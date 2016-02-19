Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 15, Part III: Calendar Record for the International Geophysical Cooperation 1959 is a three-chapter text that presents various indices and highlights of the solar, geophysical and associated events which took place during 1959. This volume is a companion to the IGY Calendar Record, published in Part I of this volume. The scientific disciplines involved in the IGC program which are represented in the Record are: Solar Activity, Geomagnetism, Ionosphere, Aurora, Cosmic Rays, Rockets and Satellites. The Calendar Record itself is made up of pairs of facing pages each pair referring to ten days of the IGC period. The left-hand page is a chart in calendar form and includes pertinent indices and information, and also identification of sunspots crossing the sun's central meridian and a sketch of the location of important solar flares and outbursts. The right-hand page gives day-by-day the highlights of solar and geophysical events taken both from the indices and from other data not suited to systematic treatment. This material includes information on IGC rocket and satellite launchings. Also on the right-hand page is a day-by-day listing of outstanding solar flares. The Supplementary Tables provide the IGC Calendar of Regular World Days and Intervals decided on before the IGC began and the declarations of Geophysical Alerts and Special World Intervals which were circulated currently during the IGC as an aid to the conduct of observing programs at stations of many disciplines throughout the world. This material is given for record purposes and as an index to times when geophysical stations may have made intensified or special observations. This book will be of value to geophysicists and researchers in the field.