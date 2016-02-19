Calculations in Fundamental Physics
Calculations in Fundamental Physics, Volume II: Electricity and Magnetism focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in electricity and magnetism. The manuscript first takes a look at current and potential difference, including flow of charge, parallel conductors, ammeters, electromotive force and potential difference, and voltmeters. The book then discusses resistance, networks, power, resistivity and temperature, and electrolysis. Topics include shunts and multipliers, resistors in series, distribution circuits, balanced potentiometers, heating, resistance thermometry, and thermistors. The text explains electrolysis and thermoelectricity, including electroplating, Avogadro's number, and thermoelectric power. The manuscript describes magnetic fields and circuits and inductors. Concerns include straight conductors, series circuits, magnetic moments, stored energy, and mutual inductance. The book also takes a look at electric fields, transients, and direct current generators and motors. The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers wanting to be familiar with electricity and magnetism.
1. Current and Potential Difference
Flow of Charge
Parallel Conductors
Ammeters
E.M.F. and P.D.
Voltmeters
2. Resistance
P.D, and Current
Resistors in Series
Internal Resistance
Resistors in Parallel
Shunts and Multipliers
3. Networks
Series-Parallel Circuits
Balanced Potentiometers
Balanced Bridges
Distribution Circuits
Unbalanced Potentiometers and Bridges
4. Power
Power
Heating
Decibels
5. Resistivity and Temperature
Resistivity
Mass of Conductor
Resistivity, Current, and Power
Temperature CoeflBcient at 0°C
Coefficient at Any Temperature
Resistance Thermometry
Thermistors
6. Electrolysis
Electroplating
Voltaic Cells
Faraday's Second Law
Avogadro's Number
7. Thermoelectricity
Thermocouple E.M.F.
Thermoelectric Power
8. D.C. Generators
Flux Cutting
Torque and Power
Shunt Generators
9. D.C. Motors
Torque
Back E.M.F. and Speed
Power and Efficiency
10. Magnetic Fields and Circuits
Straight Conductors
Air-cored Coils
Permeability and Reluctance
Series Circuits
Magnetic Load Line
Energy and Attraction
Parallel Circuits
Permanent Magnets
Magnetic Moments
Susceptibility
11. Inductors
Change of Flux Linkage
Simple Transformer
Self-inductance
Stored Energy
Mutual Inductance
Testing Magnetic Material
12. Capacitors
Capacitance, P.D., and Charge
Charging and Discharging
Series Connection
Series-Parallel Connections
Stored Energy
13. Electric Fields
Inverse Square Law
Potential
Parallel Plates
Energy and Attractive Force
Spheres
Measurement of PermitTivity
14. Transients
Ballistic Galvanometer
Discharge of Capacitor
Charging of Capacitor
Growth of Current in Inductor
15. Alternating E.M.F., P.D., and Current
Simple Alternator
Phasors and Instantaneous Values
Power and R.M.S. Values
Mean Values
Ideal Transformers
16. A.C. Circuits
Inductive Reactance
Inductance and Resistance in Series
Capacitive Reactance
Capacitor and Resistor in Series
Power
Series Resonance
General Series Circuit
Resistor in Parallel with Pure Inductor or Capacitor
Capacitor in Parallel with Inductor
Simple Bridge Circuits
Index
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137919
T. Heddle
Robert Robinson
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine