Business Skills for Engineers and Technologists
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Organizations and organizing
Human resource management
Law
Project management
Money in the organization
Meeting customer needs
Information technology and electronic commerce
Description
The scope of Business Skills for Engineers and Technologists is wider than many traditional business texts, including hot topics such as e-commerce, business ethics and law, as well as fully up-to-date coverage of management issues and finance. The interactive style of the book is ideally suited for the study of business and management topics. Rather than focussing solely on management theory, the subjects are explored within real-world engineering contexts through numerous case studies and activities, which bring the content to life and create a highly accessible text for the student
reader.
The IIE Textbook Series from Butterworth-Heinemann
- Student-focused textbooks with numerous examples, activities, problems and knowledge-check questions
- Designed for a wide range of undergraduate courses
- Real-world engineering examples at the heart of each book
- Core texts suitable for students with no previous background studying engineering
"I am very proud to be able to introduce this series as the fruition of a joint publishing venture between Butterworth-Heinemann and the Institution of Incorporated Engineers. Mechanical Engineering Systems is one of the first three titles in a series of core texts designed to cover the essential modules of a broad cross-section of undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology. These books are designed with today's students firmly in mind, and real-world engineering contexts to the fore - students who are increasingly opting for the growing number of courses that provide the foundation for Incorporated Engineer registration." --Peter F Wason BSc(Eng) CEng FIEE FIIE FIMechE FIMgt. Secretary and Chief Executive,IIE
This essential text is part of the IIE accredited textbook series from Newnes - textbooks to form the strong practical, business and academic foundations for the professional development of tomorrow's incorporated engineers.
Key Features
- Content matched to requirements of IIE and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses
- An essential textbook, providing all the information for student engineers preparing to work in a business environment, including hot topics such as e-commerce and business ethics
- Student-centred text featuring worked examples, case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions throughout
Readership
First year undergraduates studying IIE-accredited and non-accredited engineering degree courses, HNC/D, City & Guilds International Advanced Diploma
"The book is well illustrated with diagrams. Numerical techniques are demonstrated with well-chosen examples, presented in sufficient detail to be followed with ease. Lecturers could easily base a course on this book. It is well suited to the second and possibly third years of a degree program. Though particularly useful to the prospective incorporated engineer, it could well be used by others." --Times Higher Educational Supplement, 2002
"The business text introduces key business concepts and tools (including eCommerce) in a manner which will allow the text to be a key component of (e.g.) a Technology Management course or as a support for the business and management sections of other engineering and technology subjects." --Alistair Duffy, Series Editor
"The authors take a uniquely student-centered approach to the subject, with easily accessible material introduced through case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions. The interactive style of the book is ideally suited for the study of business and management topics, bringing the subjects to life with activities and case studies rather than devoting hundreds of pages to management theory." --Electronic Servicing and Technology
About the Authors
Harry Cather Author
Harry Cather started as an apprentice Mechanical Engineer. His initial studies were part-time and concluded in becoming a C.Eng through the Institute of Production Engineers (now amalgamated with the IEE). He continued gaining knowledge, partially through courses, experience and other learning processes leading to an MBA and MSc. Being a “good” engineer, led him to study management in addition to engineering and he is a member of CMI and an associate member of IBA.Before joining the University of Brighton, his career was in support functions from Industrial/Production Engineering through Project Management to Workshop Management. In addition to engineering, he has worked in a wide variety of industries from mining to food, including three foreign postings.He is involved in TCS schemes and has carried out assignments for BESO, a volunteer organisation that assists in transferring technology to developing countries.Harry has recently set up as Industrial Consultant and welcomes any queries at harry@consultca.co.uk.
University of Brighton
Richard Morris Author
University of Brighton, U.K.
Joe Wilkinson Author
University of Brighton