Business Risk Management Handbook
1st Edition
A sustainable approach
Description
It is now seen as essential that all businesses assess their exposure to business risk especially in relation to value creation. This book explains the practical links between risk management and the impact it has on the value of your business. It offers vital, accessible and timely tools to assist you in making an immediate difference to the core value of your business and thereby satisfy the demands of an ever increasing range of stakeholders.
This book will help you: • Discover how risk exposure can have a financial impact on your business • Make your business become more sustainable financially, socially and environmentally • Learn how to apply knowledge fast with this practical guide to risk management issues
The sustainable approach covered by this book spans business survival to more recent issues, such as the use of energy and natural resources. It highlights the value of a more enlightened approach throughout an organization. In doing so the book explains the practical links between risk management and the impact on value using the Sustainable and Economic Risk Management (SERM) methodology which considers: • inherent risk • management of risk • residual risk exposure.
By exploring the various frameworks that organizations operate in today – whether compulsory, compliance driven, voluntary or motivated by best practice – the book offers a practical tool through the SERM model which is at the heart of the book’s approach to risk management. This model, together with its global EFR model, have established proven and practical methodologies to achieve sustainable risk management techniques that are accessible to all organizations.
Key Features
- Explains why risk management is a significant tool in enhancing the overall value or performance of any given organization.
- Examples of how risks are quantified and explanations of how risk exposure can have a real ‘material’ financial impact on an organization
- Provides best practice examples along with case studies that demonstrate how risks are dealt with by organizations that are rising to the challenge to become more sustainable, financially, socially and environmentally
Readership
CEOs; CFOs; Risk Managers; Business Analysts
Table of Contents
Section A - Introductory Themes (Risk Management Overview) 1 A Sustainable Enterprise Risk Management (SERM) System 2 Drivers and Trends 3 Key Legal Aspects of Risk Management 4 The Relevance of Due Diligence 5 Risk and Corporate Organisational Areas: An Overview
Section B - Economic Aspects of Business Risks and Global trends 6 Economic Crime, Bribery and Corruption 7 Business Interruption and Risk Management 8 Stakeholder Value and Reputation Risk Management 9 Corporate Power, Business and Marketing Practices Risks 10 Technology, IT and E-Commerce: Issues of Risk
Section C - Social Aspects of Business Risks and Global trends 11 Social and Ethical Risk Management Overview 12 Cultural Risk Management 13 Human Rights inside the Workplace 14 Human Rights outside the Workplace 15 Health and Safety in the Workplace 16 Health and Safety of Customers and Product Liability Risks
Section D - Environmental Aspects of Business Risks and Global trends 17 Environmental Risk Management Overview 18 Aspects of Environmental Risk - Inputs
Section E - Case Studies of Business Risks 19 Climate Change Risk 20 UK Corporate Governance: Reforms in the Wake of Corporate Failures and the Enron 21 The United State’s Response to the Enron Collapse 22 Corporate Responsibility, Corporate Governance and Emerging Jurisdictions
Conclusions and Future Trends 23 Conclusions and Future Trends Bibliography, Useful Resources and Web links Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 17th October 2007
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553665
About the Author
Linda S Spedding
Dr Linda Spedding holds an LL.B. (Hons), LL.M., Ph.D. She is a Solicitor (England & Wales), and Advocate (India) and an Attorney (USA). Having worked with international law firms, she set up her own practice and remains a consultant to law firms and institutions. Dr. Spedding has authored many articles for professional journals and several books for a professional and business audience, including “Due Diligence and Corporate Governance”. She has been an international advisor to many commercial and professional bodies both in the private and public sector, including SERM and EFR. She serves on several committees, including the SCI Business Strategy Committee. Dr Spedding is International Sustainability Advisor to the CII and to TERI in India and is as an International Consultant Advisor with the Metropolitan Police Service at New Scotland Yard.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant in Business Risk Management and Due Diligence, and Qualified Lawyer in the UK, EU, India and the USA. Independent Consultant in Business Risk Management and Due Diligence, and Qualified Lawyer in the UK, EU, India and the USA
Adam Rose
Adam Rose read economic geography at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and holds postgraduate qualifications in Marketing and Management. He has specialised in Risk Management and Socially Responsible Investment research techniques for over 10 years and has built up several research teams (including SERM’s). He currently acts as a freelance consultant and Research Advisor for the SERM Rating Agency in London. He has contributed papers to Risk Books and is currently developing training material for the Sustainable Enterprise Risk Management framework.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, SERM Rating Agency