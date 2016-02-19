Calcium and Cell Function
1st Edition
Volume 2
Editors: Wai Yiu Cheung
eBook ISBN: 9781483217475
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1982
Page Count: 450
Description
Calcium And Cell Function, Volume II covers the status of the multifunctional role of calcium in cell function. The book discusses the chemistry and metabolism of calcium, the various calcium-binding proteins in addition to calmodulin; and the functions of calcium, some mediated by calmodulin and some by other proteins. Physiologists, oncologists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volume
Chapter 1 Calcium Binding to Proteins and Other Large Biological Anion Centers
I. Introduction
II. Extracellular Calcium-Binding Proteins
III. Calcium Ion Binding to Large Particles, Membranes, and Surfaces
IV. Calcium Transport
V. Vesicles: Calcium Stores
VI. Intracellular Proteins
VII. Calcium-Binding Intestinal Proteins
VIII. Calcium Proteins in Membranes
IX. Summary: Intracellular Calcium
References
Chapter 2 Mitochondrial Regulation of Intracellular Calcium
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Mechanisms, Kinetics, and Regulation of Mitochondrial Ca2+ Transport
III. Evidence for Mitochondrial Regulation of Cellular Ca2+
IV. Steady-State Buffering of Free Ca2+ by Mitochondria
References
Chapter 3 Calcium Movement and Regulation in Presynaptic Nerve Terminals
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Content and Intraterminal Ca2+ Distribution
III. Ca2+ Entry Mechanisms
IV. Ca2+ Efflux from Nerve Terminals
V. C2+ Movements and Transmitter Release
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Calmodulin and Calcium-Binding Proteins: Evolutionary Diversification of Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Ions as Second Messengers
III. The Evolution of the Ca2+ -Binding Protein Family
IV. Parvalbumin as the Prototype of Suppressor Molecules
V. Calmodulin as the Prototype of Sensor Molecules
VI. Sequential Activation-Deactivation of Ca2+-Dependent Enzymes
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Troponin
I. Introduction
II. Ca2+-Binding to Troponin and the Regulation of Muscle Contraction
III. Thin-Filament Protein Interactions in the Regulation of Muscle Contraction
IV. Structure and Ca2+-Induced Structural Changes in Troponin
V. Propagation of the Ca2+-Induced Structural Changes in Troponin C to Thin-Filament Proteins
VI. Rates of Ca2+-Exchange and Structural Changes in Troponin C
VII. Rates of Ca2+-Exchange in Troponin
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Vitamin D-Induced Calcium-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Species and Tissue Distribution
III. Properties of Calcium-Binding Proteins
IV. Cellular Localization of Calcium-Binding Proteins
V. Physiological Factors Affecting CaBP
VI. In Vitro Synthesis of CaBP
VII. Embryonic Development
VIII. CaBP and Calcium Reabsorption in the Kidney
IX. Temporal Responses of CaBP to Acute Doses of l,25(OH)2D3
X. Discussion
References
Chapter 7 γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Ca2+-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Proteins of Blood Plasma
III. γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Protein of Bone
IV. Other γ-Carboxyglutamic Acid-Containing Proteins
V. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Parvalbumins and Other Soluble High-Affinity Calcium-Binding Proteins from Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. Distribution of Sarcoplasmic Calcium-Binding Proteins in the Animal Kingdom
IV. Parvalbumins
V. Sarcoplasmic Calcium-Binding Proteins from Invertebrates
VI. Physiological Implications
References
Chapter 9 Myosin Light Chain Kinase in Skinned Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Usefulness of Skinned Fibers as a Model for Contraction
III. Evidence for a Light Chain Kinase-Phosphatase System in Skinned Fibers
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Possible Roles of Calmodulin in a Ciliated Protozoan Tetrahymena
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Tetrahymena Calmodulin
III. Activation of Membrane-Bound Guanylate Cyclase of Tetrahymena
IV. Search for New Functions of Calmodulin in Tetrahymena
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11 Calcium Control of Actin Network Structure
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Cortical Cytoplasm
III. Regulation of Actin Gel-Sol Transformation
IV. Calcium Regulation of Actin Filament by Gelsolin
V. Mechanism of Action of Gelsolin
VI. Gelsolin Is an Important Physiological Regulator
VII. Effect of Other Calcium-Dependent Proteins on Actin
VIII. Discussion
References
Chapter 12 Calcium and the Metabolic Activation of Spermatozoa
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Activation Process
III. Triggers for Sperm Activation
IV. Ca2+ Functions in Sperm-Egg Association
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 The Physiology and Chemistry of Calcium during the Fertilization of Eggs
I. Introduction
II. Evidence That Free Calcium Content Changes at Fertilization
III. Calcium Permeability at Fertilization
IV. The Rise in Intracellular Calcium as the Cause of Activation of the Egg
V. Egg Activation as a Result of the Release of Calcium from Intracellular Stores 361
VI. What Is the Role of the Calcium Influx after Fertilization
VII. Extracellular Calcium as a Requirement for Activation in Eggs
VIII. Nature of the Cytoplasmic Calcium Stores
IX. Calcium-Binding Proteins and Calcium Buffers of the Egg
X. Control of Metabolism by Calcium
XI. Summary and Overview
References
Chapter 14 Calcium and Phospholipid Turnover as Transmembrane Signaling for Protein Phosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Enzymology of Calcium-Activated, Phospholipid-Dependent Protein Kinase
III. Mode of Enzyme Activation
IV. Phospholipid Metabolism and Receptor Function
V. Physiological Implication in Transmembrane Control
VI. Coda and Prospectives
References
Index
About the Editor
Wai Yiu Cheung
