in Wound Healing and Grafting
Anomalous Cambial Growth
Suggested Collateral Reading
2. Variation in Cambial Growth
Variations in Growth Rings
Variations in Duration of Cambial Growth
Vertical Distribution of Cambial Growth
Vertical Alignment of Cambial Derivatives
Variations in Size of Cambial Derivatives
Reaction Wood
Variations in Bark Patterns
Suggested Collateral Reading
3. Control of Cambial Growth
Introduction
Control of Cambial Growth by Tree Crowns
Leaf Development and Cambial Growth
Vertical Distribution of Cambial Growth
Defoliation and Cambial Growth
Environmental Control of Cambial Growth
Site Factors
Internal Control of Cambial Growth
Control of Earlywood-Latewood Relations
Suggested Collateral Reading
4. Measurement of Cambial Growth
Introduction
Measurement of Increase in Stem Radius, Diameter, or Girth
Dendrochronology
Microscopy
Increment Cores
Scanning Methods
Bark Slipping
Marking Partial Growth Increments
Suggested Collateral Reading
5. Root Growth
Depth and Spread of Root Systems
Longevity of Roots
Root Regeneration
Root Hairs
Primary Growth of Roots
Secondary Growth of Roots
Control of Root Growth
Suggested Collateral Reading
6. Specialized and Modified Roots
Aerial Roots
Grafted Roots
Root Buttresses
Knee Roots and Pneumatophores
Nodulated Roots
Mycorrhizae
Suggested Collateral Reading
7. Flowering
Floral Structure and Arrangement
Floral Initiation and Development
Periodicity of Flowering
Pollination
Suggested Collateral Reading
8. Fruit, Cone, and Seed Development
Introduction
Fruit Growth in Angiosperms
Abscission of Reproductive Structures
Cone Development in Gymnosperms
Periodicity of Reproductive Growth
Effects of Reproductive Growth on Vegetative Growth
Suggested Collateral Reading
9. Control of Reproductive Growth
Introduction
Floral Induction
Fertilization
Internal Requirements for Reproductive Growth
Stimulation of Reproductive Growth
Suggested Collateral Reading
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163149