Calcium: A Matter of Life or Death - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528056, 9780080551937

Calcium: A Matter of Life or Death, Volume 41

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Joachim Krebs Marek Michalak
eBook ISBN: 9780080551937
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528056
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th July 2007
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

History and Evolution of Calcium Biochemistry. Structural and Functional Aspects of Calcium-Binding Proteins. Calcium Homeostasis of Cells and Organelles. Modulation of Calcium Functions. Ca2+ signaling, a spatio-temporal phenomenon.

Description

Calcium is a versatile carrier of signals regulating many aspects of cellular activity such as fertilization to create a new life and programmed cell death to end it. Calcium homeostasis is strictly controlled by channels, pumps and exchangers functioning as gates for calcium entry and release. Given that calcium is such a versatile messenger the field of calcium signaling is continuously and rapidly expanding. This book reviews the most recent developments in calcium signaling by leading experts in the field. It is a state-of-the-art summary of our present knowledge in this quickly growing field and provides insight into the impressive progress made in many areas of calcium signaling, while reminding us of how much remains to be learned.

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry and cell biology.

About the Series Volume Editors

Joachim Krebs

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland

Marek Michalak

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

