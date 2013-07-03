Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, 2-Volume Set - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323081764, 9781455753604

Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, 2-Volume Set

12th Edition

Authors: Brian Coley
eBook ISBN: 9781455753604
eBook ISBN: 9780323245845
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2013
Page Count: 1784
Description

Since 1945, radiologists have turned to Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging for the most comprehensive coverage and unparalleled guidance in all areas of pediatric radiology. Continuing this tradition of excellence, the completely revised 12th edition - now more concise yet still complete - focuses on the core issues you need to understand new protocols and sequences, and know what techniques are most appropriate for given clinical situations.

Key Features

  • Determine the best modality for each patient with state-of-the art discussions of the latest pediatric imaging techniques.
  • Quickly grasp the fundamentals you need to know through a more precise, streamlined format, reorganized by systems and disease processes, as well as "Teaching Boxes" that highlight key points in each chapter.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Radiation Effects and Safety

1. Radiation Bioeffects, Risks, and Radiation Protection in Medical Imaging in Children

2. Complications of Contrast Media

3. Magnetic Resonance Safety

Section 2: Head and Neck

Part 1: Orbit

4. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques

5. Prenatal, Congenital, and Neonatal Abnormalities

6. Orbit Infection and Inflammation

7. Orbital Neoplasia

Part 2: Nose and Sinuses

8. Nose and Sinonasal Cavities

Part 3: Ear and Temporal Bone

9. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques

10. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities

11. Infection and Inflammation

12. Neoplasia

Part 4: Neck

13. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques

14. Prenatal, Congenital, and Neonatal Abnormalities

15. Infection and Inflammation

16. Neoplasia

Part 5: Thyroid and Parathyroid

17. Thyroid and Parathyroid

Section 3: Neuroradiology

Part 1: Cranium and Face

18. Embryology, Anatomy, Normal Findings, and Imaging Techniques

19. Prenatal Imaging

20. Craniosynostosis, Selected Craniofacial Syndromes, and Other Abnormalities of the Skull

21. Neoplasms, Neoplasm-like Lesions, and Infections of the Skull

Part 2: Mandible

22. The Mandible

Part 3: Skull and Facial Trauma

23. Traumatic Lesions of the Skull and Face

Part 4: Brain

24. Embryology and Brain Development

25. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Positron Emission Tomography

26. Diffusion-Weighted Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Principles and Implementation in Clinical and Research Settings

27. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

28. Perfusion Imaging and Magnetoencephalography

29. Prenatal Imaging

30. Neonatal Brain Injury

31. Congenital Brain Malformations

32. Hydrocephalus

33. Inherited Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders

34. Infection and Inflammation

35. Pediatric Brain Neoplasms

36. Cerebrovascular Disorders

37. Stroke

38. Neuroimaging in Pediatric Epilepsy

39. Trauma

Part 5: Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord

40. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings

41. Spinal Cord Imaging Techniques

42. Prenatal Imaging

43. Congenital Abnormalities of the Spine

44. Infections of the Spine and Spinal Cord

45. Spinal Tumor and Tumorlike Conditions

46. Vascular Lesions

47. Trauma

Section 4: Respiratory System

Part 1: Overview

48. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings

49. Imaging Techniques

50. Prenatal Imaging and Intervention

Part 2: Airway

51. Upper Airway Disease

52. Lower Large Airway Disease

Part 3: Lungs

53. Congenital Lung Anomalies

54. Pulmonary Infection

55. Neoplasia

56. Diffuse Lung Disease

57. Systemic Conditions with Lung Involvement

Part 4: Mediastinum

58. The Mediastinum

Part 5: Chest Wall, Pleura, and Diaphragm

59. The Chest Wall

60. The Pleura

61. The Diaphragm

Section 5: Heart and Great Vessels

Part 1: Overview

62. Introductory Embryology

63. Cardiovascular Anatomy and Segmental Approach to Imaging of Congenital Heart Disease

Part 2: Imaging Techniques

64. Pediatric Echocardiography

65. Chest Radiography in Pediatric Cardiovascular Disease

66. Pediatric Cardiothoracic Computed Tomographic Angiography

67. Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Congenital Heart Disease

68. Nuclear Cardiology

69. Pediatric Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology

70. Surgical Considerations for Congenital Heart Disease

71. Prenatal Imaging and Therapy of Congenital Heart Disease

Part 2: Congenital and Cardiovascular Abnormalities

72. Abnormal Pulmonary and Systemic Venous Connections

73. Septal Defects

74. Right Heart Lesions

75. Left Heart Lesions

76. Conotruncal Anomalies

77. Congenital Anomalies of the Thoracic Great Arteries

78. Coronary Artery Disease in Children

79. Syndromes and Chromosomal Anomalies

Part 3: Acquired Cardiovascular Abnormalities

80. Myocardial, Endocardial and Pericardial Diseases

81. Cardiac and Pericardial Tumors

82. Cardiovascular Involvement by Systemic Diseases

83. Acquired Diseases of the Thoracic Great Vessels

Section 6: Gastrointestinal System

Part 1: Overview

84. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings

85. Imaging Techniques

86. Prenatal Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Imaging

87. The Abdominal Wall and Peritoneal Cavity

Part 2: Hepatobiliary System

88. Congenital Hepatobiliary Abnormalities

89. Acquired Biliary Tract Disease

90. Parenchymal Liver Disease

91. Infectious Causes of Liver Disease

92. Neoplasia

93. Vascular Abnormalities of the Liver

94. Liver Transplantation in Children

Part 3: Spleen

95. The Spleen

Part 4: Pancreas

96. The Pancreas

Part 5: Esophagus

97. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities

98. Disorders of Swallowing

99. Acquired Esophageal Disorders

Part 6: Stomach

100. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities

101. Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis

102. Acquired Disorders

Part 7: Duodenum and Small Intestine

103. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities

104. Acquired Abnormalities

105. Acquired Lesions of the Small Intestines

Part 8: Colon

106. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities

107. Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

108. Intussusception

109. Tumors and Tumorlike Conditions

Part 9: Abdominal Trauma

110. Abdominal Trauma

Section 7: Genitourinary System

Part 1: Overview

111. Embryology, Anatomy, and Variants of the Genitourinary Tract

112. Imaging Techniques

113. Prenatal Imaging and Intervention

Part 2: Upper Urinary Tract

114. Congenital and Neonatal Abnormalities

115. Acquired Abnormalities (Stone Disease and Infection)

116. Renal Neoplasms

117. Vascular Conditions

118. Renal Failure and Transplantation

Part 3: Lower Urinary Tract

119. The Ureter

120. Vesicoureteral Reflux

121. Bladder and Urethra

Part 4: Adrenal and Retroperitoneum

122. Congenital and Neonatal Conditions

123. Acquired Conditions

Part 5: Trauma

124. Genitourinary Trauma

Part 6: Reproductive Organs

125. Disorders of Sex Differentiation

126. Abnormalities of the Male Genital Tract

127. Abnormalities of the Female Genital Tract

128. Amenorrhea and Abnormalities of Puberty

Section 8: Musculoskeletal System

Part 1: Overview

129. Embryology, Anatomy, and Normal Findings

130. Imaging Techniques

131. Prenatal Musculoskeletal Imaging

Part 2: Congenital Malformations

132. Congenital Anomalies of Bone

133. Skeletal Dysplasias and Selected Chromosomal Disorders

Part 3: Disorders in Alignment

134. Alignment Disorders

135. Scoliosis

136. Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

Part 4: Arthritides and Other Inflammatory Disorders

137. Arthritis and Differential Inflammatory Joint Disorders

Part 5: Infections

138. Musculoskeletal Infections

Part 6: Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions

139. Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors

Part 7: Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders

140. Metabolic Bone Disease

141. Endocrine Disorders

Part 8: Systemic Disease

142. Skeletal Manifestations of Systemic Disease

Part 9: Trauma

143. Skeletal Trauma

144. Child Abuse

145. Sports Medicine

About the Author

Brian Coley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Radiology and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Radiologist-in-Chief, Department of Radiology, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reviews

"Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging has been more than an imaging text and it has been extremely useful not only to radiologists, but also to clinicians in all medical and surgical specialties... More concist yet still complete - focuses on the core issues one needs to understand, such as new protocols and sequences, and how to know what techniques are most appropriate for given clinical situations...This text will obviously be of great interest not only to radiologists, also to those who work  with children including all pediatric specialties. It is  also extremely useful in countries with resource poor setting where there is shortage of well trained rdiologists in pediatric specialties."

Journal of the European Paediatric Neurology Society, January 2014

"The writing is concise and clear, with plenty of examples covering all imaging modalities including diffusion MRI and PET/CT. It has quie a good strategic response on how to investigate a specific clinical issue. There are summaries of what the clinican needs to know and keypoints in relation to the topic which act as good revision guides and allow students to gain clear insight into the topic.The majority of the images are of high quality with clear annotation and good spatial resolution, with appropriate accompanying diagrams to add further clarity... The book is not only relevant to experts in paediatric imaging, but to anyone who has to undertake paediatric cases in their daily work. All paediatric departments should have this as a bench book. Junior doctors (in paediatrics/ radiology) and consultants whose on-call covers paediatrics would find this useful... In conclusion, this is a thoroughly up-to-date text, divided into manageable topics, at a very reasonable price and I thoroughly recommend it to anyone who needs updating in the field of paediatrics or paediatric imaging."

RAD, February 2014

