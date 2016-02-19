Calcium and Cell Function

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volume

Chapter 1 Calcium Binding to Proteins and Other Large Biological Anion Centers

I. Introduction

II. Extracellular Calcium-Binding Proteins

III. Calcium Ion Binding to Large Particles, Membranes, and Surfaces

IV. Calcium Transport

V. Vesicles: Calcium Stores

VI. Intracellular Proteins

VII. Calcium-Binding Intestinal Proteins

VIII. Calcium Proteins in Membranes

IX. Summary: Intracellular Calcium

References

Chapter 2 Mitochondrial Regulation of Intracellular Calcium

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Mechanisms, Kinetics, and Regulation of Mitochondrial Ca2+ Transport

III. Evidence for Mitochondrial Regulation of Cellular Ca2+

IV. Steady-State Buffering of Free Ca2+ by Mitochondria

References

Chapter 3 Calcium Movement and Regulation in Presynaptic Nerve Terminals

I. Introduction

II. Calcium Content and Intraterminal Ca2+ Distribution

III. Ca2+ Entry Mechanisms

IV. Ca2+ Efflux from Nerve Terminals

V. C2+ Movements and Transmitter Release

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Calmodulin and Calcium-Binding Proteins: Evolutionary Diversification of Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. Calcium Ions as Second Messengers

III. The Evolution of the Ca2+ -Binding Protein Family

IV. Parvalbumin as the Prototype of Suppressor Molecules

V. Calmodulin as the Prototype of Sensor Molecules

VI. Sequential Activation-Deactivation of Ca2+-Dependent Enzymes

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Troponin

I. Introduction

II. Ca2+-Binding to Troponin and the Regulation of Muscle Contraction

III. Thin-Filament Protein Interactions in the Regulation of Muscle Contraction

IV. Structure and Ca2+-Induced Structural Changes in Troponin

V. Propagation of the Ca2+-Induced Structural Changes in Troponin C to Thin-Filament Proteins

VI. Rates of Ca2+-Exchange and Structural Changes in Troponin C

VII. Rates of Ca2+-Exchange in Troponin

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Vitamin D-Induced Calcium-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Species and Tissue Distribution

III. Properties of Calcium-Binding Proteins

IV. Cellular Localization of Calcium-Binding Proteins

V. Physiological Factors Affecting CaBP

VI. In Vitro Synthesis of CaBP

VII. Embryonic Development

VIII. CaBP and Calcium Reabsorption in the Kidney

IX. Temporal Responses of CaBP to Acute Doses of l,25(OH)2D3

X. Discussion

References

Chapter 7 γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Ca2+-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Proteins of Blood Plasma

III. γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Protein of Bone

IV. Other γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Proteins

V. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Parvalbumins and Other Soluble High-Affinity Calcium-Binding Proteins from Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. Distribution of Sarcoplasmic Calcium-Binding Proteins in the Animal Kingdom

IV. Parvalbumins

V. Sarcoplasmic Calcium-Binding Proteins from Invertebrates

VI. Physiological Implications

References

Chapter 9 Myosin Light Chain Kinase in Skinned Fibers

I. Introduction

II. Usefulness of Skinned Fibers as a Model for Contraction

III. Evidence for a Light Chain Kinase-Phosphatase System in Skinned Fibers

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 10 Possible Roles of Calmodulin in a Ciliated Protozoan Tetrahymena

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Tetrahymena Calmodulin

III. Activation of Membrane-Bound Guanylate Cyclase of Tetrahymena

IV. Search for New Functions of Calmodulin in Tetrahymena

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 11 Calcium Control of Actin Network Structure

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Cortical Cytoplasm

III. Regulation of Actin Gel-Sol Transformation

IV. Calcium Regulation of Actin Filament by Gelsolin

V. Mechanism of Action of Gelsolin

VI. Gelsolin Is an Important Physiological Regulator

VII. Effect of Other Calcium-Dependent Proteins on Actin

VIII. Discussion

References

Chapter 12 Calcium and the Metabolic Activation of Spermatozoa

I. Introduction

II. Nature of the Activation Process

III. Triggers for Sperm Activation

IV. Ca2+ Functions in Sperm-Egg Association

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 13 The Physiology and Chemistry of Calcium during the Fertilization of Eggs

I. Introduction

II. Evidence That Free Calcium Content Changes at Fertilization

III. Calcium Permeability at Fertilization

IV. The Rise in Intracellular Calcium as the Cause of Activation of the Egg

V. Egg Activation as a Result of the Release of Calcium from Intracellular Stores 361

VI. What Is the Role of the Calcium Influx after Fertilization

VII. Extracellular Calcium as a Requirement for Activation in Eggs

VIII. Nature of the Cytoplasmic Calcium Stores

IX. Calcium-Binding Proteins and Calcium Buffers of the Egg

X. Control of Metabolism by Calcium

XI. Summary and Overview

References

Chapter 14 Calcium and Phospholipid Turnover as Transmembrane Signaling for Protein Phosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. Enzymology of Calcium-Activated, Phospholipid-Dependent Protein Kinase

III. Mode of Enzyme Activation

IV. Phospholipid Metabolism and Receptor Function

V. Physiological Implication in Transmembrane Control

VI. Coda and Prospectives

References

Index