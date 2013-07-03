Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, 2-Volume Set
12th Edition
Description
Since 1945, radiologists have turned to Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging for the most comprehensive coverage and unparalleled guidance in all areas of pediatric radiology. Continuing this tradition of excellence, the completely revised 12th edition - now more concise yet still complete - focuses on the core issues you need to understand new protocols and sequences, and know what techniques are most appropriate for given clinical situations.
"This text will obviously be of great interest not only to radiologists, also to those who work with children including all pediatric specialties. It is also extremely useful in countries with resource poor setting where there is shortage of well-trained radiologists in pediatric specialties."
Reviewed by: Yangon Children Hospital on behalf of the Journal of the European Paediatric Neurology Society, January 2014
"This is a thoroughly up-to-date text, divided into manageable topics, at a very reasonable price and I thoroughly recommend it to anyone who needs updating in the field of paediatrics or paediatric imaging."
RAD, February 2014
Key Features
- Determine the best modality for each patient with state-of-the art discussions of the latest pediatric imaging techniques.
- Quickly grasp the fundamentals you need to know through a more precise, streamlined format, reorganized by systems and disease processes, as well as "Teaching Boxes" that highlight key points in each chapter.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Radiation Effects and Safety
1. Radiation Bioeffects, Risks, and Radiation Protection in Medical Imaging in Children
2. Complications of Contrast Media
3. Magnetic Resonance Safety
Section 2: Head and Neck
Part 1: Orbit
4. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques
5. Prenatal, Congenital, and Neonatal Abnormalities
6. Orbit Infection and Inflammation
7. Orbital Neoplasia
Part 2: Nose and Sinuses
8. Nose and Sinonasal Cavities
Part 3: Ear and Temporal Bone
9. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques
10. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities
11. Infection and Inflammation
12. Neoplasia
Part 4: Neck
13. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques
14. Prenatal, Congenital, and Neonatal Abnormalities
15. Infection and Inflammation
16. Neoplasia
Part 5: Thyroid and Parathyroid
17. Thyroid and Parathyroid
Section 3: Neuroradiology
Part 1: Cranium and Face
18. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques
19. Prenatal Imaging
20. Craniosynostosis, Selected Craniofacial Syndromes, and Other Abnormalities of the Skull
21. Neoplasms, Neoplasm-like Lesions, and Infections of the Skull
Part 2: Mandible
22. The Mandible
Part 3: Skull and Facial Trauma
23. Traumatic Lesions of the Skull and Face
Part 4: Brain
24. Embryology and Brain Development
25. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Positron Emission Tomography
26. Diffusion-Weighted Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Principles and Implementation in Clinical and Research Settings
27. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
28. Perfusion Imaging and Magnetoencephalography
29. Prenatal Imaging
30. Neonatal Brain Injury
31. Congenital Brain Malformations
32. Hydrocephalus
33. Inherited Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders
34. Infection and Inflammation
35. Pediatric Brain Neoplasms
36. Cerebrovascular Disorders
37. Stroke
38. Neuroimaging in Pediatric Epilepsy
39. Trauma
Part 5: Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord
40. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings
41. Spinal Cord Imaging Techniques
42. Prenatal Imaging
43. Congenital Abnormalities of the Spine
44. Infections of the Spine and Spinal Cord
45. Spinal Tumor and Tumorlike Conditions
46. Vascular Lesions
47. Trauma
Section 4: Respiratory System
Part 1: Overview
48. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings
49. Imaging Techniques
50. Prenatal Imaging and Intervention
Part 2: Airway
51. Upper Airway Disease
52. Lower Large Airway Disease
Part 3: Lungs
53. Congenital Lung Anomalies
54. Pulmonary Infection
55. Neoplasia
56. Diffuse Lung Disease
57. Systemic Conditions with Lung Involvement
Part 4: Mediastinum
58. The Mediastinum
Part 5: Chest Wall, Pleura, and Diaphragm
59. The Chest Wall
60. The Pleura
61. The Diaphragm
Section 5: Heart and Great Vessels
Part 1: Overview
62. Introductory Embryology
63. Cardiovascular Anatomy and Segmental Approach to Imaging of Congenital Heart Disease
Part 2: Imaging Techniques
64. Pediatric Echocardiography
65. Chest Radiography in Pediatric Cardiovascular Disease
66. Pediatric Cardiothoracic Computed Tomographic Angiography
67. Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Congenital Heart Disease
68. Nuclear Cardiology
69. Pediatric Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology
70. Surgical Considerations for Congenital Heart Disease
71. Prenatal Imaging and Therapy of Congenital Heart Disease
Part 2: Congenital and Cardiovascular Abnormalities
72. Abnormal Pulmonary and Systemic Venous Connections
73. Septal Defects
74. Right Heart Lesions
75. Left Heart Lesions
76. Conotruncal Anomalies
77. Congenital Anomalies of the Thoracic Great Arteries
78. Coronary Artery Disease in Children
79. Syndromes and Chromosomal Anomalies
Part 3: Acquired Cardiovascular Abnormalities
80. Myocardial, Endocardial and Pericardial Diseases
81. Cardiac and Pericardial Tumors
82. Cardiovascular Involvement by Systemic Diseases
83. Acquired Diseases of the Thoracic Great Vessels
Section 6: Gastrointestinal System
Part 1: Overview
84. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings
85. Imaging Techniques
86. Prenatal Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Imaging
87. The Abdominal Wall and Peritoneal Cavity
Part 2: Hepatobiliary System
88. Congenital Hepatobiliary Abnormalities
89. Acquired Biliary Tract Disease
90. Parenchymal Liver Disease
91. Infectious Causes of Liver Disease
92. Neoplasia
93. Vascular Abnormalities of the Liver
94. Liver Transplantation in Children
Part 3: Spleen
95. The Spleen
Part 4: Pancreas
96. The Pancreas
Part 5: Esophagus
97. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities
98. Disorders of Swallowing
99. Acquired Esophageal Disorders
Part 6: Stomach
100. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities
101. Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis
102. Acquired Disorders
Part 7: Duodenum and Small Intestine
103. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities
104. Acquired Abnormalities
105. Acquired Lesions of the Small Intestines
Part 8: Colon
106. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities
107. Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
108. Intussusception
109. Tumors and Tumorlike Conditions
Part 9: Abdominal Trauma
110. Abdominal Trauma
Section 7: Genitourinary System
Part 1: Overview
111. Embryology, Anatomy, and Variants of the Genitourinary Tract
112. Imaging Techniques
113. Prenatal Imaging and Intervention
Part 2: Upper Urinary Tract
114. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities
115. Acquired Abnormalities (Stone Disease and Infection)
116. Renal Neoplasms
117. Vascular Conditions
118. Renal Failure and Transplantation
Part 3: Lower Urinary Tract
119. The Ureter
120. Vesicoureteral Reflux
121. Bladder and Urethra
Part 4: Adrenal and Retroperitoneum
122. Congenital and Neonatal Conditions
123. Acquired Conditions
Part 5: Trauma
124. Genitourinary Trauma
Part 6: Reproductive Organs
125. Disorders of Sex Differentiation
126. Abnormalities of the Male Genital Tract
127. Abnormalities of the Female Genital Tract
128. Amenorrhea and Abnormalities of Puberty
Section 8: Musculoskeletal System
Part 1: Overview
129. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings
130. Imaging Techniques
131. Prenatal Musculoskeletal Imaging
Part 2: Congenital Malformations
132. Congenital Anomalies of Bone
133. Skeletal Dysplasias and Selected Chromosomal Disorders
Part 3: Disorders in Alignment
134. Alignment Disorders
135. Scoliosis
136. Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip
Part 4: Arthritides and Other Inflammatory Disorders
137. Arthritis and Differential Inflammatory Joint Disorders
Part 5: Infections
138. Musculoskeletal Infections
Part 6: Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions
139. Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors
Part 7: Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders
140. Metabolic Bone Disease
141. Endocrine Disorders
Part 8: Systemic Disease
142. Skeletal Manifestations of Systemic Disease
Part 9: Trauma
143. Skeletal Trauma
144. Child Abuse
145. Sports Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 3rd July 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753604
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245845
About the Author
Brian Coley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Radiology and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Radiologist-in-Chief, Department of Radiology, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Reviews
"Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging has been more than an imaging text and it has been extremely useful not only to radiologists, but also to clinicians in all medical and surgical specialties... More concist yet still complete - focuses on the core issues one needs to understand, such as new protocols and sequences, and how to know what techniques are most appropriate for given clinical situations...This text will obviously be of great interest not only to radiologists, also to those who work with children including all pediatric specialties. It is also extremely useful in countries with resource poor setting where there is shortage of well trained rdiologists in pediatric specialties."
Journal of the European Paediatric Neurology Society, January 2014
"The writing is concise and clear, with plenty of examples covering all imaging modalities including diffusion MRI and PET/CT. It has quie a good strategic response on how to investigate a specific clinical issue. There are summaries of what the clinican needs to know and keypoints in relation to the topic which act as good revision guides and allow students to gain clear insight into the topic.The majority of the images are of high quality with clear annotation and good spatial resolution, with appropriate accompanying diagrams to add further clarity... The book is not only relevant to experts in paediatric imaging, but to anyone who has to undertake paediatric cases in their daily work. All paediatric departments should have this as a bench book. Junior doctors (in paediatrics/ radiology) and consultants whose on-call covers paediatrics would find this useful... In conclusion, this is a thoroughly up-to-date text, divided into manageable topics, at a very reasonable price and I thoroughly recommend it to anyone who needs updating in the field of paediatrics or paediatric imaging."
RAD, February 2014