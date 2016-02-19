Calcium and Cell Function
1st Edition
Description
Calcium and Cell Function, Volume V emphasizes the roles of calcium in cellular functions. This book consists of eight chapters. Chapter 1 presents evidence for the role of calmodulin in cell proliferation. The role of calcium in the control of cyclic AMP metabolism in glial and pituitary tumor cells is analyzed in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 explains the evidence that calmodulin regulates neurotransmitter synthesis, while Chapter 4 deliberates the role of calcium in adipocytes. Chapter 5 is devoted to the modulatory function of lipomodulin in cellular phospholipid metabolism. The pharmacological properties of naphthalenesulfonamides as calmodulin antagonists, phophorylase kinase, and phospholipidsensitive calcium-dependent protein kinase are reviewed in the last chapters. This volume is valuable to biologists and medical practitioners interested in calcium and cell function.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Molecular Properties of Phosphorylase Kinase
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Characteristics
III. Regulation of Enzyme Activity
IV. Enzymic Reaction Mechanism
V. Substrate Specificity
References
Chapter 2 Phospholipid-Sensitive Ca2 + -Dependent Protein Phosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Distribution
III. Purification and General Properties
IV. Mechanism of Activation
V. Substrate Specificity
VI. Regulation by Various Agents
VII. Perspectives
References
Chapter 3 Role of Calmodulin in Neurotransmitter Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
III. Assay of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
IV. Purification of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
V. Properties of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
VI. Distribution of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
VII. Substrates of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
VIII. Activator Protein
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4 Evidence for a Role for Calmodulin in Cell Proliferation Involving the DNA Repair Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Anticalmodulin Drugs
III. Cell Survival in Response to W-13
IV. Effect of W-13 on Reentry of Quiescent Cells into the Cell Cycle
V. Changes in Calmodulin during Plateau Reentry
VI. Comparisons of Calmodulin Changes in Exponentially Growing and Plateau-Related Cells
VII. Bleomycins
VIII. Potentiation of Bleomycin-Induced Cell Death by W-13
IX. Effect of W-13 on Recovery from Bleomycin-Induced Potentially Lethal Damage
X. Conclusions and Reflections
References
Chapter 5 Biopharmacological Properties of Naphthalenesulfonamides as Potent Calmodulin Antagonists
I. Introduction
II. Antagonism of Calmodulin by Various Compounds
III. Antagonism of Calmodulin Activity by W-7
IV. Structure-Activity Relationship of Naphthalenesulfonamides
V. Other Effects of Naphthalenesulfonamides
VI. Pharmacological Properties of Naphthalenesulfonamides as Calmodulin Antagonists
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Calcium Control of Cyclic AMP Metabolism in Glial and Pituitary Tumor Cells
I. Introduction
II. The C6 Glial Tumor Cell
III. The Human Astrocytoma Cell Line 1321N1
IV. Neuroblastoma-Glioma Hybrids
V. The GH3 Pituitary Tumor Cell
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Calcium and the Adipocyte
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Content and Fluxes
III. Calcium Homeostasis by Subcellular Organelles
IV. The Role of Calcium in the Regulation of Adipocyte Metabolism
V. The Role of Calcium in the Mechanism of Insulin Action
References
Chapter 8 Lipomodulin: A Modulator of Cellular Phospholipid Metabolism
I. The Modulation of Receptor Functions by Glucocorticoids
II. Lipomodulin
III. Regulation of Arachidonic Acid Release in Intact Cells by Lipomodulin
IV. Biological Roles of Lipomodulin
V. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th December 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281988