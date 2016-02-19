CAD82
1st Edition
5th International Conference and Exhibition on Computers in Design Engineering
Description
CAD82: 5th International Conference and Exhibition on Computers in Design Engineering is a collection of conference and review papers related to design engineering.
The book, which is divided into 18 parts, covers papers on talking points in Computer-Aided Design (CAD), including micros in the design office, drafting systems, and introducing CAD into the industry. The text presents papers on building design, CAD/CAM, databases, education, electronics, geometric modeling, graphics, mechanical engineering, and structures.
The book concludes by providing poster sessions that tackle topics, such as a formalized methodology in CAD, which provides a framework for exploring such design and performance relationships for multi-variable, multi-objective problems; a system for computer-aided architectural design; a technique for automatic interpretation; and a system of modeling three-dimensional roof forms.
Design engineers and students taking CAD courses will find this book helpful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Color Figures
Overview
Computer-Aided Design in the UK Engineering Industry
Timelink - Integrated Industrial Engineering System
Introducing CAD into Industry
Managerial and Strategic Planning Aspects of CAD/CAM Technology Implementation
Cam-X-a Linked CAE System
Planning Robot Installations by CAD
Electronics
Invited Paper:Simulation of Large Nonlinear Circuits
An Engineering Tool for Automatic Chip Design
Automated Verification of the VLSI Design Using Mock Cells
AIDES-An engineer's Design Process
Databases
Graphic Interaction with Database Systems
A Self-Checking Database for the Australian Building Code
A Spatially-Segmented Solids Database-Justification and Design
A Graphic Database for Interactive CAD
Building Design: Modeling
Use of Simplified Three Dimensional Computer Input Devices to Encourage Public Participation in Design
Microbe-A Microprocessor Based Building Layout Planning System
A Geometric Input and Editing System for Architectural Design
Mechanical Engineering
Computer-Aided Design at Engineers India
An Interactive Program for the Computer-Aided Design of Gearing Systems in Multi-Spindle Drilling Heads
A CNC Flamecutting System
User Tailored CAD Systems for Small and Medium Size Mechanical Industries
Graphics
The Road to Graphics Standards
A Performance Specification for a European CAD Workstation
Visual Impact Analysis
Electronics
Multilayer Interconnection Problem Complexity
Sylam: A Symbolic Layout System for IC Masks
A Lower Cost Graphics System for VLSI Design, DRC and Pattern Generation
A Placement Algorithm for Logic Schematics
Education
CAD/CAM Education and Training
Modular CAAD Courses-A Vehicle to Discuss CAAD Education
CABD in Education and Practice
Geometric Design
Reducing the Degree of High Order Parametrized Curves
How to Make the Bicubic Patch Work Using Reparametrization
Some Geometry Calculations on B-Spline Curves
Deficient Spline Method
Drafting Systems: Building Design
Computer Drafting Systems in Construction-The Buyer's Problem
Dumb Drawing Systems and Knowledge Engineering
The Design of a Complex Building Using an Integrated CAD System
DRAFT: A Problem Oriented Language System for Architectural Drafting and Design
Cad/Cam
Camps-Computer-Aided Manufacturing for Punching-Press and Shearing
Minicomputer-Based CAD/CAM System for Mechanical Components of Free-Form Shapes
A Hybrid CAD/CAM System for Mechanical Applications
Software Methodology for a Large-Scale Integrated CAD/CAM System
Drafting Systems: Mechanical Design
DIAD-A Second Generation Drafting System
A Computer Assisted Drafting System for Use in the Jobbing-Engineering Industry
Drafting-The Unique Module Approach
Graphic Interation in a Drafting System Based on Two-dimensional Primitives
Structures
Topological Consistency Rules for General Finite Element Meshes
Lucid - A Cooperative Venture in CAD
Computer-Aided Design of Conveyor Structures
The BEASY System
Micros in The Design Office
The Economics of Microcomputer Use in the Engineering Design Office
The Design of Radio Transmitter Combiners Using a Microcomputer
A Microcomputer Based Interactive CAD/CAM System for Turning and Milling Operations
The Use of Small, Slow, Cheap Computers in CAD
Low Cost Microprocessor Based Drafting Systems
Engineering System on a Micro
Computer-Aided Drafting on Desktop Computers
A Microcomputer Model of Noise Acoustics in Open-Plan Office Layouts
Energy and Thermal Analysis
Implementation of an Energy Model within a Multi-Disciplinary Practice
Solar 5, A User-Friendly Computer-Aided Energy Conserving Design Tool
Computer-Aided Design and Thermal Analysis of Solar Water Heating Installations
CAD of a Solar Absorption Air Conditioning System
Mechanical Engineering
Experiences with Implementation of an Engineering Graphics Application System on a Microcomputer-Based Workstation
The Development of a CAD System Based upon the Mechanical Engineering Design Process
Integration of Mechanical Calculation Programs in CAD Systems
CADM-1: An Interactive Computer Graphics System for Machine Design
Poster Sessions
A Computer-Aided Research and Development System at the National
Engineering Laboratory
GLIMPS: A Graphical Language for the Interactive Manipulation of Perceived Shapes
Geometric Product Models (GPM) an Internordic CAD Project
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105420