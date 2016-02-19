Business Statistics and Accounting
Business Statistics and Accounting: Made Simple focuses on the principles, approaches, and operations involved in business statistics and accounting, including book-keeping, value added tax, cash and credit, and trial balance.
The book first takes a look at basic numerical knowledge, introduction to business statistics, and classification and tabulation. Discussions focus on frequency distributions, discrete and continuous variables, approximation and error, simple mathematical symbols, importance of business calculations, calculating percentages of quantities, and powers and roots. The text then elaborates on time series, pictorial representation of statistical data, graphs, and mean, median, and mode.
The manuscript examines the nature and purpose of accounting, double-entry book-keeping to the trial balance level, books of original entry, value added tax, and accounting to the trial balance, with books of original entry. Topics include original entries for petty cash, original entries for the payment of money, double entries for cash and credit transactions, and extracting a trial balance.
The publication is a dependable reference for students and researchers interested in business statistics and accounting.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Section 1: Introduction
1 An Introduction to Business Statistics and Accounting
1.1 The Subject-matter of this Book
1.2 Simple Business Calculations
1.3 Business Statistics
1.4 Accounting to the Trial Balance Level
1.5 Accounting to Final Accounts Level
1.6 Conclusion
Section 2: Business Calculations
2 Basic Numerical Knowledge
2.1 The Importance of Business Calculations
2.2 Electronic Calculators and Business Calculations
2.3 Calculating Percentages of Quantities
2.4 Exercises: Calculating Percentages of a Quantity
2.5 Calculating Quantities as Percentages of Other Quantities
2.6 Exercises: Calculating Quantities as Percentages of Other Quantities
2.7 Simple Ratios
2.8 Exercises: Simple Ratios
2.9 The Unitary Method
2.10 Exercises: the Unitary Method
2.11 Powers and Roots
2.12 Exercises: Raising Numbers to a Power
2.13 Exercises: Square Roots of Numbers
2.14 Exercises: the Laws of Indices
2.15 Simple Equations
2.16 Exercises: Simple Equations
Section 3: Business Statistics
3 An Introduction to Business Statistics
3.1 The Meaning of 'Statistics'
3.2 Criticisms of Statistics
3.3 Discrete and Continuous Variables
3.4 Collection of Data
3.5 Types of Sample
3.6 Approximation and Error
3.7 Simple Mathematical Symbols
3.8 Exercises: Introductory Statistical Concepts
4 Classification and Tabulation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Classification of Data
4.3 The Tabulation of Data
4.4 Simple Tables
4.5 Exercises: Simple Tabulation
4.6 Frequency Distributions
4.7 Cumulative Frequency Distributions
4.8 Exercises: Frequency Distributions
5 Time Series
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Trend
5.3 Seasonal Variation
5.4 Random Variations and the De-Seasonalising of Data
5.5 The Uses of Time Series
5.6 Exercises: Time Series
6 Pictorial Representation of Statistical Data
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pictograms
6.3 Bar Charts
6.4 Histograms
6.5 Gantt Charts
6.6 Pie Charts
6.7 Exercises: Diagrammatic Representation
7 Graphs
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Constructing a Graph
7.3 Simple Graphs
7.4 The Z Chart
7.5 Exercises: Simple Graphs
7.6 Straight-line Graphs
7.7 Exercises: Graphs of Simple Functions
7.8 The Frequency Polygon
7.9 Scatter Diagrams
7.10 The Lorenz Curve
7.11 Semi-Logarithmic Graphs
7.12 Exercises: More Graphs and Diagrams
8 Measures of Position—The Mean, Median and Mode
8.1 The Reasons for Measuring Position
8.2 The Arithmetic Mean
8.3 Exercises: Arithmetic Means of Simple Series
8.4 The Arithmetic Mean from a Frequency Distribution
8.5 Exercises: The Arithmetic Mean from a Frequency Distribution
8.6 The Arithmetic Mean from Grouped Data
8.7 Exercises: The Arithmetic Mean from Grouped Data
8.8 The Arithmetic Mean, Calculated from an Assumed Mean
8.9 Exercises: The Arithmetic Mean from an Assumed Mean
8.10 The Weighted Arithmetic Mean
8.11 Exercises: Weighted Arithmetic Means
8.12 The Median
8.13 Exercises: The Median
8.14 Calculating the Median from Grouped Data
8.15 Exercises: Medians from Grouped Data
8.16 Calculating the Median from a Cumulative Frequency Curve (Ogive)
8.17 Exercises: Calculating the Median from Ogives
8.18 The Mode
8.19 Exercises: The Mode
8.20 Comparison of the Averages
8.21 Exercises: Comparison of Averages
9 Index Numbers
9.1 What are Index Numbers?
9.2 A Simple Index or Price Relative
9.3 Exercises: Simple Index Numbers
9.4 Weighted Index Numbers
9.5 Exercises: Weighted Index Numbers
9.6 Chain Index Numbers
9.7 Exercises: Chain Index Numbers
9.8 Some Difficulties with Index Numbers
9.9 The General Index of Retail Prices
9.10 Exercises: Index Numbers
10 Official Sources of Statistics
10.1 The Range of Official Sources of Statistics
10.2 Regular Sources of Statistics
10.3 Occasional Sources of Statistics
10.4 Exercises: Official Statistics
Section 4: Accounting to Trial Balance Level
11 The Nature and Purpose of Accounting
11.1 What is Accounting?
11.2 The Development of Accounting: Introduction
11.3 Early Double-Entry Book-keeping
11.4 Modern Double-Entry Book-keeping
11.5 How the Double-Entry System Works
11.6 The Computerisation of Double-Entry Book-keeping
11.7 The Pattern of Accounting Activities
11.8 Exercises: The Nature and Purpose of Accounting
12 Double-Entry Book-Keeping to the Trial Balance Level
12.1 Double Entries for Cash and Credit Transactions
12.2 Types of Double Entry
12.3 A Model Exercise in Direct Double Entry
12.4 Tidying Up Accounts for a Trial Balance
12.5 Extracting a Trial Balance
12.6 What to do if a Trial Balance does not Agree
12.7 Exercises: Direct Double Entry
13 Books of Original Entry
13.1 Principles of Original Entry
13.2 Original Entries for the Sale of Goods—the Sales Day Book
13.3 Exercises: The Sales Day Book
13.4 Original Entries for Purchases—The Purchases Day Book
13.5 Exercises: The Purchases Day Book
13.6 Invoices for Services—The Expenses Journal or Day Book
13.7 The Return of Goods—Credit Notes
13.8 Entering Credit Notes—The Sales Returns Book
13.9 Exercises: The Sales Returns Book
13.10 Entering Credit Notes—The Purchase Returns Book
13.11 Exercises: The Purchases Returns Book
13.12 Original Entries for the Payment of Money—Documents
13.13 The Three-Column Cash Book
13.14 Contra Entries in the Cash Book
13.15 Posting the Three-Column Cash Book to the Ledger
13.16 Exercises: The Three-Column Cash Book
13.17 Original Entries for Petty Cash
13.18 The Petty Cash Book
13.19 Exercises: The Petty Cash Book
13.20 Journal Entries: Original Entries for All Other Items
13.21 Exercises: Journal Entries
14 Accounting to the Trial Balance, with Books of Original Entry
14.1 Introduction
14.2 What is Involved in Accounting to the Trial Balance?
14.3 A Specimen Exercise to the Trial Balance
14.4 Exercises: Accounting to the Trial Balance
15 Value Added Tax
15.1 What is Value Added Tax?
15.2 Office Activities Made Necessary by Value Added Tax
15.3 Output Records
15.4 Input Records
15.5 The VAT Account
15.6 Special Retailers' Schemes
15.7 The Tax Return (Form VAT 100)
15.8 Exercises: Value Added Tax
Section 5: Accounting to Final Accounts Level
16 Fundamental Accounting Concepts
16.1 Theory and Practice in Accounting
16.2 The Four Fundamental Concepts
16.3 Accounting Bases
16.4 Inflation Accounting
16.5 Accounting Policies
16.6 Exercises fundamental Concepts
17 Accounting to Simple Final Accounts Level
17.1 What are Final Accounts?
17.2 The Trial Balance from Which Final Accounts are Prepared
17.3 Exercises: Preparation of a Trial Balance
17.4 Final Accounts—The Trading Account
17.5 Exercises: Trading Accounts
17.6 The Profit and Loss Account
17.7 Exercises: Profit and Loss Accounts
17.8 The Appropriation of Profits
17.9 The Residue of the Trial Balance
17.10 History Makes a Mess of Things—The Balance Sheet Reversed
17.11 The Order of Permanence and the Order of Liquidity
17.12 Exercises: Simple Final Accounts
18 Adjustments in Final Accounts
18.1 The Nature of Adjustments
18.2 Adjustments No. 1—Payments in Advance by the Firm
18.3 Adjustments No. 2—Payments in Advance to the Firm
18.4 Exercises: Payments in Advance
18.5 Adjustments No. 3—Accrued Expenses Owed by the Firm
18.6 Adjustments No. A—Accrued Receipts Due to the Firm
18.7 Exercises: Accured Expenses and Accrued Receipts
18.8 Exercises: Final Accounts Exercises Including Payments in Advance and Accrued Expenses
18.9 Adjustments No. 5—Bad Debts
18.10 Adjustments No. 6—Provision for Bad Debts
18.11 What Happens to the Provision for Bad Debts in the Next Year
18.12 Exercises: Bad Debts and Provision for Bad Debts
18.13 Adjustment No, 7—Provision for Discounts on Debtors
18.14 Adjustments No. 8—Depreciation of Assets
18.15 Adjustments No. 9—Goodwill, and Writing off Goodwill
18.16 Exercises: Depreciation
18.17 Specimen Exercise to Final Accounts, with Adjustments
18.18 Exercises: Final Accounts with Adjustments
19 Final Accounts for Various Types of Business Units
19.1 Types of Business Unit
19.2 Partnership Accounts
19.3 Exercises: The Final Accounts of Partnerships
19.4 The Final Accounts of Limited Companies
19.5 The Appropriation Account of a Limited Company
19.6 The Balance Sheet of a Limited Company
19.7 The Published Accounts of Limited Companies
19.8 Exercises: The Final Accounts of Companies
19.9 Club Accounts (the Accounts of Non-Profit-Making Organisations)
19.10 Exercises: The Final Accounts of Clubs
19.11 Local Government Accounts
19.12 The Accounts of Central Government
19.13 The Increased Net Worth Method of Finding Profits
19.14 Exercises: Finding Profits by the Increased Net Worth Method
20 Accounting Ratios
20.1 What are Accounting Ratios?
20.2 The Gross Profit Percentage
20.3 The Net Profit Percentage and Expense Ratios
20.4 Exercises: Gross Profit and Net Profit Percentages
20.5 Turnover, Rate of Turnover or Rate of Stockturn
20.6 Exercises: Rate of Stock Turnover
20.7 Vocabulary for the Balance Sheet Ratios
20.8 The Working Capital Ratio (or Current Ratio)
20.9 The Acid-Test Ratio or 'Quick Ratio'
20.10 Return on Capital Employed (or Return on Capital
20.11 Exercises: Balance Sheet Vocabulary and Ratios
Index
- 362
- English
- © Made Simple 1979
- 1st January 1979
- Made Simple
- 9781483135670
Ken Hoyle
Geoffrey Whitehead
Geoff Whitehead is one of the original Made Simple authors and has sold over 2 million Made Simple books. Before writing full-time he was Head of Professional Studies at Thurrock College, and he now runs a small business consultancy for one of the main publishers of account books. With day-to-day advice at a grass roots level he is still 'keeping it simple' for 350,000 book-keepers using the system each year.
BSc(Econ)