COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Calcium Transport Elements in Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128217924

Calcium Transport Elements in Plants

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Santosh Upadhyay
Paperback ISBN: 9780128217924
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
337.23
185.00
165.00
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Calcium transport elements are involved in various structural, physiological and biochemical processes or signal transduction pathways in response to various abiotic and biotic stimuli. They function by mediating the transport of calcium ions (Ca2+) across cell membranes. Since the Ca2+ concentration varies in various cell parts and in response to numerous stimuli, plants have evolved several Ca2+ transports elements to regulate the concentration of Ca2+ within the cell. Development of high throughput sequencing technology has favored the identification and characterization of numerous gene families in plants in the recent years, including the calcium transport elements.

Introductory chapters include the role of calcium in plant development and stress signaling, the mechanism of Ca2+ homeostasis across plant membranes and the evolution of Ca2+/cation antiporter (CaCA) superfamily proteins. Subsequent chapters discuss genome-wide analysis of Annexins and their roles in plants, the roles of calmodulin in abiotic stress responses, calcium transport in relation to plant nutrition/biofortification and much more.

Written by leading experts in the field, this title is an essential resource for students and researchers that need all of the information on calcium transport elements in one place.

Key Features

  • A complete compilation of detailed information on Ca2+ efflux and influx transporters in plants
  • Discusses the mode of action of calcium transport elements and their classification
  • Explores the indispensable role of Ca2+ in the numerous developmental and stress related pathways

Readership

Researchers and students interested in plant molecular biology, plant science, biotechnology and agriculture

Table of Contents

1. An introduction to the calcium transport elements in plants
2. Calcium-cytoskeleton signalling induced modification of plant development
3. Mechanism of Ca2+ homeostasis across the plant membranes
4. Calcium transport elements in model and crop plants
5. Evolution of Ca2+ transporters in plants
6. Cation/H+ exchanger (CAX) in plants: roles in development and stress response
7. Role of Ca2+ ATPases in calcium homeostasis in plants during development and stress
8. Cation/Ca2+ exchanger (CCX) proteins function in plants
9. The Na+/Ca2+ exchanger like proteins from plants: an overview
10. Ca2+ channels and transporters in plants under salinity stress
11. An overview of Annexins in plants
12. Multimember CNGC family in plants: Role in development and stress management
13. Functional analysis of glutamate receptor-like channels in plants
14. Calmodulin and Calmodulin-like Ca2+ binding proteins as molecular players of abiotic stress response in plants
15. Calmodulin-binding Transcription Activator (CAMTA)/ factors in plants
16. Mechanosensitive ion channels in plants
17. CBL and CIPK interaction in plants for calcium mediated stress response
18. Calcium signalling network in abiotic stress tolerance in plants
19. Role of calcium nutrition on product quality and disorder susceptibility of horticultural crops: processes and strategies for biofortification
20. A comparison between calcium transport mechanisms in plants and bacteria
21. Calcium transport in chloroplast and mitochondria of plant cell
22. Calcium uptake and translocation in plants
23. Interaction between Ca2+ and ROS signalling in plant cell
24. Methods for detection and measurement of Calcium in plants
25. Application of Calcium transport elements in plants improvement: a future perspective

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128217924

About the Editor

Santosh Upadhyay

Dr. Upadhyay is working as Assistant Professor of Botany at Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has been working in the area of Plant systems biology and functional genomics. He has authored 47 peer reviewed research publication in various international journals, six international patents and more than 10 book chapters. His research group is involved in molecular characterization of various defense related proteins including receptor like kinases, ROS detoxifying enzymes, calcium transport elements, and long non-coding RNAs from cereal crop wheat and horticultural crop grapes. He is also working as editor in various international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Panjab University, Chandigarh, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.