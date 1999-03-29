Business Awareness for Optometrist
1st Edition
A Primer
Authors: Nizar Hirji
Paperback ISBN: 9780750639613
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th March 1999
Page Count: 114
Table of Contents
Introduction; The retail business environment; The optical industry and its structure; Business aspects of an optometric enterprise; References
About the Author
Nizar Hirji
Affiliations and Expertise
Hirji Associates
