Business Risk Management Handbook

It is now seen as essential that all businesses assess their exposure to business risk especially in relation to value creation. This book explains the practical links between risk management and the impact it has on the value of your business. It offers vital, accessible and timely tools to assist you in making an immediate difference to the core value of your business and thereby satisfy the demands of an ever increasing range of stakeholders.

This book will help you: • Discover how risk exposure can have a financial impact on your business • Make your business become more sustainable financially, socially and environmentally • Learn how to apply knowledge fast with this practical guide to risk management issues

The sustainable approach covered by this book spans business survival to more recent issues, such as the use of energy and natural resources. It highlights the value of a more enlightened approach throughout an organization. In doing so the book explains the practical links between risk management and the impact on value using the Sustainable and Economic Risk Management (SERM) methodology which considers: • inherent risk • management of risk • residual risk exposure.

By exploring the various frameworks that organizations operate in today – whether compulsory, compliance driven, voluntary or motivated by best practice – the book offers a practical tool through the SERM model which is at the heart of the book’s approach to risk management. This model, together with its global EFR model, have established proven and practical methodologies to achieve sustainable risk management techniques that are accessible to all organizations.