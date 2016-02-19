Business of Biotechnology
From the Bench to the Street
The Business of Biotechnology: From the Bench to the Street thoroughly examines the existing and future business challenges for biotechnology, providing a unique insight into the intricate web of critical factors with which biotechnology entrepreneurs must come to terms if they wish to be successful. The book begins with discussions of the evolution of biotechnology; entrepreneurship in the biotechnology industry; university-industry technology transfer process; and the life cycle of a biotechnology company. It considers the prospects for biotechnology, from the perspective of a venture capitalist and human resource practitioner. There are separate chapters that deal with the cloning and expression of recombinant gene products; developing strategies to reduce the cost-to-produce (CTP) therapeutic proteins; intellectual property protection; and the regulation of commercial biotechnology. The final chapters cover the marketing of biotechnology companies and products; the performance of biotechnology stocks; mergers and acquisitions in the biotechnology industry, and prospects for the Japanese and European biotechnology industry.
Chapter 1 Miracles and Money: The Evolution of a New Industry
Chapter 2 Capitalizing on New Opportunities: Entrepreneurship in Biotechnology
Chapter 3 The Lifeblood of Biotechnology: University-Industry Technology Transfer
Chapter 4 The Search for Dollars: Life Cycle of a Biotechnology Company
Chapter 5 Fueling Dreams into Realities: A Venture Capitalist's Perspective
Chapter 6 Growing the Organization: People-Power from Research and Development Start-Up to Market-Driven Enterprise
Chapter 7 Hope in the Vial: the Cloning and Expression of Recombinant Products
Chapter 8 Science, Technology, and Politics: Real Factors in Selecting a Mammalian Cell Bioreactor
Chapter 9 The Protection of Intellectual Property in Biotechnology
Chapter 10 Impact of Government Regulation on Commercial Biotechnology
Chapter 11 Biotechnology and the U.S. Government: The Pot at the End of the Rainbow?
Chapter 12 Ours, Theirs, or Both? Strategic Planning and Deal Making
Chapter 13 In the Trenches: The Marketing and Selling of Biotechnology
Chapter 14 Creating and Marketing the Image of the Biotechnology Company
Chapter 15 Wall Street and Biotechnology: A Walk on the Wilder Side
Chapter 16 Mergers and Acquisitions within the Biotechnology Industry
Chapter 17 Japan's Dilemma: Where and When?
Chapter 18 Europhoria: Biopharmaceuticals in the Emerging European Market
Chapter 19 Biotechnology Megatrends: Lessons from the Past—Visions of the Future
R. Ono
President Arcturus Pharmacuetical Corp