Business Awareness for Optometrist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750639613

Business Awareness for Optometrist

1st Edition

A Primer

Authors: Nizar Hirji
Paperback ISBN: 9780750639613
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th March 1999
Page Count: 114
Table of Contents

Introduction; The retail business environment; The optical industry and its structure; Business aspects of an optometric enterprise; References

About the Author

Nizar Hirji

Affiliations and Expertise

Hirji Associates

