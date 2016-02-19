Cambial Growth, Root Growth, and Reproductive Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124242029, 9780323163149

Cambial Growth, Root Growth, and Reproductive Growth

1st Edition

Authors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323163149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 530
Description

Growth and Development of Trees, Volume II: Cambial growth, Root Growth, and Reproductive Growth describes the important features of growth and development of trees and other woody plants during their life cycles. This nine-chapter book highlights the significant changes that take place in vegetative and reproductive growth as woody plants progress from juvenility to adulthood and, finally, to a senescent state. The first four chapters cover the growth of tree cambium, which is a layer of delicate meristematic tissue between the inner bark or phloem and the wood or xylem. These chapters examine the variation, control, and measurement of cambial growth. The next two chapters look into the growth mechanism of specialized and modified root systems, such as aerial, grafted, knee, and nodulated roots, root buttresses, mycorrhiza, and pneumatophores. These chapters also discuss the distribution and growth characteristics of roots of woody plants. Other chapters explore the significant changes and features during flowering and fruit, cone, and seed development. The last chapter considers some aspects of internal and external control of reproductive growth at critical stages of development. Some practical methods for stimulating fruit and seed production by trees are also provided. This book will be of great value to arborists, foresters, horticulturists, plant ecologists, plant physiologists, plant anatomists, tree breeders and geneticists, plant pathologists, entomologists, soil scientists, meteorologists, and landscape architects. It is also intended for upper level undergraduate and graduate students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volume I

Erratum to Volume I

1. Cambial Growth

Mature Xylem and Phloem Increments

Production of Xylem and Phloem

Differentiation

Expansion of the Cambium

Phellogen or Cork Cambium

Cambial Growth in Wound Healing and Grafting

Anomalous Cambial Growth

Suggested Collateral Reading

2. Variation in Cambial Growth

Variations in Growth Rings

Variations in Duration of Cambial Growth

Vertical Distribution of Cambial Growth

Vertical Alignment of Cambial Derivatives

Variations in Size of Cambial Derivatives

Reaction Wood

Variations in Bark Patterns

Suggested Collateral Reading

3. Control of Cambial Growth

Introduction

Control of Cambial Growth by Tree Crowns

Leaf Development and Cambial Growth

Vertical Distribution of Cambial Growth

Defoliation and Cambial Growth

Environmental Control of Cambial Growth

Site Factors

Internal Control of Cambial Growth

Control of Earlywood-Latewood Relations

Suggested Collateral Reading

4. Measurement of Cambial Growth

Introduction

Measurement of Increase in Stem Radius, Diameter, or Girth

Dendrochronology

Microscopy

Increment Cores

Scanning Methods

Bark Slipping

Marking Partial Growth Increments

Suggested Collateral Reading

5. Root Growth

Depth and Spread of Root Systems

Longevity of Roots

Root Regeneration

Root Hairs

Primary Growth of Roots

Secondary Growth of Roots

Control of Root Growth

Suggested Collateral Reading

6. Specialized and Modified Roots

Aerial Roots

Grafted Roots

Root Buttresses

Knee Roots and Pneumatophores

Nodulated Roots

Mycorrhizae

Suggested Collateral Reading

7. Flowering

Floral Structure and Arrangement

Floral Initiation and Development

Periodicity of Flowering

Pollination

Suggested Collateral Reading

8. Fruit, Cone, and Seed Development

Introduction

Fruit Growth in Angiosperms

Abscission of Reproductive Structures

Cone Development in Gymnosperms

Periodicity of Reproductive Growth

Effects of Reproductive Growth on Vegetative Growth

Suggested Collateral Reading

9. Control of Reproductive Growth

Introduction

Floral Induction

Fertilization

Internal Requirements for Reproductive Growth

Stimulation of Reproductive Growth

Suggested Collateral Reading

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

T.T. Kozlowski

