Calcium: A Matter of Life or Death, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
History and Evolution of Calcium Biochemistry. Structural and Functional Aspects of Calcium-Binding Proteins. Calcium Homeostasis of Cells and Organelles. Modulation of Calcium Functions. Ca2+ signaling, a spatio-temporal phenomenon.
Description
Calcium is a versatile carrier of signals regulating many aspects of cellular activity such as fertilization to create a new life and programmed cell death to end it. Calcium homeostasis is strictly controlled by channels, pumps and exchangers functioning as gates for calcium entry and release. Given that calcium is such a versatile messenger the field of calcium signaling is continuously and rapidly expanding. This book reviews the most recent developments in calcium signaling by leading experts in the field. It is a state-of-the-art summary of our present knowledge in this quickly growing field and provides insight into the impressive progress made in many areas of calcium signaling, while reminding us of how much remains to be learned.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry and cell biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 18th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551937
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528056
About the Series Volume Editors
Joachim Krebs Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland
Marek Michalak Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada