Calcium and Cell Function, Volume V emphasizes the roles of calcium in cellular functions. This book consists of eight chapters. Chapter 1 presents evidence for the role of calmodulin in cell proliferation. The role of calcium in the control of cyclic AMP metabolism in glial and pituitary tumor cells is analyzed in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 explains the evidence that calmodulin regulates neurotransmitter synthesis, while Chapter 4 deliberates the role of calcium in adipocytes. Chapter 5 is devoted to the modulatory function of lipomodulin in cellular phospholipid metabolism. The pharmacological properties of naphthalenesulfonamides as calmodulin antagonists, phophorylase kinase, and phospholipidsensitive calcium-dependent protein kinase are reviewed in the last chapters. This volume is valuable to biologists and medical practitioners interested in calcium and cell function.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Molecular Properties of Phosphorylase Kinase

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Characteristics

III. Regulation of Enzyme Activity

IV. Enzymic Reaction Mechanism

V. Substrate Specificity

Chapter 2 Phospholipid-Sensitive Ca2 + -Dependent Protein Phosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Distribution

III. Purification and General Properties

IV. Mechanism of Activation

V. Substrate Specificity

VI. Regulation by Various Agents

VII. Perspectives

Chapter 3 Role of Calmodulin in Neurotransmitter Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

III. Assay of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

IV. Purification of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

V. Properties of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

VI. Distribution of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

VII. Substrates of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

VIII. Activator Protein

IX. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Evidence for a Role for Calmodulin in Cell Proliferation Involving the DNA Repair Pathway

I. Introduction

II. Anticalmodulin Drugs

III. Cell Survival in Response to W-13

IV. Effect of W-13 on Reentry of Quiescent Cells into the Cell Cycle

V. Changes in Calmodulin during Plateau Reentry

VI. Comparisons of Calmodulin Changes in Exponentially Growing and Plateau-Related Cells

VII. Bleomycins

VIII. Potentiation of Bleomycin-Induced Cell Death by W-13

IX. Effect of W-13 on Recovery from Bleomycin-Induced Potentially Lethal Damage

X. Conclusions and Reflections

Chapter 5 Biopharmacological Properties of Naphthalenesulfonamides as Potent Calmodulin Antagonists

I. Introduction

II. Antagonism of Calmodulin by Various Compounds

III. Antagonism of Calmodulin Activity by W-7

IV. Structure-Activity Relationship of Naphthalenesulfonamides

V. Other Effects of Naphthalenesulfonamides

VI. Pharmacological Properties of Naphthalenesulfonamides as Calmodulin Antagonists

VII. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 6 Calcium Control of Cyclic AMP Metabolism in Glial and Pituitary Tumor Cells

I. Introduction

II. The C6 Glial Tumor Cell

III. The Human Astrocytoma Cell Line 1321N1

IV. Neuroblastoma-Glioma Hybrids

V. The GH3 Pituitary Tumor Cell

VI. Summary

Chapter 7 Calcium and the Adipocyte

I. Introduction

II. Calcium Content and Fluxes

III. Calcium Homeostasis by Subcellular Organelles

IV. The Role of Calcium in the Regulation of Adipocyte Metabolism

V. The Role of Calcium in the Mechanism of Insulin Action

Chapter 8 Lipomodulin: A Modulator of Cellular Phospholipid Metabolism

I. The Modulation of Receptor Functions by Glucocorticoids

II. Lipomodulin

III. Regulation of Arachidonic Acid Release in Intact Cells by Lipomodulin

IV. Biological Roles of Lipomodulin

V. Summary

Index