Business Process Change
4th Edition
A Business Process Management Guide for Managers and Process Professionals
Description
Business Process Change: A Business Process Management Guide for Managers and Process Professionals, Fourth Edition, provides a balanced view of the field of business process change. Bestselling author and renowned expert in the field Paul Harmon offers concepts, methods, cases for all aspects, and phases of successful business process improvement. Students and professionals alike will benefit from the comprehensive coverage and customizable, integrated approach to broad business process management that focuses on improving efficiency and productivity. In this updated Edition, particular attention is paid to the impact of disruptive technology on business and the need for agile transformation.
Key Features
- Covers Business Process Management Systems and the integration of process redesign and Six Sigma
- Explores how different process elements fit together, including the human aspects of process redesign
- Presents best-practice methodologies that can be applied and tailored to an organization’s specific needs
- Offers invaluable, detailed case studies demonstrating how these key methods are implemented
Readership
Students in BPM courses in business and information systems programs; Lean/Six Sigma professionals, management and IT professionals (process managers, business analysts, business process architects)
Table of Contents
1. Business Process Change
Part I. Organization-Wide Concerns
2. Strategy, Value Chains, Business Initiatives, and Competitive Advantage
3. Understanding Your Organization
4. Business Architecture
5. Measuring Process Performance
6. Process Management
7. An Executive Level BPM Group
Part II. Process Level Concerns
8. Understanding and Scoping Process Problems
9. Modeling Business Processes
10. Human Performance Analysis, Automation, and Decision Management
11. Managing and Measuring a Specific Business Process
12. Incremental Improvement with Lean and Six Sigma
13. The BPTrends Process: Redesign Methodology
14. The Rental Cars-R-Us Case Study
Part III. Implementation Level Concerns
15. Software Tools for Business Process Analysis and Design
16. Business Process Management Suites
17. ERP-Driven Redesign
18. The Future of Business Process Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2019
- Published:
- 20th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128158487
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158470
About the Author
Paul Harmon
Paul Harmon is a cofounder and executive editor at Business Process Trends, an internationally popular website that provides a variety of free articles, columns, surveys and book reviews each month on trends, directions, and best practices in business process management. He is also a cofounder, chief methodologist, and principal consultant of BPTrends Associates, a professional services company providing executive education, training, and consulting services for organizations interested in understanding and implementing business process management. At the same time Mr. Harmon serves as a Senior Consultant for AI with Cutter Consortium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Enterprise Alignment, San Francisco, CA, USA