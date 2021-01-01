Calcium Transport Elements in Plants

Calcium transport elements are involved in various structural, physiological and biochemical processes or signal transduction pathways in response to various abiotic and biotic stimuli. They function by mediating the transport of calcium ions (Ca2+) across cell membranes. Since the Ca2+ concentration varies in various cell parts and in response to numerous stimuli, plants have evolved several Ca2+ transports elements to regulate the concentration of Ca2+ within the cell. Development of high throughput sequencing technology has favored the identification and characterization of numerous gene families in plants in the recent years, including the calcium transport elements.

Introductory chapters include the role of calcium in plant development and stress signaling, the mechanism of Ca2+ homeostasis across plant membranes and the evolution of Ca2+/cation antiporter (CaCA) superfamily proteins. Subsequent chapters discuss genome-wide analysis of Annexins and their roles in plants, the roles of calmodulin in abiotic stress responses, calcium transport in relation to plant nutrition/biofortification and much more.

Written by leading experts in the field, this title is an essential resource for students and researchers that need all of the information on calcium transport elements in one place.