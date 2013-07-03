Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, 2-Volume Set

"Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging has been more than an imaging text and it has been extremely useful not only to radiologists, but also to clinicians in all medical and surgical specialties... More concist yet still complete - focuses on the core issues one needs to understand, such as new protocols and sequences, and how to know what techniques are most appropriate for given clinical situations...This text will obviously be of great interest not only to radiologists, also to those who work with children including all pediatric specialties. It is also extremely useful in countries with resource poor setting where there is shortage of well trained rdiologists in pediatric specialties."

Journal of the European Paediatric Neurology Society, January 2014

"The writing is concise and clear, with plenty of examples covering all imaging modalities including diffusion MRI and PET/CT. It has quie a good strategic response on how to investigate a specific clinical issue. There are summaries of what the clinican needs to know and keypoints in relation to the topic which act as good revision guides and allow students to gain clear insight into the topic.The majority of the images are of high quality with clear annotation and good spatial resolution, with appropriate accompanying diagrams to add further clarity... The book is not only relevant to experts in paediatric imaging, but to anyone who has to undertake paediatric cases in their daily work. All paediatric departments should have this as a bench book. Junior doctors (in paediatrics/ radiology) and consultants whose on-call covers paediatrics would find this useful... In conclusion, this is a thoroughly up-to-date text, divided into manageable topics, at a very reasonable price and I thoroughly recommend it to anyone who needs updating in the field of paediatrics or paediatric imaging."

RAD, February 2014